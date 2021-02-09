Celebrate you this Valentine’s Day

For us singles and those in wobbly relationships, Valentine’s Day (VD) can be a mix of dread and indifference. It’s a time to celebrate or it’s a megaphone reminder of our aching hearts.

Craig in Alexandria sums it up with, “I have always hated Valentine’s Day even when I was in a long-term relationship. It makes single people feel left out and reminds them of their single status.”

Don’t flog yourself for your circumstances, especially during COVID-19. Brandon*, a single District guy, isn’t celebrating because he has “no one THAT special during COVID.”

Valentine’s Day ranks only in the eight-10 range of top holidays. Still, who wants to be caught dining alone on Valentine’s? And if we’re in a newbie couple, do we celebrate?

Malcolm*, in DuPont, is only coincidentally marking the day with a virtual baking class with his COVID-bubble mate. It’s complicated — not a dating relationship — it’s more a “situationship.”

As luck has it, Valentine’s Day 2021 is on Presidents’ Day weekend. You can spend three days with your lovely or crawl under the duvet with Jeni’s ice cream and wait it out.

Or, you can spice up the day by celebrating you. After my last wintertime man and I parted, I dreaded VD. How will I celebrate? Do I grab a guy off Grindr just to avoid being single for dinner?

Three years later, I’m okay with singlehood. I throw-off the VD pressure by planning an activity or finding special treats.

As the leadership and self-help guru Brené Brown writes, “We can only love others as much as we love ourselves.” And we can only love and accept others by first acknowledging both our rough edges and shiny parts.

So, here’s our annual time to kick start self-love; in the process, stretching our personality muscles to attract a special someone down the road.

Even in self-love, we have those same five love languages we express with a BF/GF/TheyF. According to author Gary Chapman, these five center on words of affirmation (giving), acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time (spending) and physical touch (offering).

Without a partner, what’s the love language you say/show to yourself? Mystery? Now’s a chance to figure it out.

For this Valentine’s Day/Weekend, you can enjoy an in-home spa/massage (e.g., Kiehl’s, Sephora) (receiving gifts); recognize your accomplishments (affirmation); share time with your pet(s)/bubble friends (spending); watch Netflix and chill (physical touch); order take-out from Le Diplomate; or go for an extra-long jog in Rock Creek Park?

By focusing on your needs, you may discover new ideas or options you hadn’t considered. A single divorcée is considering making Valentine’s Day cards and sending to her special friends (service).

Coming up with ideas and giving yourself love can be hard. I was not raised to do for myself — to do that was being selfish (thanks Christianity). Being outside of a partnership this COVID year, I’ve learned self-care is not selfish, it’s sanity saving.

As a result, I’m not waiting for a BF/TheyF to do what makes me happy. The waiting on someone — co-dependency — and who needs it?

If an eligible guy pops into my life, great. Otherwise, this Valentine’s Day I’ll buy my favorite flowers (tulips), a special chocolate (or fluffy dessert), and maybe leave town for a day or two. Even when it’s a gift for ourselves, the small things matter.

One of my most memorable VD’s was 12 years ago. My then-partner was a PhD student. Money was tight, and I didn’t think we were celebrating.

I remember the 2009 gift because of his efforts. He took the time to make, from scratch, a heart-shaped chocolate cake with home-made, chocolate ganache frosting. The top even had the red-hot candy hearts. Cooking/baking (service) was his love language for me.

The lesson: Even small, love language gestures are meaningful. And they’re just as important and fulfilling when we give them to ourselves.

What is your love language, and how can you show up for yourself this COVID-19 Valentine’s Day weekend?

Don’t wait for a special someone when you have one living in your home.

* Brandon and Malcolm are pseudonyms.