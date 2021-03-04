March 4, 2021 at 11:45 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Annapolis Pride to take place in October
Annapolis Pride in 2019 (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Annapolis Pride has announced its second parade and festival will be moved from June to October in order to allow time for attendees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are very excited to have been able to work with the city of Annapolis to find an alternative date this year for the parade and festival,” organizers stated in the March 3 release. “It’s so important for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together, be visible, celebrate our progress, and reflect on the work that remains.”

Annapolis Pride held its inaugural event in June 2019, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, an event widely celebrated as the start of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

According to the group, this first event attracted thousands of attendees and featured more than 75 local organizations, businesses and government agencies. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 and will commemorate LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

Annapolis Pride plans to hold the 2022 parade and festival on June 4.

