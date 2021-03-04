March 4, 2021 at 11:44 am EST | by Chris Johnson
66 House Dems call for reinstating HHS regs against anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Share3K
Tweet
Email
Share
3K Shares
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is leading a group of 66 lawmakers in calling for restoration of LGBTQ regulations for HHS grantees. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

A group of 66 House Democrats are issuing a call to the Biden administration to reinstate regulations barring anti-LGBTQ discrimination among federal grantees of the Department of Health & Human Services, including in adoption programs.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), one of seven openly gay members of the U.S. House, spearheaded the March 4 letter with Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), the only openly lesbian mom in Congress, and Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.).

As the letter notes, the Trump administration quietly rescinded the Obama-era regulations against anti-LGBTQ discrimination among HHS grantees, which applies to social services and adoption programs, after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in the final weeks of the administration.

“The Trump administration’s sanctioning of taxpayer-funded intolerance against people who receive services from HHS grant programs, including youth and families in the child welfare system, youth experiencing homelessness, and elder Americans, is reprehensible,” the letter says.

Without the Obama-era regulations, as the letter notes, adoption and foster care agencies could obtain taxpayer funds, but refuse to place child in LGBTQ homes or discriminate against LGBTQ youth. Further, a transgender teen could be turned away at an HHS-funded shelter, the letter says.

“During these unprecedented times we should be finding ways to support our citizens, not discriminating against them under the guise of religious liberty,” the letter says.

The Biden administration has already agreed to halt implementation of the Trump-era change as a result of a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ advocacy organizations. The effective date was extended by 180 days to August 2021. In the lawsuit, the U.S. Justice Department had signaled the Biden administration intends to restore the Obama-era regulations at some time.

“We applaud the Biden-Harris administration for hitting pause on this harmful Trump-era rule, and it is our sincere hope that your agency will move forward expeditiously to ensure that all persons receive equal treatment under the law,” the letter says.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a case that will determine whether Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia has a First Amendment right to reject same-sex couples in foster care out of religious objections and still obtain taxpayer funds via a contract with the City of Philadelphia. A decision in this case, which may have bearing on adoption and foster care regardless of any administrative regulations, could come any day and is expected before June.

The Washington Blade has placed a call in with HHS seeking comment on the letter.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Annapolis Pride to take place in October
D.C. LGBTQ groups seek new building for expanded community center
Bachelor’s Mill gay bar owner ‘BB’ Gatch dies at 81
Tribute to ‘give ‘em hell’ lesbian feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini
Bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense in Va. clears final hurdle
Arlington gay bar Freddie’s to open in Rehoboth Beach
watermark
National
Atlanta billboard campaign demands end to violence against Black trans people
State groups seen as key to winning over undecided senators on Equality Act
VIDEOS: Asylum seekers arrive in U.S.
House passes Equality Act
More Americans identifying as LGBT: Gallup
Va. school seeks Supreme Court review in continued fight against Gavin Grimm
watermark
World
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico enters U.S.
Blinken reaffirms Biden administration’s pledge to champion global LGBTQ rights
Gay asylum seeker in Mexico receives date to enter U.S.
OAS commission issues landmark ruling against Jamaica sodomy law
LGBTQ activists in Myanmar join protests against military coup
Brothers who fled Chechnya arrested, returned to homeland
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating a year of freedom
CPAC: Conspirators Political Action Committee
‘It’s a Sin’ — and at just the right time
To pod or not to pod?
Stefanik all in for Trump, Taylor Greene
A moderate Republican is still a Republican
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Norfolk candidate’s policing views influenced by LGBTQ sons
Embattled Golden Globes scramble for show of diversity
Multicultural Womxn’s Conference runs March 1-5
‘Old Soul’ creates intimate exchanges via Zoom
‘It’s a Sin’ captures joy, heartbreak in ‘80s London
Witness to the horrors in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.