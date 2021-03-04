Norfolk candidate’s policing views influenced by LGBTQ sons

Email Share 34 Shares

Commonwealth Attorney Candidate Amina Matheny-Willard and her trans son Jai Winstead. (Photos courtesy of Amina Matheny-Willard)

Amina Matheny-Willard is a career public defender who is running against two prosecutors to be Norfolk, Virginia’s Commonwealth Attorney mostly because of her experiences raising two Black LGBTQ sons, the oldest she has been defending since he was 14.

“Vetreal Winstead is my first born son,” Matheny-Willard told the Washington Blade during an emotional phone interview last month. “He is 28 years old, bisexual, and has a lot of mental health and substance abuse issues, mainly marijuana.”

Her younger son Jai, who identifies as a 23-year-old transgender Black man, prides himself on having been school-focused and far less of a worry to his mother.

But after being on hormone therapy for a year, he went through an upsetting experience on his way to work when his new BMW was pulled over by a California police officer at 7 a.m.

“I had my registration in my trunk,” Jai recalled. “I was scared to get out and get it…of having a gun pointed at me.”

Although the situation resolved peacefully, it made Matheny-Willard glad that she had “the talk” with both of her sons about being what she called “overly polite” during police encounters.

She said she is running for Commonwealth Attorney because she wants to talk with everyone at the table, including the LGBTQ agencies she went to for help when her older son was in crisis.

“I am deeply committed to partnerships,” Matheny-Willard said. “I’ll put them in the room together — police and LGBTQ service agencies. Let’s talk about this. And next time they see each other in the community, they’ve talked. They know each other. That’s restorative justice. We need to talk.”

Matheny-Willard is running against Megan Zwisohn, a “career prosecutor” with a background in women’s rights, education and community service according to her campaign website, and Ramin Fatehi, a prosecutor since 2006 and currently Commonwealth Attorney Greg Underwood’s deputy.

The Virginia Department of Elections reports as of Jan. 15, Zwisohn has received more than $13,000 in contributions and Fatehi has received almost $50,000.

A reform-minded Democrat, Underwood, who first ran for office in 2009 and was reelected in 2017, pushed to decriminalize marijuana possession in 2019. He also told the Virginian-Pilot following last summer’s protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, “I have kids, I have grandkids, and I have great grandkids, and I hurt because that could have been them. It could still be them if we don’t do anything.”

Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation decriminalizing marijuana possession; however, Underwood, who had a DUI conviction that threatened his position as prosecutor overturned in 2014, told the Virginian-Pilot the criminal justice system is unfair to Black people and in need of reform.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told the Pilot last July he favored defunding the police as a way to shift spending toward social services, stating police are “spread too thin” when “tasked with being social workers, psychiatrists, addiction counselors and homeless coordinators.”

While Matheny-Willard is not necessarily for “depleting the police budget,” she is for putting more money toward community services needed to help people in crisis.

Matheny-Willard said she saw this need first-hand as both a public defender and as a mother whose son was housed in the Norfolk city jail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently in a state mental hospital.

“I can list a hundred things that I’ve done on behalf of my (older) son,” she said, including everything from surveilling his phone and email, to getting transcripts of his confession to a police officer, to fighting so he wouldn’t be housed with murderers while being incarcerated for petty larceny. “There are things that I’ve already done in my personal life that I would do for people in the community.”

It was through this active monitoring and parenting of her children that she found out about their sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Before (Vetreal) told me, I found out his first year in college when he was about 19,” she explained. “I went through his phone and email.”

Her older son eventually came out to her when he was around 21.

This surveillance was also how she found out about Jai’s identity first as a lesbian and later as a trans man. He, too, would come out to his mother on his own a year later.

Matheny-Willard said she is supportive of her sons’ LGBTQ identities. Though she identifies as a cisgender, heterosexual Black woman who is currently married to her sons’ stepfather, she remembered going to an LGBTQ nightclub in Norfolk with her twin sister when they were around 19. Her sister identifies as bisexual and was in a lesbian relationship at the time.

Matheny-Willard calls herself a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community and has gone to the Norfolk LGBTQ center for help with services for her older son.

“I contacted the LGBTQ center,” she said, and learned “they give food baskets and help with rent. I learned a lot.”

Now, she said it’s time for them and other social service organizations to have a prominent seat at the table, particularly to help LGBTQ people of color who are caught up in the criminal justice system.

“It’s a village approach that would go a long way toward crime prevention,” Matheny-Willard said. “Once everyone is at the table, we can understand each other.”

“I appreciate you a lot,” Jai said to his mom during the call, after thanking her for all she did to support him and his brother over the years and teaching them how to stay safe during police encounters.