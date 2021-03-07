VIDEO: Bourbon Street in the French Quarter

A handful of people drink on the sidewalk in front of Café Lafitte in Exile in New Orleans’ French Quarter on March 1, 2021. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans continue to operate at limited capacity because of the coronavirus.

Café Lafitte in Exile, a gay bar on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, on March 1 allowed groups of up to six people to sit at indoor tables on both of its floors. The bar is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but it requires patrons to wear masks when they enter.

A handful of people were drinking on the sidewalk in front of Café Lafitte in Exile at around 6 p.m. on March 1 when the Washington Blade drove down Bourbon Street. Oz, a gay dance club across the street, was closed.

Several other bars on Bourbon Street were also open, but only a handful of people were inside them.

Bars in the French Quarter were closed last July when the Blade reported from New Orleans.