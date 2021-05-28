Opinions
Opinion | Folk singer Alix Dobkin’s work was life-changing
Believed to have recorded first album by and for lesbians
Alix Dobkin, the openly lesbian folk singer and queer activist, died at age 80 on May 19 from a brain aneurysm and stroke at her home in Woodstock, N.Y.
Her music and activism were life-changing for lesbians.
I thought of Dobkin recently. One Sunday morning, I heard NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro interview 22-year-old queer musician Marie Ulven, known as the girl in red. Her debut album “If I Could Make It Go Quiet” is just out.
Ulven was open with Garcia-Navarro (and NPR’s millions of listeners) about her sexuality and mental health. In “Period,” “Serotonin” and other songs, she sings honestly about her romantic break-ups and mental health struggles.
Awesome, I thought, women ask each other “do you listen to the girl in red?” to find out if they’re queer!
Sexism, homophobia and transphobia still exist in music. Some musicians are closeted because they resist labels or don’t feel it’s safe to come out.
Yet, Ulven is one of a number of out queer woman musicians from Hayley Kiyoko to Kehlani to Melissa Etheridge to Brandy Clark to Tegan and Sara.
I marveled as I listened to Ulven. When I was beginning to come out in the 1970s, you’d as likely have heard an openly queer musician on a radio show with a big audience as you’d have seen Richard Nixon smoking weed at Woodstock.
Back then, if you were a lesbian you didn’t feel heard or seen in songs. Not even in the fabulous, but hetero, music of the era from the Beatles to Smokey Robinson to Joni Mitchell.
You had to create the soundtrack-of-your-life by queering up, as best you could, the lyrics of songs you loved to include the women you loved.
Dobkin, known as the “Head lesbian” by her aficionados, was born in New York City. As she recalled in “My Red Blood,” her 2009 memoir, she grew up in a left wing and Jewish family.
Her parents were communists and took Dobkin with them as they organized on behalf of unions. As the Washington Post reported, Dobkin was named after an uncle who was killed by a right-wing firing squad in the Spanish Civil War.
She was proud of her parents, but “my wish was to be like everyone else in a Dick and Jane sort of way,” Dobkin wrote in “My Red Blood.”
Dobkin received a bachelor’s degree from Temple University in 1962. There, she studied painting. At college she began performing folk songs. Soon she was performing in clubs in Greenwich Village. Dobkin married Sam Hood, a co-owner of the Gaslight, a club in the Village. The couple had a daughter, Adrian. The marriage ended in divorce.
Dobkin is survived by her former partner and friend Liza Cowan, Adrian Hood, a brother, a sister and three grandchildren.
It’s hard to overstate how historic Dobkin’s work was.
In 1973, with Kay Gardner, and other women musicians, Dobkin recorded the album “Lavender Jane Loves Women.” This is believed to be the first album recorded by and produced by and for lesbians. Its songs were about lesbians.
Back in the day, it was wonderful to hear Dobkin, an out lesbian, cover “I Only Want to Be with You” on Lavender Jane.
“Alix was one of the first to celebrate us in music,” lesbian historian Lilian Faderman told the Washington Post.
Even now, when corporations sponsor Pride parades, it can be hard to say the word lesbian. Like when your family on Christmas Eve doesn’t want you to say the L-word.
Yet, decades ago, Dobkin told interviewers her job was “to say ‘lesbian’ as often as possible.”
“Living with Lesbians” was among the albums that Dobkin recorded.
Dobkin’s views on transgender people were controversial. She didn’t want transgender people to be in women-only spaces.
Dobkin was a co-director of the group Old Lesbians Organizing for Change.
Though recorded decades ago, many of Dobkin’s songs still ring true now.
In the pandemic, the lyrics “The woman in your life/Will do what she must do/…The woman in your life/…is you,” resonate with queer and hetero women.
Thank you for your music and your life, Alix, R.I.P.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Opinion | Netanyahu, Hamas must go to achieve any peace
Long-term goal must be two states
Israel has a right to exist and defend itself, the Israeli people should be able to live in peace. The world must recognize that right. At the same time, the Palestinian people deserve a state where they can live in peace and thrive and it is up to the rest of the world to do everything to make both those things happen.
As long as Netanyahu and Hamas are there peace will not be possible. Netanyahu is Israel’s Donald Trump — an arrogant hate monger with no respect for anyone who doesn’t agree with him. He, like Trump, will do anything to maintain power even if it causes suffering for others. As the American people did with Trump, Israelis should throw Netanyahu out before he destroys their country. Maybe the two of them can rot in jail together.
We must also recognize that as long as Hamas, a terrorist organization, is accepted by the Palestinian people and continues to say they want Israel wiped off the face of the earth, the Palestinian people will never have the chance to build a country of their own, which is tragic.
Trump’s encouragement of the bilateral agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended up hurting the Palestinian people as they were disregarded in those agreements. There are benefits to those nations and to Israel from these agreements as reported by “Kadri Jogi. “Israel recently shook the world by signing treaties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. It had previously concluded treaties in the Arab world with Egypt (in 1979) and Jordan (1994), bringing benefits for both parties. Egypt, the first country to conclude a peace treaty with Israel, received regular aid … as well as military assistance. Israel’s treaty with Jordan was similar in content. Western businesses in the Middle East found some two billion new customers (and counting). Now, the parties to the new treaties hope to gain political benefits and reach new markets. For Israel this would mean some 12 million people in the UAE and Bahrain. In return, Israel can offer expertise in the fields of water purification, extension of water supply, and agricultural technology, the most promising sectors for cooperation.” Egypt helped the United States with backroom diplomacy and brokered the most recent cease fire.
Despite this cease fire unless things change we will see violence break out every few years. Israeli policy on settlements must change and Hamas must stop lobbing rockets into Israel. There are more than two million people living in Gaza and the West Bank, most of them in poverty without hope of much of a future. They aren’t welcome in Israel or any of the Arab countries surrounding them. Their borders with Israel and Egypt are closed. Young people can’t find jobs and with each fight between Israel and Hamas civilians in Gaza feel the brunt of it.
Although some in the U.S. Congress like Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) want to cut off aid to Israel it’s a threat that won’t happen. What is happening is mounting anti-Semitism in the United States and more attacks on Jews. On Face the Nation, Sanders was asked about “the number of liberals who use the word apartheid to describe Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, a number of them liberals in the House who use that language. Joel Rubin, executive director of the American Jewish Congress, who handled Jewish outreach for your campaign, has said that using that word has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to this anti-Semitism. Do you think those who share your view should not use that kind of language?” Sanders vacillated in his answer.
People must stop conflating support for Israel with support for Netanyahu. It would be the same as people in the past four years saying they support the United States being interpreted as support for Trump. Israelis getting rid of Netanyahu and Palestinians saying no to Hamas is the only chance of moving toward a lasting peace and reversing the declining chance to create a new Palestinian state.
If a new state could be formed it would be up to the rest of the world, led by the United States, to invest the hundreds of billions of dollars such a new state would need to build an economy and allow the Palestinian people to become truly independent and self-sufficient. Helping them build a nation that can become an equal partner in the region with the State of Israel.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | Sharon Brackett, an activist remembered
She has etched her mark in the laws and history of Maryland
The quiet passing of a trans activist is seldom marked among the headlines. Where their work is most necessary, they are too much resented; and where their work is not resented, they are too often overlooked. But to the activists we owe our lives.
Without activists, we’d have none of the rights, legal protections, or social acceptance we now enjoy. When we say to each other “it gets better” we’re trusting that activists — donors, volunteers, organizers, marchers, and others — will make it better. Recognize it or not, we take from them bits of their lives (a free hour here and a day off there) to organize and agitate and fight on our behalf. So, as their mortal course finds its natural end, whether or not the fullness of their work is done, we must remember them. We must honor who they were and what they gave us.
On May 24, an activist, Sharon Brackett, died in Baltimore. She was 59, and because of her activism both Maryland and the wider world are a better place for LGBTQ people.
In 2011, a year after she launched TransParent Day, she co-founded Gender Rights Maryland. For years she worked to have gender identity included among the human rights ordinances of Howard County, Baltimore County, and ultimately all Maryland’s counties with passage of the Fairness for All Marylanders Act of 2014. For her efforts, Baltimore’s GLCCB (now the Pride Center of Maryland) honored her as its Activist of the Year during that year’s celebration of Baltimore Pride. But she didn’t stop there. From 2016 to 2018, Sharon was a member of the board of directors of OutServe-SLDN, a national organization supporting the military’s LGBTQ community. During her tenure she was involved in defending transgender service members from the attacks of the Trump administration as it sought to deprive them of their opportunities to openly serve the country.
She stood for election to the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee in 2018, and her win at the ballot box against a crowded field of candidates became the first by an openly trans person in the history of the State of Maryland. She subsequently chaired the LGBTQ+ Diversity Leadership Council of the Maryland Democratic Party, another first for a trans Marylander.
Amid all that, she spent eight years on the national board of the Point Foundation, an organization that awards college scholarships to openly LGBTQ students. Everyday, as well, she was the proud parent of two children, a committed partner, an entrepreneur, and an engineer.
Sharon could have opted to do nothing. She could have spent her life waiting for things to “get better” for trans people and for the wider LGBTQ community. She chose, instead, to make them better. She reminded us that doing nothing was to concede defeat. She told us to lift our chins when things looked most bleak. And she gave all the pieces of herself to do what was necessary. Even when the world with its bigotry was singularly cruel to her, she refused to see it for anything less than its potential to be a place more rational, more equitable, and more accepting.
Sharon Brackett was a friend, a mentor, and a hero to the many people who knew her. We will grieve her loss deeply. And though she is gone, she has etched her mark in the laws and history of Maryland, in the national discourse about the lives of trans people, and in the future of all LGBTQ folk — some of whom will continue her tradition of activism.
Through her legacy we will remember her, and by her legacy she will be forever with us.
Brian Gaither (@briangaither) is a gay activist and writer living in Maryland.
Opinion | Pink triangle: reclaiming a symbol of hate
Don’t overlook historical significance of Nazi imagery
Humans have used symbols and iconography to communicate and identify things going back to when cave people made the first drawings on the cave walls. This use pre-dates language and the written word, but symbols have remained in use even after language became commonplace.
This use includes symbols and icons used to identify, segregate, promote intolerance and hate for groups of people. This use was especially true when it came to the persecution and systematic targeting by the Nazis under Hitler. The SS created a unique classification system to identify Jews who had to wear a yellow star formed by two triangles and criminals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and anyone deemed nonconformist, including homosexuals who wore the pink triangle.
As with other groups, the Nazis forced anyone known or suspected to be engaged in homosexual behavior to don the Pink Triangle, proven or not. This behavior included bi-sexuality and those who were transgender men. Typically, this did not include lesbians and transgender women.
It is important to note that early on, we were not singled out for who we were but instead lumped in with criminals or political prisoners and made to wear a colored triangle representing that group of individuals, perhaps giving us more “cover.” Later, the Pink Triangle became one of many colored triangles used to identify individuals and were often combined to show those belonging to more than one group.
It is no wonder that Hitler would target our community given the prominent and visible gay and lesbian culture in Berlin at the time. Even though homosexuality was technically illegal before the rise of Hitler under the Paragraph 175 statute, it was rarely enforced. As was true of so many groups of people, Hitler saw us as a threat to his creation of the perfect race. Similar in many ways to what we continue to face politically and socially today, Hitler was afraid of us. As a result of that fear, he used hate and fear as his weapon and the Pink Triangle as a way to identify, shame, and target us.
Like others persecuted by the Nazis, individuals wearing the Pink Triangle were easily identifiable, making them instant targets by other prisoners and guards in the concentration camps. The Pink Triangle also made it easy to continue the persecution even after the war ended. Many who wore the Pink Triangle were transferred from concentration camps to prisons because it was illegal to be a homosexual.
What is unique about the Pink Triangle, compared to other symbols of identification, segregation, and hate, is that it was reclaimed and turned into a symbol of perseverance, strength, and unity.
Heinze Heger’s 1972 book “The Men With The Pink Triangle” brought greater awareness to the origins and use of the Pink Triangle by the Nazis. As a result, a German gay liberation group used the symbol as a memorial to those early victims and a new symbol of protest. After the Stonewall rebellion, our community took what had once been a symbol of hatred and turned it into a symbol of pride. We have also used it as a symbol of protest, as was seen during the early years of AIDS.
While it has been a small minority, it is important to note that some have criticized using a symbol that originated from hate to represent us. In 1993, senior editor Sara Hart of the gay magazine 10 Percent expressed this and received significant backlash.
As unique as it is to have reclaimed the Pink Triangle as our own, it is easy to overlook its historical significance as time goes by. I look at my lack of knowledge and understanding as a young gay man coming out in the early 1980s and how I initially just knew it to be a symbol of our community without proper context.
Yes, the Pink Triangle is now a symbol of pride, but it should also serve as a reminder of how easy it is to have all we have fought for and earned stripped away from us. As we come upon another season of Pride, we need to understand what our community’s symbols represent now, but we also need to understand their origins and what they represented before.
Anthony Eaton is a writer who specializes in LGBTQ topics.
