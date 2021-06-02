Opinion | Corey Johnson for New York City Comptroller

Corey Johnson is an experienced, smart, courageous gay man who has already accomplished much in his career and life. He has served the people of New York City with intelligence, distinction and honor and they are fortunate to have the chance to vote for him for comptroller. Corey is an experienced fiscal manager and understands the details of the city’s budget better than anyone running for any office.

Corey’s experience is what the city needs in the office of comptroller. New York City has a budget of $90 billion, many times larger than most states. The comptroller’s office monitors the budget on a daily basis to ensure the fiscal health of the city. Corey’s experience will allow him to do that better than anyone else.

As speaker of the City Council, Corey delivered on-time and balanced budgets three years in a row managing a staff of nearly 900, including a team of financial analysts and economists.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Corey led the City Council through one of the worst budget crises in the city’s history and preserved millions in funding for critical city services ensuring support for the most vulnerable New Yorkers. It is this hands-on experience that will enable Corey to hit the ground running ensuring every dollar in the city’s budget is being used effectively.

The city, like the rest of the nation, continues to deal with the devastating impact of COVID-19 on its residents and its budget. Having an expert in the office of comptroller will ensure the services people need will continue to be protected. Corey understands the role of comptroller in today’s difficult times and has laid out his vision for the office. He will act as a watchdog for COVID-19 relief, overseeing every dollar in COVID aid spent in New York City. He will ensure aggressive, impactful oversight and audits of key agencies, including affordable housing programs and policing misconduct. He will provide responsible stewardship of the city’s pension system, protecting benefits city workers spent a lifetime earning. He will support monetary policy ensuring affordable housing, good jobs, small business and green infrastructure through community investments, with a particular focus on minority and women-owned businesses. He will deliver greater accountability for New Yorkers when he creates new publicly searchable databases for citizens and journalists to use. He will work to promote fiscal policy that prioritizes racial and gender equity, both within municipal government and in the private sector supporting working people by increasing workplace protections and creating good-paying jobs.

Corey has committed to creating a COVID-19 Recovery and Rebuilding Unit headed by an Assistant Comptroller for Recovery and Rebuilding that will have a laser-like focus on the city’s response and recovery efforts making sure every dollar is spent efficiently and equitably. Using the data and recommendations from this new unit, Corey will make recommendations to the mayor and Council members on potential improvements to the city’s plans. He is committed to launching a COVID-19 Relief Dashboard to monitor the new funding the city will receive including $5.9 billion in direct aid and up to $4.5 billion for schools from the new federal stimulus package.

The city is also scheduled to receive $1 billion in FEMA reimbursement. Corey will work to see not a single dollar is wasted. The Dashboard will track how the city is spending this federal aid. Corey believes armed with this knowledge, New Yorkers will be able to hold their government accountable and track opportunities for financial assistance and support. In addition Corey commits to auditing Emergency Procurement and Small Business Loans because he believes city government has a social responsibility and financial opportunity to invest in its hardest hit communities helping them rebound from the pandemic. Currently not all funds are being distributed equitably. Corey intends to use the Comptrollers auditing authority to hold a magnifying lens to the City’s emergency procurement and loans disbursed by the Department of Small Business Services to ensure no one is improperly profiting from the city during this time and that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to share and access recovery funds.

New York City is on the verge of rebounding from the pandemic. It is more important than ever to have elected leaders who both talk the talk and have walked the walk ensuring no one is left behind in this recovery. Corey is such a leader and will make a great city comptroller.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.