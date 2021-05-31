Local
Virginia PE Teacher ‘will not affirm a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa’
Virginia DOE policies regarding treatment of trans students in elementary and secondary schools were made available last year
LEESBURG, VA – A physical education teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, in suburban Washington D.C., was placed on paid administrative leave after telling school board members he will not support transgender pupils at his elementary school as the board debates implementation of state mandated policy changes.
During a public comments session of the Loudoun County School (LCPS) Board session last week, Byron “Tanner” Cross told the board that, ” I am speaking out of love for those who suffer with gender dysphoria,” said Cross. He then referred to a broadcast by CBS News programme 60 minutes last week on Tans Health care stressed the portion of the segment which featured some who had “detransitioned” placing emphasis on how “easy it was to make ‘physical changes to their bodies in just three months.
“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone,” Cross said. “But there are certain truths that we must face when ready. We condemn school policies like 8040 and 8035 [LCPS proposed policy changes] because it would damage children and defile the holy image of god. I love all of my students,” he said adding, “But I would never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher, but I serve god first but I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa because it is against my religion- it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our god.”
His public remarks got him suspended according to the Loudon Times-Mirror newspaper which reported that Cross was placed on paid administrative leave as of last Thursday, according to Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard in an email to the Times-Mirror.
The paper also reported that Shawn Lacy, the principal at the elementary school Cross teaches at sent an email out last Thursday to parents saying; “I’m contacting you to let you know that one of our physical education teachers, Tanner Cross, is on leave beginning this morning.” The email continued, “I wanted you to know this because it may affect your student’s school routine. Because this involves a personnel matter, I can offer no further information.”
The CEO of Ashburn, Virginia based Discerning the Faith, a conservative Christian non-profit group also located in Loudoun County, posted video on his Twitter account of Cross speaking to the LCPS Board.
Loudoun County School Board just put a school teacher on administrative leave for stating he would not teach LGBTQ because it violates his Christian principles. pic.twitter.com/QCwzIYdNNw— Michael S. Miller (@imichaelsmiller) May 27, 2021
The controversy arose as the LCPS Board is making public its draft changes to school policies based on Virginia House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 161, legislation signed into law last year by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, which reads:
Public elementary and secondary schools; treatment of transgender students; policies. Requires the Department of Education to develop and make available to each school board, no later than December 31, 2020, model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to (i) compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws.
The Virginia Department of Education’s model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia elementary and secondary schools were made available to school boards last year.
Local
Comings & Goings
Markiewicz promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Justin Markiewicz on being promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD. On his promotion, he said, “I’m excited to be advancing in my career as we push to hold those in our profession more accountable and more just. The national conversation about the future of policing can be difficult at times, but it is a conversation that must be had. I look forward to finding new ways to serve our diverse and vibrant communities in the District of Columbia.”
Markiewicz first came to D.C. for college and attended Catholic University graduating with a bachelor’s in architecture. It was only a few weeks after he graduated that he joined the MPD and that was 15 years ago. His first assignment was as an officer in the 6th district. I first met Justin when he was assigned to the award-winning Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit in 2010 and was impressed with him from the first day I met him. Clearly I wasn’t the only one. During his time with the unit he received several honors from the community, including being named a Capital Pride Hero, Blade Best First Responder, and he received the GLOV Guardian Award.
He was reassigned to the 6th District as an officer in 2015 and remained there until 2018 when he was promoted to sergeant. At that time he was assigned to the 2nd District where he has supervised patrol and the Crime Suppression Team.
Congratulations also to Anthony J. Purcell MSW, LCSW on being elected as Board Secretary of the Delaware Stonewall PAC. On his election, he said, “I am honored to be elected as Board Secretary to the Delaware Stonewall PAC and to chair our summer signature event.”
Purcell works with AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies in D.C. and Delaware as a Clinical Care Coordinator. He also is the owner of Purcell Therapy in D.C. Prior to that he worked for Green Door Behavioral Health as a Behavioral Health Clinician; National Association for Gifted Children as membership director and the National Fisheries Institute as membership manager.
He is working hard to make the Delaware Stonewall PAC’s summer event a success. This year it will be held at Lavender Fields in Milton, on Aug. 21, between 4-6 p.m. He said, “We will be honoring Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first transgender state senator and anticipate having Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester as our keynoter speaker.”
Purcell earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle University, in Philadelphia; and his master’s in social work from The Catholic University of America.
Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
New Dupont Underground exhibit offers photos, videos, and live performances
As the city continues to reopen, the Washington Blade and Dupont Underground announced this week plans for a new exhibit highlighting the history and power of drag in D.C. and around the country.
The exhibition showcases a mix of photographs and video footage that authentically honor the roots of drag in America, while celebrating the power, pride, and leadership that define the community. D.C.’s drag scene inspired a generation to embrace its power and raise its voice.
The Exhibition showcases photographs gathered from the archives of the Washington Blade and video footage from interviews with Drag Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee and Drag King Pretty RikE. The photographs and interviews offer a glimpse into the past and explore the future of what drag is becoming as a culture and as an art form.
The innovative exhibit runs from Friday, June 4 to June 27 at Dupont Underground (19 Dupont Circle, N.W.).
Exhibition times:
Fridays, 3-7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drag shows 8-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Drag brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays (starting June 13).
Tickets can be purchased at washingtonblade.com/royals with tickets starting at $5.
Drag show performers include Bombalicious Eklaver, Brooklyn Heights, Cake, Farrah Synclaire, Gigi Paris Couture, Pretty Boi Drag, Shi-Queeta Lee, and Sasha Adams. More performers to be announced soon.
Presenting sponsors are the Washington Blade, Dupont Underground, and the Leonard-Litz Foundation. Additional sponsors include Absolut, Ariadne Getty Foundation, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Devil’s Backbone.
The exhibit is part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival 2021, #FOTS21. focusonthestory.org.
Exhibit Preview
Local
Va. GOP governor nominee reiterates opposition to trans-inclusive youth sports
Glenn Youngkin also appeared to oppose nondiscrimination law
The Republican nominee in the Virginia gubernatorial race on Monday once again said he does not support allowing transgender children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
John Fredericks, who co-chaired former President Trump’s 2016 campaign in Virginia, asked Glenn Youngkin during an appearance on “Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks” about “the radical transgender policies that have been signed by this governor.”
“As governor are you going to allow male students to participate in girls’ high school athletics and shower with them?” asked Fredericks.
“No and this again … we’ve just lost our whole sense of common sense,” responded Youngkin.
“For years the Democrats were, in fact, supporting Title IX, which is to provide women in high school sports the same opportunities that men have and that’s absolutely been such a good effort in order to bring balance in to high school sports and college sports,” he continued. “And now all of a sudden, this whole concept that we’re going to allow biological men to compete with biological women in high school sports. It just doesn’t make any sense, and so no we’re just not going to allow that.”
Youngkin, the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, earlier this month won the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination convention.
He told a group of voters in Arlington earlier this year that “biological males should not be allowed to play sports in girls sports.” Youngkin is widely expected to face former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — the frontrunner in the June 8 Democratic party — in the general election.
Current Gov. Ralph Northam in April 2020 signed the Virginia Values Act, which added gender identity and sexual orientation to Virginia’s nondiscrimination law. The law took effect last July.
“Glenn Youngkin does not believe in a Virginia where everyone can live, work, and raise a family without being discriminated against for who they are,” Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, told the Washington Blade on Wednesday in a statement. “The Virginia Values Act was a monumental step towards an inclusive Virginia where all people are treated fairly. Youngkin’s opposition to LGBTQ equality and this landmark legislation is yet another testament to the fact that he and his far-right agenda are too extreme for Virginia.”
Youngkin’s campaign did not respond to the Blade’s request for comment
Biden on Pride Month: ‘Accept nothing less than full equality’
Twitch adds and celebrates ‘Trans,’ LGBQ tags for its users
AsylumConnect announces new executive director
Virginia PE Teacher ‘will not affirm a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa’
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
Comings & Goings
Trans performers blend success, visibility in two new docs
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Niners kick-off Pride with NFL’s 1st-ever gender-neutral gear
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National3 days ago
Gay circuit party impresario Jeffrey Sanker dies at 65
-
Local6 days ago
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
-
National6 days ago
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Sharon Brackett, an activist remembered
-
Local7 days ago
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
-
Local5 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Local6 days ago
DC Black Pride to wrap up this weekend