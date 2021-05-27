The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Justin Markiewicz on being promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD. On his promotion, he said, “I’m excited to be advancing in my career as we push to hold those in our profession more accountable and more just. The national conversation about the future of policing can be difficult at times, but it is a conversation that must be had. I look forward to finding new ways to serve our diverse and vibrant communities in the District of Columbia.”

Markiewicz first came to D.C. for college and attended Catholic University graduating with a bachelor’s in architecture. It was only a few weeks after he graduated that he joined the MPD and that was 15 years ago. His first assignment was as an officer in the 6th district. I first met Justin when he was assigned to the award-winning Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit in 2010 and was impressed with him from the first day I met him. Clearly I wasn’t the only one. During his time with the unit he received several honors from the community, including being named a Capital Pride Hero, Blade Best First Responder, and he received the GLOV Guardian Award.

He was reassigned to the 6th District as an officer in 2015 and remained there until 2018 when he was promoted to sergeant. At that time he was assigned to the 2nd District where he has supervised patrol and the Crime Suppression Team.

Congratulations also to Anthony J. Purcell MSW, LCSW on being elected as Board Secretary of the Delaware Stonewall PAC. On his election, he said, “I am honored to be elected as Board Secretary to the Delaware Stonewall PAC and to chair our summer signature event.”

Purcell works with AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies in D.C. and Delaware as a Clinical Care Coordinator. He also is the owner of Purcell Therapy in D.C. Prior to that he worked for Green Door Behavioral Health as a Behavioral Health Clinician; National Association for Gifted Children as membership director and the National Fisheries Institute as membership manager.

He is working hard to make the Delaware Stonewall PAC’s summer event a success. This year it will be held at Lavender Fields in Milton, on Aug. 21, between 4-6 p.m. He said, “We will be honoring Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first transgender state senator and anticipate having Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester as our keynoter speaker.”

Purcell earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle University, in Philadelphia; and his master’s in social work from The Catholic University of America.