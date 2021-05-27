Local
Comings & Goings
Markiewicz promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Justin Markiewicz on being promoted to lieutenant in the DCMPD. On his promotion, he said, “I’m excited to be advancing in my career as we push to hold those in our profession more accountable and more just. The national conversation about the future of policing can be difficult at times, but it is a conversation that must be had. I look forward to finding new ways to serve our diverse and vibrant communities in the District of Columbia.”
Markiewicz first came to D.C. for college and attended Catholic University graduating with a bachelor’s in architecture. It was only a few weeks after he graduated that he joined the MPD and that was 15 years ago. His first assignment was as an officer in the 6th district. I first met Justin when he was assigned to the award-winning Gay and Lesbian Liaison Unit in 2010 and was impressed with him from the first day I met him. Clearly I wasn’t the only one. During his time with the unit he received several honors from the community, including being named a Capital Pride Hero, Blade Best First Responder, and he received the GLOV Guardian Award.
He was reassigned to the 6th District as an officer in 2015 and remained there until 2018 when he was promoted to sergeant. At that time he was assigned to the 2nd District where he has supervised patrol and the Crime Suppression Team.
Congratulations also to Anthony J. Purcell MSW, LCSW on being elected as Board Secretary of the Delaware Stonewall PAC. On his election, he said, “I am honored to be elected as Board Secretary to the Delaware Stonewall PAC and to chair our summer signature event.”
Purcell works with AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies in D.C. and Delaware as a Clinical Care Coordinator. He also is the owner of Purcell Therapy in D.C. Prior to that he worked for Green Door Behavioral Health as a Behavioral Health Clinician; National Association for Gifted Children as membership director and the National Fisheries Institute as membership manager.
He is working hard to make the Delaware Stonewall PAC’s summer event a success. This year it will be held at Lavender Fields in Milton, on Aug. 21, between 4-6 p.m. He said, “We will be honoring Sen. Sarah McBride, the nation’s first transgender state senator and anticipate having Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester as our keynoter speaker.”
Purcell earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle University, in Philadelphia; and his master’s in social work from The Catholic University of America.
Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
New Dupont Underground exhibit offers photos, videos, and live performances
As the city continues to reopen, the Washington Blade and Dupont Underground announced this week plans for a new exhibit highlighting the history and power of drag in D.C. and around the country.
The exhibition showcases a mix of photographs and video footage that authentically honor the roots of drag in America, while celebrating the power, pride, and leadership that define the community. D.C.’s drag scene inspired a generation to embrace its power and raise its voice.
The Exhibition showcases photographs gathered from the archives of the Washington Blade and video footage from interviews with Drag Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee and Drag King Pretty RikE. The photographs and interviews offer a glimpse into the past and explore the future of what drag is becoming as a culture and as an art form.
The innovative exhibit runs from Friday, June 4 to June 27 at Dupont Underground (19 Dupont Circle, N.W.).
Exhibition times:
Fridays, 3-7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drag shows 8-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Drag brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays (starting June 13).
Tickets can be purchased at washingtonblade.com/royals with tickets starting at $5.
Drag show performers include Bombalicious Eklaver, Brooklyn Heights, Cake, Farrah Synclaire, Gigi Paris Couture, Pretty Boi Drag, Shi-Queeta Lee, and Sasha Adams. More performers to be announced soon.
Presenting sponsors are the Washington Blade, Dupont Underground, and the Leonard-Litz Foundation. Additional sponsors include Absolut, Ariadne Getty Foundation, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Devil’s Backbone.
The exhibit is part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival 2021, #FOTS21. focusonthestory.org.
Exhibit Preview
Local
Va. GOP governor nominee reiterates opposition to trans-inclusive youth sports
Glenn Youngkin also appeared to oppose nondiscrimination law
The Republican nominee in the Virginia gubernatorial race on Monday once again said he does not support allowing transgender children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
John Fredericks, who co-chaired former President Trump’s 2016 campaign in Virginia, asked Glenn Youngkin during an appearance on “Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks” about “the radical transgender policies that have been signed by this governor.”
“As governor are you going to allow male students to participate in girls’ high school athletics and shower with them?” asked Fredericks.
“No and this again … we’ve just lost our whole sense of common sense,” responded Youngkin.
“For years the Democrats were, in fact, supporting Title IX, which is to provide women in high school sports the same opportunities that men have and that’s absolutely been such a good effort in order to bring balance in to high school sports and college sports,” he continued. “And now all of a sudden, this whole concept that we’re going to allow biological men to compete with biological women in high school sports. It just doesn’t make any sense, and so no we’re just not going to allow that.”
Youngkin, the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, earlier this month won the Republican Party of Virginia’s nomination convention.
He told a group of voters in Arlington earlier this year that “biological males should not be allowed to play sports in girls sports.” Youngkin is widely expected to face former Gov. Terry McAuliffe — the frontrunner in the June 8 Democratic party — in the general election.
Current Gov. Ralph Northam in April 2020 signed the Virginia Values Act, which added gender identity and sexual orientation to Virginia’s nondiscrimination law. The law took effect last July.
“Glenn Youngkin does not believe in a Virginia where everyone can live, work, and raise a family without being discriminated against for who they are,” Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, told the Washington Blade on Wednesday in a statement. “The Virginia Values Act was a monumental step towards an inclusive Virginia where all people are treated fairly. Youngkin’s opposition to LGBTQ equality and this landmark legislation is yet another testament to the fact that he and his far-right agenda are too extreme for Virginia.”
Youngkin’s campaign did not respond to the Blade’s request for comment
Local
DC Black Pride to wrap up this weekend
May proclaimed International Black Pride Month in nation’s capital
Black Pride in D.C. this year is more special than previous years.
Given the backdrop of the events that happened in 2020 including the COVID pandemic and the amplification of the Black Lives Matter movement, there is every reason for D.C.’s Black LGBTQ community to show up and show out for this year’s Pride. It has become an imperative that the community takes time to look back on and celebrate its strength, resilience, and unshaken tenacity.
Mayor Muriel Bowser this year declared May 2021 as International Black Pride Month. Hence, the Center for Black Equity has curated a lineup of entertainment-filled events to commemorate this monumental recognition.
To round out the last week of May, the Center for Black Equity will be hosting DC Black Pride which includes events:
Unity Ball hosted by the Legendary Twiggy Pucci Garcon, Legendary Domo Khan, Legendary Duante Balenciaga and Icon Charles West in partnership with the Center for Black Equity Black Pride and the Capitol Ballroom Council on Thursday at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube, will be MC’d by Icon Jack Mizrahi Gucci of FX’s “Pose” with DJ Tony Play providing the music. Sponsors include Damien Ministries, Xfinity, and the Center for Black Equity.
Contestants will be able to compete in eight different categories that include Vogue Fem, Female Figure Face and Sex Siren and can win up to $1,000. The event will seek to highlight awareness and liberation of LGBTQ, Black and Brown communities.
Adult Trans Folk Townhall in collaboration with May is All About Trans will take place on Saturday, May 29, from 4-5:30 p.m.
The LGBTQ+ Theater Virtual Showcase Festival will be hosted in collaboration with African-American Collective Theater on Sunday, May 30. More details about the event to follow soon.
Tokyo Olympics committee silent on Japan lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Kay Lahusen, LGBTQ equality rights pioneer has died at 91
La Iglesia Metodista en Cuba se declara contra el matrimonio LGBTQ
Trans performers blend success, visibility in two new docs
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Show must go on- Lil Nas X’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on SNL
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
-
National6 days ago
Dignitaries tour the 60% completed USNS Harvey Milk
-
National5 days ago
Lady Gaga celebrates Born This Way in West Hollywood Pride kick-off
-
Local2 days ago
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
-
News4 days ago
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
-
Local3 days ago
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
-
National2 days ago
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month