Opinion | Life is precious, so live each day to the fullest
Clark Ray’s death reminds us to hold our friends tight while we can
This past week I learned of the sudden passing of two close friends. It was a stark reminder of how precious life is and it can be over suddenly without warning and much too soon. Both friends lived their lives to the fullest and made a real difference for those around them. While they did it in different ways each shared a love of people and were loved in return. They will be missed not only by their families but by so many they might never have met but through their work impacted in a positive way.
This column is about Clark Ray who lived his life more publicly; my other friend was more private. Like so many others I was left speechless by Clark’s passing when I read it on Facebook. I will always remember Clark as a young man of substance, charm, and honor. He lived life in a way that so many others try to do but fall short; not Clark. He not only talked the talk of justice, equality and love for all, he walked that walk every day. He cared about all people and shared his love with them unstintingly and in return all of us who knew him loved him back.
Though older than Clark by many years I looked up to him. I first met him more than 25 years ago and have been close to him for over two decades in which he served four different mayors in D.C. I stood with him when he ran for Council chair and when he had some issues with a job. But Clark overcame everything and was able to do that because of his expertise and ability to get along with everyone.
His last job for the District of Columbia was as executive director of the D.C. State Athletic Association (DCSAA). The DCSAA combines public and private school athletics in D.C. Clark handled football and basketball playoffs, and pitting the public school champion from the DCIAA against the several champions from private schools within the city. It wasn’t easy this past pandemic year but Clark always spoke up for the athletes and their needs.
Prior to that, Clark served in many roles for the mayors he served. He began with a stint in the Office of Neighborhood Services. He then served as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation; senior director, Strategy for the Greater Washington Sports Alliance; and director of External Affairs for the DC Sports and Entertainment Commission. In each role, Clark spoke out for the LGBTQ+ community. He helped to found Team DC, the gay sports league, and was co-chair of the committee that worked to bring the Gay Gaymes to D.C. He supported the fight for gay marriage through the Foundation for All DC Families and fought for the right of LGBTQ people to adopt children. He and his husband Aubrey have four. He was incredibly knowledgeable about D.C. government and willingly shared his knowledge with others, mentoring them.
Clark came to D.C. with the Clinton administration, a proud son of Smackover, Ark. His amazing and supportive mom still lives there. He worked as director of Strategic Scheduling and Advance, Office of the Vice President for Tipper Gore. He then served as chief of staff to Tipper during the Gore 2000 campaign. When Clark ran for Council, Tipper returned the favor and come to a fundraiser for him. Another big name who did a fundraiser for him was Madeleine Albright. Clark could charm both the guy on the street and the famous; they all loved him. I don’t know anyone who met Clark who didn’t respect and love him. I once had a debate with Cora Masters Barry in our Leadership Washington class and we finally hugged it out when Clark sat us at the same table at his and Aubrey’s wedding. That is just who Clark was.
My heart goes out to Clark’s husband Aubrey who was clearly the love of his life and their beautiful four children as well as the host of loving family both in Arkansas and Mississippi where Aubrey is from. They visited with them regularly. I also send my condolences to all those friends who were lucky enough as I was to know Clark and be a part of his life. We have all lost something irreplaceable with his passing.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | Quieter Pride season offers chance to reassess priorities
With Equality Act dead, there remains much work ahead
For the second consecutive year, most large-scale Pride celebrations have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.
Rather than mourn our lost parades, festivals, and income streams, we should embrace the pause to reflect on the work that lies ahead. Just as many Pride organizations took advantage of Pride cancellations last year to pivot and focus on supporting Black Lives Matter, 2021 provides another opportunity to reassess our priorities in a post-Trump Washington.
Predictably, the Equality Act appears to be lost again, as the Blade reported recently. As we watch transformative pieces of legislation like the Equality Act, the For the People Act to combat GOP voter suppression, the George Floyd Act to reform police, and a badly needed infrastructure bill die slow deaths at the hands of Sen. Joe Manchin’s naivety, it appears the Democrats are once again poised to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Manchin’s galling announcement this week that he would vote against Democratic efforts to combat voter suppression by undoing Republican state bills to limit mail-in voting and increase the authority of poll watchers, among other components of the sweeping bill, is just the latest in a string of disappointing and irresponsible moves from the West Virginia senator.
Manchin is the only Democrat not to co-sponsor the Equality Act in the Senate and the only Democratic “no” vote on combating voter suppression, which could cost Democrats their majorities next year and Manchin his Energy Committee chairmanship.
Manchin has stoked unfounded fears about trans people accessing the bathroom consistent with their gender identity. He was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of a Title II amendment that would essentially bar transgender kids from participating in school sports. Incredibly, when asked by the Blade about the Equality Act earlier this year, Manchin professed to know nothing about the measure.
And in yet another blow this week, Manchin announced he opposes ditching the filibuster, all but dooming Democratic chances of passing the aforementioned bills. Perhaps Manchin’s push for bipartisanship would be sensible and achievable if we didn’t have a Senate minority run by Mitch McConnell, who announced his top priority is not helping the country recover from the pandemic, but rather to oppose everything Biden wants to accomplish, just as he did to President Obama. Wake up Manchin, the Republicans are playing you.
With the LGBTQ movement’s top legislative priority DOA, despite Biden’s pledge to sign it within his first 100 days, there are other areas where we should focus. From helping Democrats preserve and expand their slim House and Senate majorities, to combatting the stunning avalanche of cruel anti-trans laws around the country in the courts, to supporting the administration’s efforts at immigration reform and aid to Central American countries, there’s no shortage of work ahead.
Just as the LGBTQ movement joined the nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder, we should support Vice President Kamala Harris in her role leading the effort for immigration reform. Too many LGBTQ migrants are suffering in inhumane conditions in ICE custody; too many queer people fleeing poverty, violence, and discrimination are marginalized or ignored by mainstream immigration reform efforts. There is an important role for LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS advocacy groups to play as the administration gets serious about improving life for migrants.
By fighting for police reform, immigration reform, and having the backs of our trans brothers and sisters in the fight against state legislative attacks, perhaps we’ll have more to celebrate at Pride 2022. In the meantime, get vaccinated, stay safe, and call Joe Manchin’s office once a day to protest his reckless intransigence.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinion | Speedos and hoodies: Rehoboth Memorial Day recap
Chilly temperatures and rain couldn’t stop the revelry
Well, that was something.
Rehoboth Beach can be just a perfect coming together of all things gay. From the District to New York, that charming little town of taffy and traffic will host us all. Yes, you have the New York gays, who I was told you can always tell by their penchant for vertical striped blouses. Then you have that city caught in the middle, your Philly gays, who I can easily spot because they’re sort of like so many Europeans, stylish but still smoking. Then you have us. The D.C. gays. Not quite either of those two, or really any of the also-ran cities around us. Maybe a little more stuffy? But give us the chance to day drink and tea dance.
We can be a smart, slutty people. And we’d all been waiting for it. Memorial Day Weekend — the unofficial kick-off of summer. We’ve got our new haircuts, our new bathing suits. But alas, a cold front from hell dashed our hopes somewhat. Temperatures hitting homophobic 20 to 30 degrees below average had Rehoboth on par with Reykjavík, with twinks chattering their teeth on Poodle Beach with folks desperately trying to make Speedos and hoodies work.
Despite all that, Friday was the last good day really before the Iceland spring came through and we found ourselves at Aqua. And this wasn’t your mother’s Aqua. Well, unless your mother was gay as hell, then it was pretty accurate. The energy was palpable, and gays moving to a tea dance that never ended. COVID was over, at least there. Boys you hadn’t seen in months, over a year really, were ecstatic to see each other. Then of course like any gay dance party, there’s that one gay that’s dancing three times faster than the music dictates. Gosh I think I’ve missed him most of all. But I caught myself complaining about the impending weather, and Diego from Charlotte overheard, leaning into me he said, “Just drink through it.”
And to remind you of the old days of gay Rehoboth, 60 Baltimore, that fable rental just a stone’s throw from Aqua is back in gay hands. And being there was like the ‘before times’ – meaning I don’t think they’ve cleaned since then. Body shots were being had, but I think that just really out of necessity as they seemed to have just run out of cups.
Drinking through two nonstop rainy days saw my friend Beaumont’s Caftan Party on Saturday. And then on Sunday the Pines’s famous drag brunch, where apparently drag queens think you can scream COVID away. Sure there were raves around town. But at my age I’m a little past that now, I guess. I tried one once. I brought a bottle of rosé to share if that shows you where my thinking was.
But why did we all go? I mean, we all saw the weather forecast, right? We knew lines would form at every bar. Maybe it was that we’d already paid. Sure, fine. But maybe it is also just what we do. We sit in traffic, cross the Bay Bridge, wind through corn fields to go to a beach town where the water is still too cold to hear newbie waiters stumble through specials. We do it because it’s ours. And to be silly and ecstatic and sunburned or waterlogged or tipsy and dancing, if just for a long gay weekend.
In our little beach town, maybe next weekend will be sunnier. So, let’s just keep at it throughout summer. We deserve a hot, sweaty, ironic eyewear summer. So many of us do our bit for queen and country, or did before we moved on to real estate. So here’s to the next weekend.
I’ll be back. We’ll all be back. Over and over again.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
OPINION | Pride is Loving Each Other in the Way You Know Best
The last gathering I hosted before the pandemic was a potluck with some fellow Asian American organizers. It was around Valentine’s Day, and folks brought different kinds of food from curry and stir fries to soup and cookies. We chatted about everything from leftist politics and queer theory to books about Italian mathematicians and the origins of stars. Food brought us together. It is how we share love and hope.
After George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police, we all looked for ways to show up authentically without taking up undue space. So I came back to food. I organized a group of people from the potluck to raise funds to purchase food from local Black family-owned restaurants and distribute it to protestors at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Juneteenth. Like some of us, many of the caterers we worked with were also queer or immigrants and all were excited to be a part of the project. We were able to raise thousands of dollars and distribute hundreds of plates to hungry people.
It wasn’t brilliant, magical, world-saving, or game-changing. But it was honest, authentic, and for some people, helpful. We were a group of people trying our best to show love at a time when we all needed it. We made our own Asian American Pride, starting with a good old queer potluck, tapping into the cultures that we inherited, and just trying in some way to show up for collective liberation.
This year has been exhausting in so many ways. We’ve lost family and attended Zoom funerals. We’ve had to learn to regulate our interactions with one another. We mourned six Asian women in Atlanta, four Sikh Americans in Indianapolis, and so many Black men, women, and children to racist violence. But our communities are still finding hope.
Over the past year, I’ve organized with Ward 1 Mutual Aid where we’ve been able to redistribute tens of thousands of dollars to community members and start building some more authentic neighborhood relationships based on care. I’ve connected with other Asian American organizations across the country and learned about mutual aid efforts in Boston, abolitionist organizing in San Francisco, and domestic violence interventions in New York City. Our Pride is already abundant, it is active, and it is nourishing.
After an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month where the violence we face as Asian Americans has become visible, I know that Asian American Pride must prioritize our most marginalized. It must uplift our sex worker, our nail technician, our undocumented, our disabled, and our poor queer and trans Asian Americans. It must center our mixed-race Asian Americans who are Black and Indigenous. And it must center our willingness to fight for something bigger than just Asians. This moment may shift, but Asian American Pride will always mean continuing to show up and show love to ourselves, to our community, and to us all.
Nicholas L Hatcher is a writer, artist, and Political Chair of API Queers United for Action DC
