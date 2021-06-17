Connect with us

Photos: Pride at Pitchers

Patrons gather at the popular bar on Saturday

(Washington Blade photo by Vanessa Pham)

Members of the LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Pitchers DC and A League of Her Own on June 12 during Pride. (Washington Blade photos by Vanessa Pham)

Patrons gathered at the popular bar on Saturday
Comments

Photos: D.C. celebrates Pride

Marchers chant, ‘We’re here, We’re queer, get used to it!’

June 15, 2021

Hundreds of participants gather in Freedom Plaza following the Pride Walk. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance and other community organizations came together for a Pride Walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on Saturday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the rally following the march. 

Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’

Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance

June 5, 2021

Shi-Queeta Lee leads the festivities at the 'Royals' drag show on June 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground opened the exhibition “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” on Friday. The event included photos, video and a live drag performance. The exhibit is presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and can be viewed through June 27. For tickets and more information, visit washingtonblade.com/royals.

Washington Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history

New Dupont Underground exhibit offers photos, videos, and live performances

May 27, 2021

A drag performer entertains the crowd at the 1994 Black Gay Pride Day celebration on May 28. (Washington Blade photo by Kristi Gasaway)

As the city continues to reopen, the Washington Blade and Dupont Underground announced this week plans for a new exhibit highlighting the history and power of drag in D.C. and around the country.

The exhibition showcases a mix of photographs and video footage that authentically honor the roots of drag in America, while celebrating the power, pride, and leadership that define the community. D.C.’s drag scene inspired a generation to embrace its power and raise its voice.

The Exhibition showcases photographs gathered from the archives of the Washington Blade and video footage from interviews with Drag Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee and Drag King Pretty RikE. The photographs and interviews offer a glimpse into the past and explore the future of what drag is becoming as a culture and as an art form.

The innovative exhibit runs from Friday, June 4 to June 27 at Dupont Underground (19 Dupont Circle, N.W.).

Exhibition times:
Fridays, 3-7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drag shows 8-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Drag brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays (starting June 13).

Tickets can be purchased at washingtonblade.com/royals with tickets starting at $5.

Drag show performers include Bombalicious Eklaver, Brooklyn Heights, Cake, Farrah Synclaire, Gigi Paris Couture, Pretty Boi Drag, Shi-Queeta Lee, and Sasha Adams. More performers to be announced soon.

Presenting sponsors are the Washington Blade, Dupont Underground, and the Leonard-Litz Foundation. Additional sponsors include Absolut, Ariadne Getty Foundation, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Devil’s Backbone.

The exhibit is part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival 2021, #FOTS21. focusonthestory.org.

Purchase tickets

Exhibit Preview

A scene from Gay Pride Day in 1983. (Washington Blade archive photo by Leigh Mosley)
Activists listen to Carol Lee at a rally in front of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 10, 1988. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)
The competitors at the starting line of the High Heel Race in 1988 are about to take off. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)
A performer entertains at the 1996 Black Pride Festival. (Washington Blade archive photo by Clint Steib)
A scene from the 2001 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade archive photo by Clint Steib)
The drag troupe ‘DC Kings’ pose for a photo on July 11, 2010. (Washington Blade archive photo by Michael Key)
Ba’Naka is voted ‘Best Drag Queen’ in the Blade’s ‘Best of Gay D.C.’ readers’ poll in 2012. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)
A scene from the 2012 High Heel Race. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)
Shi-Queeta Lee performs at Town in April of 2013. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)
One team poses for a picture at ‘DragBall’ at Stead Park on June 2, 2013. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)
Blair Williams is crowned Miss Gay D.C. America 2013 at the annual competition held at Town Danceboutique on Sept. 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
