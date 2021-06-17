Photos
Photos: Pride at Pitchers
Patrons gather at the popular bar on Saturday
Members of the LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Pitchers DC and A League of Her Own on June 12 during Pride. (Washington Blade photos by Vanessa Pham)
Photos
Photos: D.C. celebrates Pride
Marchers chant, ‘We’re here, We’re queer, get used to it!’
The Capital Pride Alliance and other community organizations came together for a Pride Walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on Saturday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the rally following the march.
Photos
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground opened the exhibition “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” on Friday. The event included photos, video and a live drag performance. The exhibit is presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and can be viewed through June 27. For tickets and more information, visit washingtonblade.com/royals.
Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating D.C.’s drag history
New Dupont Underground exhibit offers photos, videos, and live performances
As the city continues to reopen, the Washington Blade and Dupont Underground announced this week plans for a new exhibit highlighting the history and power of drag in D.C. and around the country.
The exhibition showcases a mix of photographs and video footage that authentically honor the roots of drag in America, while celebrating the power, pride, and leadership that define the community. D.C.’s drag scene inspired a generation to embrace its power and raise its voice.
The Exhibition showcases photographs gathered from the archives of the Washington Blade and video footage from interviews with Drag Queen Shi-Queeta-Lee and Drag King Pretty RikE. The photographs and interviews offer a glimpse into the past and explore the future of what drag is becoming as a culture and as an art form.
The innovative exhibit runs from Friday, June 4 to June 27 at Dupont Underground (19 Dupont Circle, N.W.).
Exhibition times:
Fridays, 3-7 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drag shows 8-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Drag brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays (starting June 13).
Tickets can be purchased at washingtonblade.com/royals with tickets starting at $5.
Drag show performers include Bombalicious Eklaver, Brooklyn Heights, Cake, Farrah Synclaire, Gigi Paris Couture, Pretty Boi Drag, Shi-Queeta Lee, and Sasha Adams. More performers to be announced soon.
Presenting sponsors are the Washington Blade, Dupont Underground, and the Leonard-Litz Foundation. Additional sponsors include Absolut, Ariadne Getty Foundation, Pepco, Washington Regional Transplant Community, and Devil’s Backbone.
The exhibit is part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival 2021, #FOTS21. focusonthestory.org.
Exhibit Preview
Mother of slain gay youth speaks out
Pride centers this father-daughter relationship
LGBTQ myths debunked with science and facts
New shows moving away from old stereotypes of gay life
Supreme Court rules for religious agency seeking to reject LGBTQ families
Woman dragged down stairs at Nellie’s, fatal crash during Pride weekend
Vice President Harris joins D.C. Pride Walk, makes history
New gay bar ‘Central’ to open in Baltimore this summer
Rachel Levine in ‘rewarding’ visit speaks with trans youth at D.C. health clinic
Two new books celebrate Old Hollywood glory
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local3 days ago
Woman dragged down stairs at Nellie’s, fatal crash during Pride weekend
-
Local6 days ago
Sheila Alexander-Reid to step down as director of D.C. LGBTQ Affairs Office
-
Local4 days ago
Vice President Harris joins D.C. Pride Walk, makes history
-
National6 days ago
North Dakota lawmakers okay regulation banning Conversion Therapy
-
Local3 days ago
New gay bar ‘Central’ to open in Baltimore this summer
-
Local6 days ago
Attack on trans woman in D.C. laundromat captured in video
-
National3 days ago
Rachel Levine in ‘rewarding’ visit speaks with trans youth at D.C. health clinic
-
Politics6 days ago
New York Gender Recognition Act passes heads to Governor Cuomo