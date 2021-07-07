Out & About
Calendar: July 9-15
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 9
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties (WiTT) will take place via Google Meet at 8 p.m. The event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area where they can make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/womenintheir20s.
Saturday, July 10
The “Gay District Meeting” will be at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity, awareness of community events and civil rights for gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and inter-sexed (GBTQQI) men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit the Gay District website at gaydistrict.org.
“Universal Pride Meeting” will be hosted on Zoom at 1 p.m. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for People with Disabilities (PWD). Discussion would include but is not limited to: common intersections between LGBTQIA identity and disability, dating/relationship perspectives, and creating access/breaking down barriers in public spaces for LGBTQ PWD’s . The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias who can be reached at [email protected].
Sunday, July 11
Lights Camera Selfie Gallery will host The Boss Event Pop-Up Shop! at 12 p.m. at the St. Charles Towne Center. The event will include shopping, music, mingling and networking. For more information, visit lightscameraselfiegallery.com.
Monday, July 12
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 13
The Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. For more information, contact [email protected].
Trans Support Group will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce our principles of respect, acceptance and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome.
Wednesday, July 14
Join the DC Center for a virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Join Take Root on Wednesday, July 14 for a Desert Terrarium Workshop and take home your very own one-of-a-kind terrarium. The event will be at Take Root (10 North East St., Frederick, Md.) and Kaitlyn Makers, owner of Take Root houseplants, will walk guests through the process of creating your very own mini desert scene.
Thursday, July 15
The DC Center will host Poly Group Discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. Newcomers will be given a basic introduction into what polyamory is. Attendees already in relationships will also be given the opportunity to discuss their situations and get advice from the group if they find it helpful. This group is open to people of all sexual orientations and people who are interested in non-monogamy in both kinky and non-kinky relationships.
Westminster to celebrate Pride this weekend
Maryland town to hold festival on Saturday
Westminster Pride Festival 2021 will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 12 p.m. at east Main Street.
The event’s goal is to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community to express themselves, increase visibility and foster respect for those who want to express their own sexual and gender identity. In addition, the organization will endeavor to make this a yearly event that will ultimately lead to scholarships for the education of LGBTQ students through the Westminster Pride Festival Fund, which exists to assure the success of a yearly festival that includes information, support, music, art, food and overall acceptance and solidarity within the LGBTQ community, their allies and the Carroll County community.
For more information about the event, visit westminsterpride.org.
DC Center opens community closet to the public
‘Big Fat Gay Yard Sale’ on Saturday
Join the DC Center in partnership with DC Health for “Our Big Fat Gay Yard Sale.” This event will be on Saturday, July 10 from 12-5 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of The DC Center at 2000 14th street N.W.
As part of their pre-reopening, the DC Center will open doors to their community clothing closet, which includes racks of shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, suits, sneakers, shoes, and all kinds of apparel. Suggested donations are $1 per piece of clothing or whatever guests can give.
For more information, visit thedccenter.org.
Whitman-Walker celebrates lesbian photography
Discussion of works documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic
Whitman-Walker Health will host “The Lesbian Lens: Documenting the HIV/AIDS Epidemic” on Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
The event will feature veteran photographers JEB (Joan E. Biren), Sharon Farmer, Patsy Lynch and Leigh Mosley as they discuss their photographic works and experiences documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in and around Washington, D.C.
Moderated by Eboné Bell of Tagg Magazine, this event will be a lively discussion about what photographers were seeing and experiencing during the early years of the epidemic. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the first CDC report identified what would become known as HIV/AIDS.
To register for the event, click here.

