Israeli high court rules government must allow surrogacy for same-sex couples

The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday ruled same-sex couples and single men must be allowed to have a child via surrogate.

Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported the court rejected the current government’s position that passing a law to allow same-sex couples and single men to have a child via surrogate was “unfeasible.” The ruling directs the government to change the law within six months.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay, is among those who celebrated the ruling.

“Finally, equality!” proclaimed Horowitz on his Facebook page.

The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ advocacy group, also applauded the ruling.

“The High Court ruling is a historic milestone in our struggle for equality,” it said in a statement posted to its Twitter page. “High Court judges have been able to make the humane and just decision that the Knesset has struggled to pass for a decade. This tremendous achievement gives us the strength to continue to fight until full equality of rights for all members and members of the proud community in all areas of life.”

Two gay men — Itai and Yoav Pinkas Arad — and the Israeli Association of Gay Fathers brought the case to the Supreme Court in 2010.

The current government took office on June 13.