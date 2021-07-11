World
Israeli high court rules government must allow surrogacy for same-sex couples
Two gay men, advocacy group brought case in 2010
The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday ruled same-sex couples and single men must be allowed to have a child via surrogate.
Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported the court rejected the current government’s position that passing a law to allow same-sex couples and single men to have a child via surrogate was “unfeasible.” The ruling directs the government to change the law within six months.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay, is among those who celebrated the ruling.
“Finally, equality!” proclaimed Horowitz on his Facebook page.
The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ advocacy group, also applauded the ruling.
“The High Court ruling is a historic milestone in our struggle for equality,” it said in a statement posted to its Twitter page. “High Court judges have been able to make the humane and just decision that the Knesset has struggled to pass for a decade. This tremendous achievement gives us the strength to continue to fight until full equality of rights for all members and members of the proud community in all areas of life.”
Two gay men — Itai and Yoav Pinkas Arad — and the Israeli Association of Gay Fathers brought the case to the Supreme Court in 2010.
The current government took office on June 13.
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
Homosexuality, sex-reassignment surgery promotion to minors banned
A law that bans the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors in Hungary took effect on Thursday.
“The homophobic and transphobic amendments to the law, which came into force on July 8, 2021, stigmatize LGBTQI people, deprive LGBTQI youth of information that is vital to them, and illegally restrict freedom of speech and the right to education,” said the Háttér Society, a Hungarian LGBTQ rights group, in a message on its homepage. “Our group’s programs and services will continue to be available to LGBTQI people and their families as they were.”
The Háttér Society and Amnesty International Hungary on Thursday held a press conference outside the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest. The groups said they are prepared to engage in civil disobedience to challenge the law.
Rights groups @AmnestyHungary and @hattertarsasag now holding a press conference. They say they are ready for civil disobedience and will not change any of their programs to comply with the law, which bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors. pic.twitter.com/6a88MtKt6A
— Justin Spike (@jspikebudapest) July 8, 2021
The European Union has sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and members of his ruling Fidesz party over the law and other efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in the country.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month described the law as a “shame.” She also said the European Commission would seek to block it from taking effect.
“This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and it goes against all the values, the fundamental values of the European Union and this is human dignity, it is equality and is human fundamental rights, so we will not compromise on these principles,” said von der Leyen.
The European Parliament on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution that condemns the law and urges the EU to “immediately take legal action” against Hungary, according to Politico. The declaration also calls for Brussels to deny EU funds to the country.
Anti-gay murder in Spain sparks global outrage
Samuel Luiz Muñiz killed in A Coruña on July 3
Activists in Spain and around the world have condemned the murder of a 24-year-old man that has been categorized as an anti-gay hate crime.
Media reports indicate Samuel Luiz Muñiz, 24, was beaten to death early on July 3 after he and a group of friends left a nightclub in A Coruña, a city in northwestern Spain’s Galicia region.
The Associated Press cites Spanish media that say witnesses told police the group of people who attacked Luiz used anti-gay slurs against him. Authorities have reportedly detained two men and a woman in connection with Ruiz’s murder.
Fundación Triángulo, a Spanish LGBTQ rights group, organized a series of protests that took place in Madrid and in other cities throughout the country on Monday.
“We woke up on Saturday to the terrible news of the murder of Samuel, a young 24-year-old man from A Coruña, at the hands of a group of people who took his life by beating him while screaming ‘faggot’,” said Fundación Triángulo in a statement. “Terror, anguish, fear. This is what Samuel was able to feel before his death.”
✍️🏼 “No hemos llegado hasta aquí para volver a tener miedo de ser, estar o de amar. Ahora te toca a ti decidir de qué lado estás”.@SilviaTostado, presidenta de @TrianguloExt.#JusticiaParaSamuel 🏳️🌈https://t.co/t0egEe2khL
— Fundación Triángulo (@FTriangulo) July 6, 2021
A Coruña, Málaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Badajoz, Valencia, Sevilla… Unidos muy fuertes 💪 #JusticiaParaSamuel pic.twitter.com/oueIKmfGN3
— jaimefonta (@JaimeFontarg) July 6, 2021
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday described Luiz’s murder as a “savage and depraved act.” The hashtag #JusticiaParaSamuel or #JusticeForSamuel has been trending on social media in Spain and around the world.
“Solidarity with Spain from Puerto Rico,” tweeted Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para [email protected], a Puerto Rican LGBTQ rights group, on Tuesday. “We join the global call (for) justice for Samuel.”
Solidaridad desde Puerto Rico a España.
Nos unimos al reclamo mundial: #JusticiaPorSamuel 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/m6NzrlUpdY
— Pedro Julio Serrano (@PedroJulio) July 6, 2021
