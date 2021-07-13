Mj Rodriguez first trans performer nominated for a Lead Acting Emmy

LOS ANGELES – “Pose” made television history once again on Tuesday morning with the announcement that Mj Rodriguez, who played the role of house mother Blanca through all three seasons of the beloved FX series, has received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards.

It’s the first time in the history of the Television Academy’s prestigious awards body that a transgender performer has been recognized with a nomination in one of the leading actor categories.

The Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk/Steven Canals-created series, which follows the lives of several characters involved in the New York Ballroom culture during the 1980s and 90s, has been an Emmy contender since its first season, when it was nominated for Primetime Emmys as Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

It won the latter award for actor Billy Porter, who was nominated again for the show’s second season, and on Tuesday snagged his third nomination in the category.

Porter’s win in 2019 made him the first openly gay performer to receive the award in that category.

In addition to the two acting nods, “Pose” was nominated for the second time as Outstanding Drama Series. The show also received nominations for its hairstyling, makeup, prosthetic makeup and costumes (categories included in the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which are presented in a separate ceremony), bringing the total nominations for the show’s three-season run to 20.



“Pose” was also honored with a special Television Academy Honors award at the 2019 Emmys, for “impactful” television.

In response to Rodriguez’ nomination, GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis released a statement:

“Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of ‘Pose.’

Additionally, the show’s nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Billy Porter’s third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, mark a historic show that undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.

As over 40 leading LGBTQ organizations pointed out in our open letter about POSE to Emmy Award voters, representation matters. Congratulations, Michaela Jaé, Billy Porter, and the entire POSE team – the world is standing with you and applauding your talents.”

The letter mentioned by Ellis refers to an open letter released by GLAAD in June, signed by 40 leading LGBTQ organizations encouraging Emmy Award voters to show their support for “Pose,” and specifically for the transgender and nonbinary actors – Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross – who lead the groundbreaking show.The complete list of nominees for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards can be found here.

The city of Grozny in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Authorities have sent gay men in the semi-autonomous Russian republic to secret prisons that have been described as “concentration camps. (Photo by Alexxx1979; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Also groundbreaking was an Emmy nomination for David France‘s “Welcome To Chechnya,” the human rights documentary that explores a genocide campaign being waged against LGBTQ people in the tiny Russian satellite nation of 1.4 million people.

Since 2017, Chechnya, led by Russia’s Ramzan Kadyrov, has executed a campaign to “cleanse the blood” of LGBTQ Chechens, overseeing a government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute them and enlisted their families to kill some.



The documentary follows a group of Russian LGBTQ activist who, at great peril to their own lives, take matters into their own hands, creating an underground railroad to something like freedom.

The documentary uses groundbreaking technology to protect the anonymity of its subjects while exposing Kadyrov’s evil.