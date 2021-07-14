Local
Capital Stonewall Democrats endorses Va. candidates
McAuliffe, Roem among endorsees
D.C.’s Capital Stonewall Democrats on Monday night voted to endorse what it says was the first round of endorsement of LGBTQ supportive candidates running for public office in Virginia in an effort to help retain the state’s current LGBTQ supportive General Assembly and governor’s office.
Among the six endorsees made by the LGBTQ group, which used to be called the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, were gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala, and attorney general candidate Mark Herring.
As part of a motion approved by unanimous voice vote, the Capital Stonewall Democrats also endorsed the re-election bid of House of Delegates member Danica Roem, who made history in 2017 when she became the first transgender person in the U.S. to win election and be seated in a state legislature. Roem holds the House of Delegates seat in the state’s 13th House district located in the Manassas area.
The others endorsed by the LGBTQ group include Joshua Cole, an out bisexual man who is running for re-election to his House of Delegates seat in the 28th District; longtime LGBTQ ally Jennifer Kitchen, who’s running for a House of Delegates seat in District 25; and incumbent delegate and LGBTQ ally Wendy Gooditteis, who’s running for re-election in District 66.
Capital Stonewall Democrats President Jatarious Frazier said the group will soon make another round of endorsements of Virginia candidates, including other gay and lesbian incumbents in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate. He said that among the criteria the group uses in choosing candidates in Virginia and other states to endorse is their support for D.C. statehood.
“We want to make sure we have a presence in Virginia because we know that our closest allies for statehood are there in Virginia,” Frazier told the Blade. “And it’s really great that we do have a significant number of LGBTQ plus candidates that are also champions for statehood that are running that we will endorse in the upcoming election.”
Nellie’s reopens, closes after protesters block entrance
Demands include public apology, release of video
Hours after it reopened for the first time in a month, Nellie’s Sports Bar on Tuesday night closed its doors again shortly after 8 p.m. when protesters formed a human chain to block the gay bar’s entrance doors.
About 50 protesters showed up outside Nellie’s, which is located at 9th and U Streets, N.W., about 8 p.m. after learning that the bar had reopened. D.C. police closed the streets surrounding Nellie’s to vehicle traffic as the protesters occupied the busy intersection.
Protesters have been assembling outside Nellie’s on Saturday nights for close to a month in response to a June 13 incident during D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride weekend when a security guard was captured on video dragging a Black woman down a flight of stairs shortly after a fight broke out among Nellie’s customers.
Nellie’s announced in a statement a short time later that it dismissed the security company for which the security guard was an employee and apologized for the guard’s action. But LGBTQ and racial justice activists have alleged that Nellie’s has a history of bias against people of color despite the fact that many of its longtime customers have been African-American men and women, LGBTQ and straight.
The city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board two weeks ago asked the Office of the D.C. Attorney General to open an investigation into allegations that Nellie’s violated the terms of its liquor license for its handling of fights that broke out in the bar shortly before Keisha Young, 22, was dragged by her hair down the stairs by the security guard.
The action by the ABC Board came after the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) conducted its own investigation of the June 13 incident and concluded that Nellie’s appeared to have been engaged “in a method of operation conducive to unlawful conduct” at the time the fight broke out inside the bar. An ABRA spokesperson said it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office to make a final determination of whether Nellie’s violated city laws or regulations at the time of the fight.
The protesters assembled outside Nellie’s on Tuesday night after organizers posted messages on social media saying they had just discovered that Nellie’s had reopened and called on people show up outside the bar for a protest. Among the protest organizers was Makia Green, co-conductor of the Black-led community defense group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, who describes herself as a queer trans nonbinary Black liberation organizer.
Green told the Washington Blade during the protest that protesters want Nellies to make a full public apology to Keisha Young and to release its own surveillance video of the incident involving Young being pulled down the flight of stairs. An ABRA report of the June 13 Nellie’s incident says ABRA has obtained a copy of the Nellie’s video.
Green said protesters are also calling on Nellie’s owner Douglas Schantz and his managers to participate in “public listening sessions” to hear concerns raised by Nellie’s Black customers and members of the community about alleged racial bias at the bar. She said that also among the protesters’ demands is for Nellies to make “reparations” for Young and the Black community.
According to Green, some but not all of the protesters are calling for Nellie’s to close permanently and for its building to be “put into the hands of Black queer and trans people” as a community center for social justice endeavors.
Nellie’s owner Schantz didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for comment on the protesters’ action and to disclose whether he plans to reopen Nellie’s again this week.
Del. Stonewall PAC to honor McBride
Supporting lawmakers who are committed to pro-LGBTQ legislation
The 17th Annual Delaware Stonewall PAC Summer Fundraiser will honor Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride, Sen. Marie Pinkney and Rep. Eric Morrison on Aug. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Lavender Fields in Milton, Del.
Stonewall PAC supports lawmakers who are committed to passing pro-LGBTQ legislation. Almost all of the money raised is given to support the candidates, according to a July 10 statement.
“We honor them not only for their trailblazing victories but their continuing efforts to ensure equal protection under the law for all,” the statement said.
Since the PAC’s beginning, the goal has been to advocate for and protect LGBTQ rights in the Delaware Legislature, according to the statement.
“When we began, non-discrimination and marriage equality in Delaware were non-existent and the thought of an LGBTQ+ person being elected was no more than a pipe dream,” Stonewall President Peter Schott said in the statement. “We set those goals as our mission, and now we are so proud to say that we have accomplished that. We still have a lot more to do, and Stonewall as well as our honorees will work toward accomplishing those goals.”
Visit deldems.org for more information.
D.C. police seek help in finding suspects in anti-trans attack
Victim hospitalized in incident listed as possible hate crime
D.C. police are seeking help from the public in identifying and locating several suspects who attacked and assaulted a transgender woman on Friday, July 9, in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, N.W.
“At approximately 2:25 a.m., the victim was approached by multiple suspects at the listed location,” according to a police statement. “The suspects began to assault the victim, after they questioned the victim’s gender identity, causing significant injuries,” the statement says.
It says the suspects fled the scene and, according to a separate police incident report, the victim flagged down police officers “while bleeding from the face.” The police statement, which was released on the day of the incident, says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Although neither the police statement, issued as a press release, nor the public incident report identified the victim as a trans woman, D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd told the Washington Blade she knows the victim and confirmed the victim identifies as a transgender woman. Budd said the victim has been released from the hospital.
“Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” the police statement says. The statement adds that the department’s Crime Solvers program offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for a crime in D.C.
“The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias,” says the statement. It says the department’s Special Liaison Branch, which includes the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit, is assisting Fourth District police detectives with the investigation.
Budd said other anti-transgender assaults have taken place in the recent past at the location of Georgia Avenue near Irving Street, N.W., where the latest incident occurred.
In response to incidents involving assaults and other serious crimes such as this one, D.C. police routinely approach nearby businesses and homes to obtain video from security cameras to look for images of suspects involved in crimes. D.C. police routinely release photos taken from the video footage to seek help from the public in identifying suspects.
