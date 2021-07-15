Out & About
BMA’s ‘Now is the Time’ exhibition closing soon
‘Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection’ to run through July 18
The Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Now is the Time: Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection” exhibition will run until Sunday, July 18.
The exhibition offers an insightful snapshot of the BMA’s curatorial effort, led by Asma Naeem, Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator, and Katy Siegel, Senior Programming and Research Curator and Thaw Chair of Modern Art at Stony Brook University, to identify artists deserving of greater scholarly research and public attention, placing the highest priority on those artists who are also women, Black, Indigenous, self-trained, and/or have connections to Baltimore.
For more information regarding “Now is the Time,” visit the BMA’s website.
Out & About
Gay Men’s Chorus gears up for ‘Portraits’ project
Submitted works to premiere in June 2024
In preparation for the “Portraits” project, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (GMCW) has invited artists to submit work to be included, which will premiere in June 2024.
“Portraits” will represent through visual art, music, and dance, the spectrum of sexual, gender, racial, ethnic, and cultural identities. Featured artworks may include a portrait, or a scene depicting an aspect of the human experience, including identity expression and historical references specific to the LGBTQ+ community.
Artists may submit paintings, drawings, and photographs, or even a sample or sketch of a proposed work to be developed. Multiple submissions are permitted and artists will be awarded $2,500 per selected piece. Selected artworks will be used as projections as part of a live performance, brought to life aurally by music, and visually by GMCW’s 17th Street Dance ensemble to be presented in June 2024. Music will be commissioned by composers inspired by the artworks selected for the project.
To submit artwork, visit: gmcw.org.
Out & About
1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival celebrates queer work
Features Douglas Stuart, Lisa Ling, Sunny Hostin and more
The third annual 1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival will be held from Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17. This free virtual event features 200 literary leaders, from top book award winners to journalists and poets including Douglas Stuart, Lisa Ling, Sunny Hostin and more.
This year’s festival will focus on the power of storytelling and the crucial role it plays not only in creative and academic fields, but far beyond. The gathering will be a rare opportunity for participants to learn from some of today’s most celebrated, diverse, and up-and-coming storytellers, who bring their unique perspectives to timely issues such as politics, race relations, and sexual equality.
As part of the festival, 1455 will also host a Teen Poetry Contest centered around the theme of “Finding Community During Crisis.” The competitors will submit work that is a reflection on or reaction to the contemporary sociopolitical and cultural environment. The winner will receive recognition and an award of $5,000.
For more information about the festival, visit: https://1455litarts.org.
Out & About
Calendar: July 9-15
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 9
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties (WiTT) will take place via Google Meet at 8 p.m. The event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area where they can make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/womenintheir20s.
Saturday, July 10
The “Gay District Meeting” will be at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity, awareness of community events and civil rights for gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and inter-sexed (GBTQQI) men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit the Gay District website at gaydistrict.org.
“Universal Pride Meeting” will be hosted on Zoom at 1 p.m. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for People with Disabilities (PWD). Discussion would include but is not limited to: common intersections between LGBTQIA identity and disability, dating/relationship perspectives, and creating access/breaking down barriers in public spaces for LGBTQ PWD’s . The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias who can be reached at [email protected].
Sunday, July 11
Lights Camera Selfie Gallery will host The Boss Event Pop-Up Shop! at 12 p.m. at the St. Charles Towne Center. The event will include shopping, music, mingling and networking. For more information, visit lightscameraselfiegallery.com.
Monday, July 12
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 13
The Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. For more information, contact [email protected].
Trans Support Group will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce our principles of respect, acceptance and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome.
Wednesday, July 14
Join the DC Center for a virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Join Take Root on Wednesday, July 14 for a Desert Terrarium Workshop and take home your very own one-of-a-kind terrarium. The event will be at Take Root (10 North East St., Frederick, Md.) and Kaitlyn Makers, owner of Take Root houseplants, will walk guests through the process of creating your very own mini desert scene.
Thursday, July 15
The DC Center will host Poly Group Discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. Newcomers will be given a basic introduction into what polyamory is. Attendees already in relationships will also be given the opportunity to discuss their situations and get advice from the group if they find it helpful. This group is open to people of all sexual orientations and people who are interested in non-monogamy in both kinky and non-kinky relationships.
BMA’s ‘Now is the Time’ exhibition closing soon
Gay Men’s Chorus gears up for ‘Portraits’ project
1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival celebrates queer work
Capital Stonewall Democrats endorses Va. candidates
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
Boston Pride dissolves after inclusion controversy- no further events
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
New gay-directed doc ‘Sexplanation’ seeks to de-shame sex
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National18 hours ago
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
-
National6 days ago
Judge blocks Tennessee Anti-Trans restroom sign law
-
Transgender6 days ago
Trans woman Lehlogonolo Machaba makes it to top 30 Miss SA
-
Politics5 days ago
House Democrats renew calls for ICE to release trans, HIV-positive detainees
-
National3 days ago
Boston Pride dissolves after inclusion controversy- no further events
-
World7 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
-
Books7 days ago
¡Hola Papi! works as memoir, advice column
-
World3 days ago
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor