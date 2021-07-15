Out & About
Calendar: July 16-22
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 16
The National Museum of African Art will reopen its doors today. Visitors will be able to engage with African art and history dating back centuries. The National Museum of African Art provides a comprehensive look at the history of expressions on the African continent, using a fascinating creative lens. For information regarding hours and entry, visit the museum’s website.
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Saturday, July 17
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There will be many activities including watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc.
Khush DC will host a South Asian LGBTQ Support Group at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgement-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, and many other topics. For more information, please contact [email protected].
Sunday, July 18
The DC Center and Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority will have a peer-led Black Lesbian Support Group at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This support group will discuss the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. You do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they do ask that you either identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of your identity. For more information, please contact [email protected].
Monday, July 19
Genderqueer DC support group will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. All those who identify as bigender, agender, genderfluid, or are not 100% cisgender are welcome to attend. For more information visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 20
Center Faith will host Interfaith Intersectional Forums at 7 p.m. online. In this forum, attendees will hear from panelists who participated in the LGBT history event “Stepping OUT on Faith” in 2014. These pioneers will speak about their interfaith spiritual experiences of the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Names Project Foundation displayed on the National Mall 1987 that led to establishing Center Faith. To sign up to watch the livestream, visit: facebook.com/centerfaith.
The Center Bi monthly round table will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. Visit Center Bi’s Facebook or Meetup for more information.
Wednesday, July 21
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Join BookMen DC for an informal discussion of gay literature (both fiction and non-fiction). Attendees mostly live in or near D.C., but a few members bring a breath of fresh air to meetings from outside the Beltway. Visitors to D.C. are always welcome to drop in and join the discussion. For more information, visit: bookmendc.blogspot.com.
Thursday, July 22
The DC Anti-Violence Project will have an open meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals (and those perceived as LGBT) through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. The DC Anti-Violence Project also seeks to assist victims of anti-LGBT violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging reporting, and providing a community of support. To access the Zoom link, email [email protected].
BMA’s ‘Now is the Time’ exhibition closing soon
‘Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection’ to run through July 18
The Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Now is the Time: Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection” exhibition will run until Sunday, July 18.
The exhibition offers an insightful snapshot of the BMA’s curatorial effort, led by Asma Naeem, Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator, and Katy Siegel, Senior Programming and Research Curator and Thaw Chair of Modern Art at Stony Brook University, to identify artists deserving of greater scholarly research and public attention, placing the highest priority on those artists who are also women, Black, Indigenous, self-trained, and/or have connections to Baltimore.
For more information regarding “Now is the Time,” visit the BMA’s website.
Gay Men’s Chorus gears up for ‘Portraits’ project
Submitted works to premiere in June 2024
In preparation for the “Portraits” project, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (GMCW) has invited artists to submit work to be included, which will premiere in June 2024.
“Portraits” will represent through visual art, music, and dance, the spectrum of sexual, gender, racial, ethnic, and cultural identities. Featured artworks may include a portrait, or a scene depicting an aspect of the human experience, including identity expression and historical references specific to the LGBTQ+ community.
Artists may submit paintings, drawings, and photographs, or even a sample or sketch of a proposed work to be developed. Multiple submissions are permitted and artists will be awarded $2,500 per selected piece. Selected artworks will be used as projections as part of a live performance, brought to life aurally by music, and visually by GMCW’s 17th Street Dance ensemble to be presented in June 2024. Music will be commissioned by composers inspired by the artworks selected for the project.
To submit artwork, visit: gmcw.org.
1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival celebrates queer work
Features Douglas Stuart, Lisa Ling, Sunny Hostin and more
The third annual 1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival will be held from Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17. This free virtual event features 200 literary leaders, from top book award winners to journalists and poets including Douglas Stuart, Lisa Ling, Sunny Hostin and more.
This year’s festival will focus on the power of storytelling and the crucial role it plays not only in creative and academic fields, but far beyond. The gathering will be a rare opportunity for participants to learn from some of today’s most celebrated, diverse, and up-and-coming storytellers, who bring their unique perspectives to timely issues such as politics, race relations, and sexual equality.
As part of the festival, 1455 will also host a Teen Poetry Contest centered around the theme of “Finding Community During Crisis.” The competitors will submit work that is a reflection on or reaction to the contemporary sociopolitical and cultural environment. The winner will receive recognition and an award of $5,000.
For more information about the festival, visit: https://1455litarts.org.
