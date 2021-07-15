Opinion | Upholding the law in Rehoboth

It seems like the 100th time the Washington Post editorialized defending the D.C. school voucher program. Their online headline was, “Why are unions and Democrats so opposed to giving poor children a choice in schooling?” They make unproven claims about the benefit those scholarship children get compared to public school programs available to all children in D.C.

Democrats and unions oppose the program because studies done each year by the Department of Education reached the same conclusion as the one done in May 2019, which concluded: “The voucher program had no impact on student academic achievement.”

The report went on to say, “There were no statistically significant impacts on either reading or mathematics achievement for students who received vouchers or used vouchers three years after applying to the program.” Further, “The lack of impact on student academic achievement applied to each of the study’s eight subgroups of students: (1) students attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (2) students not attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (3) students entering elementary grades when they applied, (4) students entering secondary grades when they applied, (5) students scoring above the median in reading at the time of application, (6) students below the median in reading at the time of application, (7) students scoring above the median in mathematics at the time of application, and (8) students below the median in mathematics at the time of application.”

Then there is another major concern, which is those scholarships may be used in religious schools that have discriminated against LGBTQ students and staff. Former D.C. Council member David Grosso, chairman of the D.C. City Council Committee on Education said, “It is disturbing that over 80% of the students with vouchers attend schools that operate outside the non-discrimination provisions of the D.C. Human Rights Act.”

So there are clear reasons for unions and Democrats to oppose this rip-off of federal funds, which instead could be used by students in the DCPS and charter school system.

According to the D.C. Public Charter School Board in the 2019-2020 school year, “The number of students enrolled in public schools in the District of Columbia increased for the 11th consecutive year, reaching 94,603, according to preliminary data released by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). There are 43,556 PK-12 and adult students enrolled in public charter schools in the 2019-20 school year.” Clearly parents have a choice of where to send their children in D.C. and they are making those choices.

Another point the Post tries to make in its editorial is the District welcomed this decision to fund the program years ago. They mention one public official who supported what Republicans in Congress foisted on the District and that was Mayor Anthony Williams. He was pilloried for his support of this program at the time by other D.C. elected officials, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton. The other person pilloried for her support in the Senate was Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) who it was pointed out would never have had the guts to try and foist the program on residents in her state. They couldn’t come up with another politician in DC who supported it because there were none.

The time has come to phase out this program and President Biden intends that to happen. I applaud him for that. In its D.C. spending bill for 2022 the House appropriations bill concludes it is time for that to happen. Even the Post in its editorial grudgingly admits, “To be sure the quality of the city’s public schools has improved since the program was enacted.”

Opponents of this program have always said a pillar of our democracy is our children are entitled to a free public education. We can agree that education should be improved for all, our teachers should be paid more, and the federal government should contribute more to the national education budget. Taking money from the meager amount the federal government contributes to public education and sharing it with private parochial schools in this way is neither appropriate nor valuable as all the studies have shown no matter how often the Post tries to claim differently.

Maybe it’s time the Post changed its editorial board, or at least the person who writes on local issues, so we can get some differing views in our hometown paper. In the case of school vouchers their views are both repetitive and wrong.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.