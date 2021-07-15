Politics
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans parents- calls them child abusers
Greene’s bullying included a transphobic sign outside her office in response to another lawmaker raising a trans pride flag across the hall
WASHINGTON – Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has promoted baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and has a standing record of demonization and hateful abusive comments directed towards LGBTQ people, attacked a Trans couple raising a child featured on Courteney Cox’s reality show.
In a retweet Tuesday afternoon of Liz Joy, a fellow Republican who is challenging Democratic U.S. Representative Paul Tonko in New York State’s 20th Congressional District in the 2022 election, Greene launched into a hateful transphobic rant claiming, “This is CHILD ABUSE!!!!! This baby is in danger! Remove this child immediately. Caring for and raising children should have nothing, absolutely NOTHING, to do with fulfilling this man’s unnatural fantasies. Men can NOT give birth or breast feed. They are mentally unstable.”
What set Greene off was a June episode from Season 3 of 9 Months With Courteney Cox, which featured Trans couple Ahanu and Petrona. Ahanu is transmasculine and carried the child, and Petrona is a trans woman. In the episode Petrona was attempting to breastfeed the baby and being frustrated when she could not; the child is being fed with formula.
The Advocate’s Trudy Ring pointed out that Trans women are sometimes capable of breastfeeding through use of hormones or other medications to induce lactation. A recent study noted successful induced lactation in a trans woman.
Ring also noted that a certain level of female hormones can also produce lactation.
Greene has an established record of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and transphobia. Earlier this year in February, she hung a transphobic sign outside her office in response to Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) raising a transgender pride flag across the hallway in front of Newman’s congressional office suite to honor her daughter, Evie Newman, who is Trans. “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!” –Greene’s sign read.
During the same time period, Greene launched a series of Twitter attacks and a floor speech in opposition to the Equality Act which was being debated for passage in the U.S. House.
After the debate, Newman tweeted a video of herself putting out the flag. She wrote: “Our neighbour, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Greene tweeted in response: “Our neighbour, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called ‘Equality’ Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Greene has previously said, “Teaching racism and promoting sex, homosexuality, & normalizing transgender to children is mental/emotional child abuse.” She also attacked Republican Caitlyn Jenner, who is in a long-shot campaign to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom as governor of California in the recall election. “Stop promoting this man in a dress,” she tweeted.
Politics
“We’re not teaching sodomy to 6th graders,” NJ candidate vows rollback
New Jersey in 2019 became the second state in the nation after California to adopt a law that requires schools to teach about LGBTQ history
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race in New Jersey, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, has vowed to roll back LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum in the Garden State’s primary and secondary public schools.
In a video at a campaign appearance last month, Ciattarelli is heard telling the crowd gathered at the Tactical Training Center gun store in Flemington; “I feel lucky [our kids] They’re about 20 years old and I don’t have to deal with what you’re dealing with right now. When I’m governor you won’t have to deal with it, but we don’t teach gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergartens. In the sixth grade we don’t teach sodomy. And we’re going to push back on the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far. ”
Ciattarelli also complained about a poster he told the crowd he had recently seen at a local bank announcing a new LGBTQ bank card. “I’m sitting there saying,” he said. “The more special we respond to each interest, the more you remind us how different we are from each other. ’No?”
NJ GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli discusses NJ’s LGTBQ curriculum via Gothamist:
Christian Fuscarino, the executive director of Garden State Equality, said Ciattarelli’s use of the word “sodomy” sounded as if it were “speaking to a specific group of people in code or signaling virtues.” Fuscarino added: “He says more clearly that he wants to reverse some of the progress the LGBTQ community has made. We’ve seen enough of that at the federal level over the last four years with the Trump administration.”
New Jersey in 2019 became the second state in the nation after California to adopt a law that requires schools to teach about LGBTQ history in a move hailed by civil rights groups as a step toward inclusion and fairness.
In New Jersey, there are now laws to address sexual orientation and schooling. There are also requirements to provide information on diversity and inclusion, including gender and sexual orientation. While the law requires LGBTQ inclusive curriculum, administration and oversight is at the discretion of the individual school districts to determine how it is implemented.
The law has provisions for instruction for all of the state’s high school students that explains “the political, economic, and social contributions of people with disabilities and lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people.” This is intended to reduce the bullying suffered by LGBTQ students and those with LGBTQ parents in schools.
By teaching about lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual communities in schools, students will feel more connected, which will help their mental health and ability to learn, Kathryn Dixon, Northern New Jersey policy coordinator for GLSEN told the New Jersey Star-Ledger in an interview in 2019 after the law was signed by Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. “It fosters respect and connectivity and develops a culture and climate where everyone feels safe,” she said.
The lessons shouldn’t be confined to the history of the gay rights movement, Dixon added. Rather, schools should also include everyday examples of LGBT individuals and families across subjects.
Political non-partisan website Insider NJ noted this past spring that “Assemblyman Ciattarelli has a history of embracing Trumpian far-right ideology, including maskless gladhanding, a featured speaking role at a “Stop the Steal” rally, and Jim Crow-era voter disenfranchisement.”
Politics
House Democrats renew calls for ICE to release trans, HIV-positive detainees
Letter notes ‘grave concerns’ and ‘deficiencies’ in detention centers
A group of 30 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday called for the release of all transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS who are in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
“Immigration detention is notoriously dangerous and harmful for transgender immigrants, who are likely to be seeking asylum based on transphobic violence they have already faced, and because of such histories are likely to suffer from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions,” wrote U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) and the other members of Congress in a letter they sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and acting ICE Director Tae Johnson. “Transgender individuals also are more likely to require specialized medical care including hormone replacement therapy and HIV treatment.”
The letter notes there “are grave concerns regarding ICE safely detaining transgender individuals.”
ICE in 2017 opened a pod at the privately-run Cibola County Correctional Center in New Mexico that specifically housed trans women. The letter notes it “was plagued by alarming deficiencies in medical care, including ‘hundreds of unanswered requests for medical attention, poor quarantine procedures, and deficient treatment for mental illnesses and other chronic diseases'” that federal inspections documented.
“These deficiencies — which included failures to complete laboratory orders or ensure that HIV-positive individuals were seen by specialists — were so severe as to result in ICE transferring all transgender individuals and others with chronic illness out of the facility,” reads the letter.
“Even outside of this particular housing unit, there is a lack of adequate medical care throughout these detention centers for those with chronic health conditions, and evidence has overwhelmingly shown that those with HIV receive woefully insufficient and inconsistent treatment for their condition,” adds the letter. “HIV requires regular and regimented treatment to be managed, and for those living with HIV, such poor medical care could quickly lead to death or serious health consequences.”
The members of Congress in their letter conclude ICE “is not fully capable of safely and humanely detaining transgender and HIV+ individuals.”
They specifically request Mayorkas and Johnson, among other things, provide monthly statistics on the number of trans women and men and people with HIV/AIDS who are in ICE custody. The members of Congress also ask for information about ICE’s work with non-governmental organizations that focuses on the release of trans detainees and efforts to secure legal representation for them.
“We look forward to working with you on how we can best support LGBTQ individuals in ICE detention,” reads the letter.
Quigley is among the House Democrats who have previously called for ICE to release all trans people in its custody.
More than 100 people marched to the White House on June 23 to demand the Biden administration end the detention of trans people and people with HIV/AIDS in ICE facilities. Immigration Equality, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, the Transgender Law Center, the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, the Center for Victims of Torture, Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, Mijente and the National Immigrant Justice Center made the same request in a letter they sent to Mayorkas and Johnson on June 16.
Two trans women — Victoria Arellano and Roxsana Hernández — died while in ICE custody in 2007 and 2018 respectively. Another trans woman, Johana “Joa” Medina León, passed away in 2019, three days after ICE released her from its custody.
Arellano, Hernández and Medina were all living with HIV.
The Washington Blade has reached out to ICE for comment on the members of Congress’ letter.
Politics
Biden nominates lesbian for ambassador-level post
Chantale Wong would become US director of Asian Development Bank
Chantale Wong would become the first openly lesbian ambassador if confirmed as the U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank.
The White House in a July 2 press release that announced her nomination describes Wong as “a leading authority in international development policy with over 30 years of experience in the multi-disciplinary field that includes finance, technology and the environment.” The Council for Global Equality is among the organizations that have celebrated Wong’s nomination.
“We are thrilled with the nomination of Chantale Wong — our nation’s first openly lesbian ambassador to represent our country. Extraordinarily qualified and long overdue,” tweeted the Council for Global Equality.
We are thrilled with the nomination of Chantale Wong — our nation’s FIRST openly lesbian Ambassador to represent our country. Extraordinarily qualified and long overdue. President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations https://t.co/JJI1TBsbik
— Global Equality (@Global_Equality) July 2, 2021
