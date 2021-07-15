“We’re not teaching sodomy to 6th graders,” NJ candidate vows rollback

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race in New Jersey, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, has vowed to roll back LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum in the Garden State’s primary and secondary public schools.

In a video at a campaign appearance last month, Ciattarelli is heard telling the crowd gathered at the Tactical Training Center gun store in Flemington; “I feel lucky [our kids] They’re about 20 years old and I don’t have to deal with what you’re dealing with right now. When I’m governor you won’t have to deal with it, but we don’t teach gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergartens. In the sixth grade we don’t teach sodomy. And we’re going to push back on the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far. ”

Ciattarelli also complained about a poster he told the crowd he had recently seen at a local bank announcing a new LGBTQ bank card. “I’m sitting there saying,” he said. “The more special we respond to each interest, the more you remind us how different we are from each other. ’No?”

NJ GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli discusses NJ’s LGTBQ curriculum via Gothamist:

Christian Fuscarino, the executive director of Garden State Equality, said Ciattarelli’s use of the word “sodomy” sounded as if it were “speaking to a specific group of people in code or signaling virtues.” Fuscarino added: “He says more clearly that he wants to reverse some of the progress the LGBTQ community has made. We’ve seen enough of that at the federal level over the last four years with the Trump administration.”

New Jersey in 2019 became the second state in the nation after California to adopt a law that requires schools to teach about LGBTQ history in a move hailed by civil rights groups as a step toward inclusion and fairness.

In New Jersey, there are now laws to address sexual orientation and schooling. There are also requirements to provide information on diversity and inclusion, including gender and sexual orientation. While the law requires LGBTQ inclusive curriculum, administration and oversight is at the discretion of the individual school districts to determine how it is implemented.

The law has provisions for instruction for all of the state’s high school students that explains “the political, economic, and social contributions of people with disabilities and lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people.” This is intended to reduce the bullying suffered by LGBTQ students and those with LGBTQ parents in schools.

By teaching about lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual communities in schools, students will feel more connected, which will help their mental health and ability to learn, Kathryn Dixon, Northern New Jersey policy coordinator for GLSEN told the New Jersey Star-Ledger in an interview in 2019 after the law was signed by Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. “It fosters respect and connectivity and develops a culture and climate where everyone feels safe,” she said.

The lessons shouldn’t be confined to the history of the gay rights movement, Dixon added. Rather, schools should also include everyday examples of LGBT individuals and families across subjects.

Political non-partisan website Insider NJ noted this past spring that “Assemblyman Ciattarelli has a history of embracing Trumpian far-right ideology, including maskless gladhanding, a featured speaking role at a “Stop the Steal” rally, and Jim Crow-era voter disenfranchisement.”