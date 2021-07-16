Local
Mayor joins Whitman-Walker in groundbreaking for new building
Health organization to open largest-ever facility at St. Elizabeth’s East
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council members Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) joined other city officials and community leaders in a groundbreaking ceremony on July 15 for Whitman-Walker Health’s new healthcare center at the city’s rapidly developing site in Ward 8 known as the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus.
The six-story, 118,000-square-foot building, scheduled to open in the middle of 2023, will be Whitman-Walker’s largest-ever healthcare facility and will expand the health services currently provided in Ward 8 by Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in nearby Anacostia, according to a Whitman-Walker statement.
“This new health care home will reflect the vibrancy of the community and will give us an opportunity to expand care in ways we have been dreaming of for decades,” said Whitman-Walker CEO Naseema Shafi. “We are humbled to be working with Mayor Bowser and her team on this project,” Shafi told participants in the groundbreaking event.
Whitman-Walker describes itself as a non-profit community health center serving the D.C. metropolitan area with a special expertise in HIV/AIDS healthcare and LGBTQ healthcare. It says it currently provides services and care to more than 20,000 people annually.
In a statement released on the day of the groundbreaking event, Whitman-Walker said the new building will provide, among other services, primary, behavioral, dental, and “substance misuse” treatment services. Shafi said the new facility, similar to Whitman-Walker’s other facilities in Northwest D.C., will provide HIV-related care and care for transgender people and LGBTQ people in general.
According to the statement, the new facility will also include a ground-floor pharmacy and increased care for young people. In addition, it will provide administrative office space for over 100 Whitman-Walker staff, the statement says.
“This expansion will also allow Whitman-Walker to diversify and expand its research portfolio,” said Whitman-Walker spokesperson Jewel Addy. “Whitman-Walker has conducted research since 1987, studying nearly every HIV and Hepatitis C treatment on the market today,” Addy said.
“It’s difficult to say how important Whitman-Walker has been to D.C. residents,” Mayor Bowser told close to 100 people who turned out for the groundbreaking. “You’ve been part of the community for almost 50 years,” the mayor said. “And as you have grown and expanded, you have always prioritized the needs of the community. And because of that, Whitman-Walker has earned the trust of D.C. residents,” she said. “And we can’t wait to welcome you to St. Elizabeth Campus.”
White said he was pleased that Ward 8, which he represents on the D.C. Council, will be the host to the new Whitman-Walker facility. He and Gray, who represents nearby Ward 7, said they were looking forward to the expanded healthcare services the new facility will provide for people in need who live in the eastern section of the city, which historically has been underserved in healthcare.
John Falcicchio, the D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, told the gathering that the new Whitman-Walker building will be one of several public and commercial buildings and facilities that either have already opened or will soon open at the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus.
He noted that the campus is home to the already operating St. Elizabeth’s East Sports and Entertainment Arena, which is home to the world champion Washington Mystics women’s basketball team. He said the campus will soon become home to a 252-unit housing facility, about 80 new townhomes, a new parking garage, a new city library, and a new hospital.
The Whitman-Walker statement says the D.C. development companies Redbrick LMC and Gragg Cardona Partners are working with Whitman-Walker to arrange for the construction of the new building.
“This groundbreaking represents the beginning of the realization of a bold vision shared by our partners at Whitman-Walker, Gragg Cardona Partners, District leadership and members of the community to build a new engine for economic vitality and quality healthcare,” said Louis Dubin, managing partner at Redbrick LMD.
San Francisco
Lesbian educator Sally Gearhart dies- a pioneering LGBTQ activist
Ms. Gearhart was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “The Times of Harvey Milk” (1984), having been a friend and colleague of Milk
By Cynthia Laird | SAN FRANCISCO – Sally Miller Gearhart, the first out lesbian to receive a tenure-track position at San Francisco State University and a beloved LGBTQ rights advocate, died July 14, according to Jean Crosby, who sent out an email to friends. She was 90.
Ms. Gearhart had been in poor health for several years. She had lived for many years in Willits, California but had moved recently to a care home in Ukiah.
The GLBT Historical Society posted on Facebook about Ms. Gearhart’s passing, of which they were informed by her good friend, Ruth Mahaney.
“Losing Sally is like a huge tree falling. She was very tall, and she was so important in the world,” stated Mahaney. “She had been saying she wanted out of here, to be ‘up in the sky.’ She was ready to go.”
In 1973, Ms. Gearhart received the tenure-track position at SF State. She established one of the first women’s and gender studies programs in the country while at the university, and was a leading LGBTQ activist throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
The San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration Committee recognized Gearhart for her work in 2016 when she received the Heritage of Pride, Pride Freedom Award. She was unable to attend the parade.
Ms. Gearhart was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “The Times of Harvey Milk” (1984), having been a friend and colleague of Milk, the late gay San Francisco supervisor. Ms. Gearhart worked with Milk on the 1978 defeat of Proposition 6, a California ballot initiative that sought to exclude gay men and lesbians from teaching in public schools. Ms. Gearhart was also an acclaimed author of feminist science fiction.
During the Prop 6 campaign, Ms. Gearhart and Milk debated then-state Senator John Briggs, the author of the anti-gay initiative. It is a clip of that debate that is featured in the documentary.
“Harvey Milk and I did wonderful things together. We looked like mom and pop,” Ms. Gearhart recalled of their work on the ballot measure campaign in Deborah Craig and Veronica Deliz’s 2018 short documentary “A Great Ride.”
The film showcased the lives of a number of senior lesbians living throughout Northern California. The filmmakers followed Ms. Gearhart as she drove her beat up jeep with her dog, Bodhi, by her side through the Women’s Land all-female community she helped establish in Willits.
With the camera rolling, the relatively reclusive Ms. Gearhart at that point in her life discussed her fears about aging. In her later years Ms. Gearhart had declined media interviews, while her friends raised funds to cover the cost to care for her.
“I am scared to lose my ability to drive and my independence,” she told the filmmakers.
Ms. Gearhart was also featured in “Last Call at Maud’s,” a 1993 film about the former San Francisco lesbian bar. Carrie Preston portrayed her in the 2017 TV miniseries “When We Rise,” which was partially inspired by gay activist Cleve Jones’ memoir of the same title.
Craig has been working on a full-length documentary solely about Ms. Gearhart, which she had told the Bay Area Reporter she hoped to release this year. She found her to be “charismatic” and “a quirky hero.”
“She has this whole arc to her story that is really kind of … hopefully we can make a great American story of transformation. She was this small town Southern girl and becomes a character and leader and icon,” Craig had told the B.A.R.. “A lot of people, women especially, felt she hasn’t gotten her due. She was written out of the ‘Milk’ film. I try not to pass judgment, but that is what happened.”
Terry Beswick, a gay man who’s executive director of the GLBT Historical Society, talked about the significance of Ms. Gearhart’s life in a Facebook post.
“Sally’s contributions to LGBTQ history and culture were immeasurable,” Beswick stated. “She was a courageous fighter for equality at a time when it made an indelible difference then and now. So many people do not know her story, and I’m so glad that there is a documentary in the works to honor this unsung hero.”
In the mid-1970s, Ms. Gearhart was co-chair of the Council on Religion and the Homosexual. This organization offered a variety of speaking events and literature to educate followers on the Judeo-Christian tradition. It also educated legislators about LGBTQ people and the issues that they faced.
Ms. Gearhart was born in Pearisburg, Virginia, on April 15, 1931 to Sarah Miller Gearhart and Kyle Montague Gearhart. According to her Wikipedia entry, Ms. Gearhart attended an all-women’s institution, Sweet Briar College, near Lynchburg, Virginia. She graduated with a bachelor of arts in drama and English in 1952.
At Bowling Green State University, she obtained a master’s degree in theater and public address in 1953. She continued on at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, getting her Ph.D. in theater in 1956, with the intent of pursuing a life of academia.
Cynthia Laird is the Editor-In-Chief and News Editor of the Bay Area Reporter. Laird is a long time journalist in the SF Bay Area having studied Government-Journalism at California State University, Sacramento. She and her wife live in Oakland.
The preceding article was previously published by The Bay Area Reporter and is republished by permission.
Comings & Goings
Mat Young named VP at (ISC)²
Congratulations to Mat Young on being appointed by (ISC)² as Vice President of Global Advocacy. (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. It is best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification.
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Mat Young on being appointed by (ISC)² as Vice President of Global Advocacy. (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. It is best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification.
Upon accepting the position Young said, “I’m really looking forward to helping (ISC)2 build out our global advocacy program and thought leadership resources. We have some big challenges ahead of us as an industry, but I think it’s going to be rewarding, fun and interesting. Every week, there is major breaking news impacting the cybersecurity profession and lawmakers are really looking for help to understand some of these difficult policy questions. I feel really fortunate to be able to work in a profession that is growing so quickly and is front and center in some of the most critical economic and national security conversations of the moment.”
Young will be responsible for launching and leading a new advocacy and thought leadership program for (ISC)2 to help address the global cybersecurity workforce shortage as well as positively influence laws, regulations, and government standards setting initiatives impacting cybersecurity professionals around the globe. Initially, his role will focus on building (ISC)2‘s public policy programs in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia. Young will help establish a global system of political and public policy intelligence monitoring with an aim to engage public policymakers and cybersecurity professionals on government best practices as well as emerging public policy trends.
Prior to this, Young served as vice president of state regulatory and legislative affairs for the American Institute of CPAs and oversaw that association’s state advocacy program. He also represented the AICPA before the U.S. congressional and executive branches. Prior to this role, he served as AICPA director of congressional and political affairs, working closely with the state CPA societies and AICPA members on federal legislative efforts critical to the CPA profession. Before that Young was director of economic policy for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (D-Mich.), and also worked for the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.
Young earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in Economics and Urban Studies from Trinity University; and his master’s degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University.
Local
Capital Stonewall Democrats endorses Va. candidates
McAuliffe, Roem among endorsees
D.C.’s Capital Stonewall Democrats on Monday night voted to endorse what it says was the first round of endorsement of LGBTQ supportive candidates running for public office in Virginia in an effort to help retain the state’s current LGBTQ supportive General Assembly and governor’s office.
Among the six endorsees made by the LGBTQ group, which used to be called the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club, were gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala, and attorney general candidate Mark Herring.
As part of a motion approved by unanimous voice vote, the Capital Stonewall Democrats also endorsed the re-election bid of House of Delegates member Danica Roem, who made history in 2017 when she became the first transgender person in the U.S. to win election and be seated in a state legislature. Roem holds the House of Delegates seat in the state’s 13th House district located in the Manassas area.
The others endorsed by the LGBTQ group include Joshua Cole, an LGBTQ ally who is running for re-election to his House of Delegates seat in the 28th District; longtime LGBTQ ally Jennifer Kitchen, who’s running for a House of Delegates seat in District 25; and incumbent delegate and LGBTQ ally Wendy Gooditteis, who’s running for re-election in District 66.
Capital Stonewall Democrats President Jatarious Frazier said the group will soon make another round of endorsements of Virginia candidates, including other gay and lesbian incumbents in the House of Delegates. He said that among the criteria the group uses in choosing candidates in Virginia and other states to endorse is their support for D.C. statehood.
“We want to make sure we have a presence in Virginia because we know that our closest allies for statehood are there in Virginia,” Frazier told the Blade. “And it’s really great that we do have a significant number of LGBTQ plus candidates that are also champions for statehood that are running that we will endorse in the upcoming election.”
