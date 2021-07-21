Local
Gay men arrested under Md. sodomy law in adult bookstore raid
Attorney says prosecutors enforcing unconstitutional measure
Harford County, Md., Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four men on a charge of Perverted Sexual Practice under the state’s sodomy law during a May 20 raid on the Bush River Books & Video store in the town of Abington, located 25 miles north of Baltimore.
A statement released by the Sheriff’s Office to the Washington Blade, at the Blade’s request, says a total of nine arrests were made during the May 20 “operation,” which the statement says was prompted by complaints about the adult store by nearby residents and some of its patrons.
According to the statement, among the nine men arrested, three were charged only with Perverted Sexual Practice, one was charged with Perverted Sexual Practice and Indecent Exposure, four were charged only with indecent exposure, and one was charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.
A friend of one of the arrested men told the Blade that his friend rented one of the store’s private video rooms and was with another male friend inside the room when sheriff’s deputies “in full riot gear unlocked his room and arrested him and his friend” on a charge of indecent exposure.
“They spent the night in jail and were badly treated,” said the friend who spoke with the Blade.
A sign on the outside of the Bush River Books & Video store says the store has four theaters on its premises. Sources familiar with the store have said it also charges a fee to rent small video rooms with doors that lock from the inside, where adult videos can be viewed on small video screens.
The store’s owner did not respond to a request by the Blade for comment.
Attorney Greg Nevins, who serves as senior counsel for the national LGBTQ litigation organization Lambda Legal, said the 2003 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Lawrence v. Texas struck down state sodomy laws like the Maryland law as unconstitutional pertaining to consenting adults in a private setting.
Aside from the Supreme Court ruling, the Maryland General Assembly last year approved legislation repealing the state’s sodomy law known as the Maryland Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice Act.
But Nevins said the online legal reference site WestLaw, which keeps track of state laws throughout the country, shows that the Maryland Perverted Sexual Practice Act was still on the books, leading him to speculate that only part of the law may have been repealed.
The Maryland General Assembly is currently in recess and the Blade couldn’t immediately reach a spokesperson for lawmakers who worked on the repeal bill to confirm whether all or just part of the sodomy law was repealed.
Nevins said a subsequent ruling in 2013 handed down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which includes Maryland and Virginia, reconfirmed the Supreme Court’s Lawrence decision. He said the 2013 ruling “declared that all laws that have as their only element the act of oral or anal sex are facially unconstitutional” and should not be enforced under circumstances similar to the Maryland bookstore arrests.
“There are cases around the country discussing whether certain areas are private, usually focusing on whether the participants had a reasonable expectation of privacy,” Nevins said. He noted that the Supreme Court’s Lawrence decision and subsequent appeals court rulings have considered claims by police and prosecutors that court rulings overturning sodomy laws should not be interpreted to allow sexual activity in public places.
But Nevins said a strong legal case could be made that a private video room with a locked door such as the ones at Bush River Books and Video store should hold the same degree of presumed privacy as that of a rented hotel room.
A spokesperson for Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, who serves as the county’s lead prosecutor, said his office would have no comment on whether prosecutors or the Sheriff’s Office have legal authority to make arrests and prosecute cases on the charge of Perverted Sexual Practice if that statute was repealed or struck down as unconstitutional.
“It is the policy of this office to make no comment on pending matters of investigations, including any underlying legal theories,” said spokesperson Gavin Patashnick. “That said, I would be happy to have a more substantive discussion regarding the bookstore once these cases have concluded,” he said.
Patashnick also declined to say whether his office dropped charges against two of the nine men arrested in the bookstore raid, whose cases could not be found in the online court records for the Harford County District Court, where the cases for six of the nine arrested men have appeared.
Of the six cases the Blade found in the online court records, just one was for the charge of Perverted Sexual Practice. The court records show that each of the six men whose cases were found in the online records, including the man charged with Perverted Sexual Practice, were scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 2 for their respective charges, which are misdemeanors.
Bradley Clark, an attorney for the Harford County Public Defender’s office who is representing one of the arrested men charged with indecent exposure, told the Blade that arrests of defendants that do not appear in the public court records usually indicate the case was dropped by prosecutors or dismissed by a judge.
Clark agreed with Nevins that the men charged in the bookstore raid with Perverted Sexual Practice should have a strong legal case to challenge the arrests under the Lawrence Supreme Court ruling and other court rulings declaring sodomy laws unconstitutional.
The statement released to the Blade by Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Andersen, in contrast to the State’s Attorney’s office, provided considerable details in support of the arrests.
“In the past several months, we have received an increased number of concerns and allegations of a wide variety of illegal activity occurring at Bush River Books and Video in the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon from citizens and patrons of the business,” the statement says.
“We take all citizen concerns seriously, and there is an active investigation into these concerns,” the statement continues. “Recently, members of our Special Operations Division have taken part in a handful of operations at that location, in an attempt to curb these illegal activities. On May 20, 2021, such an operation occurred,” it says.
“During that operation, an undercover deputy entered the premises and observed a variety of illegal sexual activities that were occurring on the premises,” the statement says. “Additionally, an additional undercover female deputy was approached and solicited for prostitution. At the conclusion of the operation, nine individuals were charged,” the statement concludes.
An online search using the name of the Bush River Books and Video store leads to media reports, including a January 2012 article in the Baltimore Sun, showing the store has been the target of law enforcement crackdowns for at least a decade. The 2012 Sun story reports that a Catholic priest was among the men arrested at the store during one of the 2012 Sheriff’s Office raids.
A search by the Blade also led to an online petition posted on the Change.com website calling on Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and the Harford County Council to “shut down” Bush River Books and Video store on grounds that “illegal activity” takes place there.
“We are asking the county to charge the owners of the store with the crimes that are being allowed to continue there, and to shut down this nuisance to our neighborhood,” said Abingdon resident Heather Cantos, who states in the web posting that she started the petition.
One of the arrested gay men, who spoke to the Blade on condition that he not be identified, said he was aware that the store has been the subject of law enforcement crackdowns in the past.
“But, you know, I went inside and was hooking up with someone and the next thing I know, eight of us were against the wall with handcuffs with plastic zip ties on them,” he said. “And we all spent the night in jail. I was released at like six o’clock in the morning,” he said.
He added, “I don’t know why people have a problem with this. We go there to meet people like us.”
Jeremy LaMaster, executive director of the Maryland statewide LGBTQ advocacy group Free State Justice, said he was not aware of the Bush River Books & Video arrests until contacted about the arrests by the Blade. He said Free State Justice would consider what, if any action, the organization might take in response to the reports that gay men were being arrested and prosecuted on sodomy related charges.
Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, an organization that, according to its website, “provides unwavering advocacy and support for queer (LGBTQIA+ people, communities, and their families in Cecil and Harford counties,” did not reply to messages left by the Blade seeking comment on the arrests of gay men at the adult bookstore.
Local
Trans woman found murdered in P.G. County apartment
Police seek help from community in identifying suspect
A 20-year-old transgender woman was found shot to death in her apartment in the D.C. suburb of Suitland, Md., on Saturday, July 17, shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement released by Prince George’s County police.
The statement identifies the victim as Taya Ashton, who lived in an apartment on the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland, where police were called to respond to a shooting.
“The victim was located inside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene,” the police statement says.
“Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive,” according to the statement. “Based on the preliminary investigation, at this time, detectives do not believe this was a random crime,” the statement continues.
“At this point in the investigation, we have uncovered no evidence suggesting Taya’s murder was due to her gender identity, but as in all cases, we explore all possibilities,” the statement says.
The statement adds, “We are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to please reach out by calling 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.” The statement says callers are asked to refer to Case 21-0032181.
D.C. resident Stuart Anderson, Taya Ashton’s grandfather, told the Washington Blade that her parents and extended family members accepted Ashton’s status as a transgender woman and are devastated over the taking of her life by violence.
Anderson said he arrived at his grandchild’s apartment after being alerted to the shooting by another family member minutes after police arrived. He said he and other family members did not observe any signs of a forced entry into the apartment, leading them to believe Taya Ashton may have known the assailant and possibly invited the person to her home.
“We saw her. It looked like a struggle might have taken place,” Anderson said.
P.G. County police spokesperson Corp. Nicholas Clayton told the Blade on Monday that detectives were actively investigating the case and would be looking for any and all available evidence to identify the person responsible for Ashton’s murder.
He said police could not disclose details related to the condition of the body or other evidence found at the scene, including whether or not there was a forced entry into the apartment, because doing so could jeopardize the investigation.
“Today is a somber and sad day for the Transgender Community as we remember yet another life so precious taken away,” said D.C. transgender advocate Earline Budd in a statement responding to the announcement by P.G. County police on Monday that the murder had occurred.
“This murder only reminds us of the tragic shooting in 2019 of both Ashanti Carmon and Zoe Spears,” Budd said in her statement. “Both were brutally gunned down between March 30 and June 19 of 2019, less than a mile from each other.”
Budd was referring to the location in Fairmont Heights, Md., also in Prince George’s County near the D.C. border, where the two trans women were fatally shot. P.G. County police arrested 33-year-old Baltimore resident Gerardo Thomas later that year for the Spears murder. No arrest has been made in the case of Carmon’s murder.
“Transgender individuals are experiencing violence locally and around the country almost every day,” Budd said in her statement. “D.C. and P.G. County are only separated by a line, and we must come together as one community to address this violence.”
Budd added, “There should be no rest in the LGBTQ community when something as tragic as this happens. Our prayers go out to the family of Taya.”
Anderson said he and other family members were making arrangements for a vigil in Taya Ashton’s honor at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at River Terrace Park, which is located in D.C. at Benning Road and Anacostia Ave., N.E. along the Anacostia River. He said the vigil would take place at or near the site of the park’s main gazebo.
Budd said she is helping the family set up the vigil.
Local
D.C. Black Pride Award recipients to be honored July 21
Racine among local, national honorees
The Center for Black Equity, a D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, announced on Monday it has named 11 individuals, one organization and one business as recipients of its 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards.
The organization said in a statement that the awards recognize “exemplary members and allies of the Black LGBTQ community who have demonstrated true dedication to uplifting and advancing the community.”
The awards were scheduled to be presented at a 6 p.m. reception on Wednesday, July 21, at The Park at 14th nightclub located at 920 14th St., N.W. in D.C. The group’s statement says $10 admission tickets for the event could be purchased at dcblackpride.org/Reception.
The Center for Black Equity describes itself as a “global network of LGBTQ individuals, allies, community-based organizations and Pride organizations dedicated to achieving equality and social justice for the Black LGBTQ community through health equity, economic equity and social equity.”
The organization evolved from the group that founded D.C.’s first Black Pride event in 1990, which has led to the founding of annual Black LGBTQ Pride events throughout the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Brazil, Africa, and the Caribbean, according to the group’s July 19 statement announcing the 2021 Black Pride Awards recipients, who are listed here:
• DeMarc Hickson, Ph.D., Executive Director of the D.C.-based LGBTQ organization Us Helping Us; Welmore Cook Award
• Angela Brown, Casa Ruby official; Welmore Cook Award
• Ernest Hopkins, longtime LGBTQ rights advocate and Director of Legislative Affairs, San Francisco AIDS Foundation; Ernest Hopkins Award
• Stephaun Wallace, Ph.D., nationally recognized research epidemiologist, public health, business consultant and social justice advocate; President’s Award
• J. Channing Wickham, Executive Director, Washington AIDS Partnership and longtime advocate for HIV/AIDS advocacy program; Curtis L. Etherly Jr. Ally Award
• TAG: The Alliance Group at the University of the District of Columbia; D.C. Black Pride Leadership Award
• Greg Evans Real Estate Group; D.C. Black Pride Small Business Award
• Charmaine Eccles, longtime D.C. area transgender rights advocate who serves on the staff of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Earline Budd Award
• D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine; Eleanor Holmes Norton Award
• Courtney Baker-Oliver III, Artistic Director of Restoration State, Inc., an independent theater production company; Alan Sharpe Award
• Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, founder of D.C.’s Inner Light Unity Fellowship Church and current Bishop and Spiritual Director at the D.C. National Spiritual Science Center; Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks Award
• Jaye Wynn; Charlotte Smallwood Volunteer of the Year Award
Local
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
Owners decide not to sell; new business partners to help operate club
The Crew Club, D.C.’s gym, sauna and bathhouse for gay men that has been closed since the city’s COVID-19 related restrictions were put in place over a year ago, “hopes” to reopen possibly as soon as later this month, according to its founder and co-owner DC Allen.
Allen told the Washington Blade that he and his husband Ken Flick, the other co-owner, have decided not to sell the Crew Club building at 1321 14th St., N.W., near Logan Circle after placing it on the market for sale last fall.
He said he and Flick are in the process of taking on new partners to help operate the club now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted for city gyms, health clubs and similar establishments.
“We are reopening soon…hopefully late July 2021,” a message posted last week on the Crew Club’s website says.
“We are getting the place ready,” the message says. “Cleaning up, replacing things, and getting ready to open (hopefully) late July!” the message adds. “Get ready…”
Allen said negotiations were under way and he was not at liberty to say whether the new partners are the same ones that he announced last February were going to operate the Crew Club after he reversed an earlier decision to permanently close the club and sell the building to the Douglas Development Company, the city’s largest real estate development firm.
Allen told the Blade last February that the sale to Douglas Development fell through and he and Flick arranged to take on new partners to operate the club indefinitely. But Allen told the Blade last October that the arrangement with the new partners “fell apart” when the coronavirus pandemic hit the city in full force, forcing the club to remain closed for an undetermined length of time. That prompted him and Flick to once again put the building on the market for sale or lease.
At that time, he said it would be up to the building’s new owner or leaseholder to decide whether to continue to operate the Crew Club or a similar club with a different name at the 14th Street building. “It is unlikely the club will reopen,” Allen said last October.
But now, he said, he is “hopeful, and hope is the biggest word in there,” that the Crew Club will reopen under an arrangement with new partners.
Prior to its closing last year, the Crew Club had been operating at the 1321 14th St., N.W. building for just over 25 years.
Locked up in the Land of Liberty: Part III
Chilean Senate approves marriage equality bill
House resolution apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ troops, federal workers
Opinion | Macha, Byrne for Rehoboth Beach Commission
Gay men arrested under Md. sodomy law in adult bookstore raid
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
Lesbian Olympian rocks the basketball court, while doing wheelies
LGBTQ Cubans participate in July 11 protests
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local2 days ago
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
-
National1 day ago
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
-
Politics6 days ago
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans parents- calls them child abusers
-
National5 days ago
Minnesota Governor Walz bars use of public funds for conversion therapy
-
Politics6 days ago
“We’re not teaching sodomy to 6th graders,” NJ candidate vows rollback
-
Local4 days ago
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Upholding the law in Rehoboth
-
Local6 days ago
Comings & Goings