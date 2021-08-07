Politics
Biden names two more LGBTQ nominees for administration posts
The President went more than two months into his presidency without naming a single ambassador to send overseas there are still key vacancies.
WASHINGTON – The White House Friday released a list of another ten nominees to serve in key roles it is forwarding to the U.S. Senate. Included in the list were two more LGBTQ persons as nominees including Scott Miller, Nominee for Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and to the Principality of Liechtenstein and Todd Harper, Nominee for Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration.
Despite the pace having picked up on nominations, the President went more than two months into his presidency without naming a single ambassador to send overseas, there are still key vacancies among US ambassadorships. And while Biden has made nominations, the US does not have any confirmed ambassadors installed in key countries such as China, Canada, India, France or Israel, CNN reported.
Scott Miller, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation and to the Principality of Liechtenstein
Scott Miller is an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist. As co-chair of the Gill Foundation’s board of directors, Miller directs the foundation’s national giving strategy to advance LGBTQ equality, including public education campaigns to ban conversion therapy and end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.
Photo Credit: The Gill Foundation, Denver, Colorado
At the foundation, Miller also oversees local efforts to ensure equal opportunity for all Coloradans, including generous support for K-12 STEM education at numerous Colorado public schools. During the pandemic, Miller led efforts to provide over 5.6 million meals to tens of thousands of his fellow Coloradans to alleviate food insecurity.
Together Miller and his husband, Tim Gill, are among the top contributors to LGBTQ equality issues in the United States. Previously, Miller served as an account vice president at UBS Wealth Management in Denver, Colorado. Miller earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder. Upon graduation, he started his career as a management consultant for Accenture, followed by work as an event planner for global clientele.
Todd Harper, Nominee for Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration
Todd Harper has specialized in financial services policy during his more than 25 years of government service and has led the NCUA Board as Chairman since January 2021. He also chairs the interagency Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.
Mr. Harper joined the NCUA Board in April 2019 and is the first NCUA staffer to become a Board Member and Chairman. From 2011 to 2017, he led the agency’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs and served as the chief policy advisor to two NCUA Chairmen.
Previously, as staff director for the Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Insurance and Government Sponsored Enterprises in the U.S. House of Representatives, Mr. Harper contributed to the efforts after the financial crisis to enact the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
As legislative director to former Congressman Paul E. Kanjorski of Pennsylvania, he also worked on bipartisan legislation concerning credit union capital rules, terrorism risk insurance, auditing standards and subprime mortgage lending.
A member of the LGBTQ community, Mr. Harper earned an M.P.P. from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a B.S. with high distinction in business analysis from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
News
Sen. Grassley draws on imbroglio with HRC president to thwart Equality Act
Republican draws on narrative LGBTQ bill a threat to women
A top Republican in the U.S. Senate is exploiting the ongoing controversy with Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David being ensnared in the damning report of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual misconduct to sabotage the Equality Act.
Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), building on the narrative from critics who have twisted the Equality Act into a threat to women’s rights, writes in a letter dated Aug. 5 to the Senate Judiciary Committee the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James should be included as part of the bill’s legislative record.
“A troubling report by the Attorney General for the State of New York found that this hearing witness for the majority played some role in efforts by current and former staff of Governor Andrew Cuomo to discredit a former employee who publicly complained of harassment,” Grassley writes.
Opponents of the Equality Act have asserted the legislation, which would update civil rights law to expand the prohibition on anti-LGBTQ discrimination under federal law, would threaten sex-segregated spaces for women in everything from sports to bathrooms to prisons.
Grassley, in his letter, builds on that narrative with David’s presence in the report, which describes him as keeping a personnel file of one of the accusers after he left the governor’s office and aiding Cuomo’s staff efforts to leak unflattering components of the file to the media when she made allegations of sexual misconduct.
“The New York Attorney General’s findings respecting Mr. David are relevant to the record of this Senate hearing, at which the potential adverse impacts of the Equality Act on women and girls were an important aspect of our hearing discussion,” Grassley writes.
David denied any wrongdoing and the Human Rights Campaign has signaled it has renewed his contract as president for another five years despite the report. The letter, nonetheless, demonstrates opponents of the Equality Act have another weapon to thwart the legislation, which is already languishing in the U.S. Senate and all but dead.
The Senate Judiciary Committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, nor did the Human Rights Campaign.
News
Sen. Klobuchar leads Dems in seeking answers on LGBTQ asylum seekers
Letter to Blinken calls for update on global strategy
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is leading a group of 13 Senate Democrats in calling on the Biden administration to answer questions about its commitment to LGBTQ people overseas seeking asylum in the United States.
In a letter dated Aug. 2 and made public on Friday, Klobuchar and others cite a statistic an estimated 11,400 applications for asylum were filed in the United States on the basis of LGBTQ status from 2012 to 2017.
“The United States has been a beacon of hope for many LGBTQ migrants escaping persecution, including domestic violence, rape, and murder, as well as discrimination in areas like education, employment, housing, and healthcare,” the letter says.
Following up on the State Department’s announcement in February it would “use a broad range of diplomatic and programmatic tools and resources to protect vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers,” the senators seek more information on efforts to “protect and promote the rights of LGBTQ asylum seekers.”
The letter, addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, poses to the State Department two specific questions on LGBTQ asylum seekers, as well as the global strategy for international LGBTQ human rights:
- What are the Department’s plans for restoring our former commitments to LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers and expediting resettlement for the most at-risk LGBTQ refugees globally?
- What progress has been made in the Department’s global strategy to address discrimination against the LGBTQ community and to integrate LGBTQ concerns into U.S. foreign policy? In what ways can Congress assist in these efforts, including and beyond the Global Equality Fund (GEF)?
A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the letter, citing a policy of no comment on correspondence between members of Congress and the department.
The 13 Democrats who signed the letter are Klobuchar as well as Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Cory Booker (N.J.) Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Richard Durbin (Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Bernard Sanders (Vt.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Edward Markey (Mass.) and Patty Murray (Wash.).
Politics
Texas governor calls for 2nd special session, anti-trans bill on agenda
Democrat lawmakers said they plan return but they will not return to the Texas Capitol to attend any future special sessions called by Abbott
AUSTIN – In a statement released Thursday, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced that he was calling the state legislature back into a second special session commencing at noon on Saturday—twelve hours after the first special session ends.
The first special session ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and was effectively stalled in taking legislative action after the majority of the Democratic Texas House Caucus boarded flights to Washington D.C. on July 12 and have remained out of state denying Republicans from a quorum.
Abbott released a 17-item agenda expanding his priorities like the election bill that caused the House Democrats to flee the state at the start of the first special session, which ends Friday. But it also features six additions, including the spending of federal COVID-19 relief funds and potentially changing the legislative rules regarding quorums, the Texas Tribune reported.
There is also a new item on public education during the pandemic including masks which is an increasingly volatile issue as parents prepare to send their kids back to school with the virus on the rise statewide.
Among the Governor’s legislative priorities is once again focused on denying Transgender youth in the Lone Star state the ability to participate in athletics on teams or intermural sports in their chosen gender.
“Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in theFrom the Proclamation by texas governor greg abbott published thursday, august 5, 2021
87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in
University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex
opposite to the student’s sex at birth.”
Trans teen activist Landon Richie told the Blade Thursday that “Once again, Governor Abbott is wasting money, time, resources, and energy on attacking trans youth in sports – kids who just want to be a part of a team and spend time with their friends. What trans kids – and adults – are told by this announcement is that the state’s leadership has no regard for our well-being, safety, or lives,” he said.
“What we need instead is to be treated not as second-class citizens, but as the valuable, beautiful, loved people that we are. The Governor would rather make it harder for trans kids to live, for people of color to vote, for students to learn about systemic racism, for immigrants to seek safety, and for people to access reproductive healthcare in our state than to protect us from COVID and extreme weather events; his actions will not be forgotten when it’s time to vote him out in 2022,” Richie added.
Photo: Late journalist and Trans activist Monica Roberts with Landon Richie
The Tribune also reported that with Thursday’s announcement, Abbott is following through on a statement he made toward the start of the quorum break, saying he would make sure the second special began the day after the first one ends. For the second special session, lawmakers will have to start over on every item, including filing bills and holding committee hearings.
Democrats and Republicans remain at a stalemate over the elections bill, which would restrict local voting options and place new statewide rules on early voting and mail-in ballots. GOP leaders have suggested they are not in the mood to further tweak the bill, while House Democrats have abandoned hope for meaningful negotiations while using their time in the nation’s capital to advocate for federal voting rights legislation.
Abbott and the legislative Republican leadership have been thwarted from passage of their agenda as the Texas Democratic lawmakers have blocked every effort by the GOP in advancing bills through to the governor. f
First in the end of the regular legislative session in May, they walked off the state House floor, leaving Republicans without the quorum they needed to approve the voting legislation in the final hours before a midnight deadline. Then in July by leaving the state altogether.
The push to pass the elections reform legislation comes as Republicans in Texas have sought to join Florida, Georgia and other GOP-controlled states that have seized on former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and adopted new restrictions that will make it harder for some of their residents to vote CNN reported.
Texas House Democrats say that they remain steadfast in their opposition to Abbott’s agenda and will likely stay in Washington where they have held a number of meetings with other Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. This past week CNN reported that the Texas Democratic lawmakers were joined by more than 100 state legislators from across the country as part of a planned “week of action” on voting rights.
“A vast majority, enough to break quorum, have committed to each other to not be in the Capitol when the second called session happens,” said state Representative Eddie Rodriguez, (D-51) who serves on the House Committees on Calendars, State Affairs and Ways & Means.
Other lawmakers indicated that while they eventually plan return to Texas have told multiple media outlets that they will not return to the Texas Capitol to attend any future special sessions called by Abbott.
Gov. Greg Abbott announces plans for a second special session, 17 agenda items
