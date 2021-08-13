Books
‘Afterparties’ is the book of the summer
Anthony Veasna So died at 28 but leaves a brilliant legacy
“What knocks me out is a book that, when you’re all done reading it,” Holden Caulfield says in “The Catcher in the Rye,” “you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone.”
Having met a variety of writers and being a scribe myself, I wouldn’t want to call or text an author whose work I love because I’d likely be disappointed.
Except for the writer Anthony Veasna So. I would have loved to have had coffee with him or been a fly on the wall, as he wowed the room with his brilliance and humor.
So, a queer Cambodian-American writer, whose work dazzled everyone from acclaimed queer writer Bryan Washington to poet and memoirist Mary Karr, died at 28 of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020.
So’s death has been a stunning blow not only to his family and his partner Alex Torres but to writers and readers. Queer and Asian-American writers especially feel his loss.
Thankfully, “Afterparties,” So’s collection of, by turns, gritty, funny, almost unbelievably sad and loving short stories, is just out.
The volume of nine stories is the book of this summer. “Afterparties” is a selection of writer Roxane Gay’s book club. The journal “n+1” has honored him by creating the $5,000 Anthony Veasna So Fiction prize.
You might think that the praise for So’s work springs from grief over his dying so young. But you’d be wrong. “Afterparties” deserves the hype — and then some.
So’s parents escaped from the genocide of the Khmer Rouge in the Killing Fields of Cambodia. They immigrated to Stockton, Calif., where So was born and raised.
Stockton has the largest number of Cambodian Americans in the U.S.
So, who studied art and literature at Stanford, earned a M.F.A. degree in creative writing from Syracuse University.
“He streaked into the room like a comet,” Karr, one of his Syracuse professors, told the Times.
The characters in “Afterparties” are fictional. So’s style and voice are distinctly his own.
Yet, these stories are imbued with the reality of So’s personal life and the lives of other Cambodian Americans.
People go to college, gossip, come out, get married, have babies, play sports and roll their eyes at the religious beliefs of their elders while the trauma of the genocide is always in the foreground.
You’d expect that people who’ve endured the tragedy of the Khmer Rouge would be somber. That short stories about a community that’s endured such suffering would be unremittingly bleak.
But the stories in “Afterparties” are often filled with humor. You may well find yourself doing a spit take while wondering if you should be laughing.
“There were no ice cubes in the genocide!” a dad tells his teenage daughter when she drinks a glass of water with ice.
In the story “Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts,” a single mom, with the help of her 12- and 16-year-old daughters, runs a donut shop. “She’s never met a Chuck in her life,” So writes, “she simply thought the name was American enough to draw customers.”
In the story “Maly, Maly, Maly,” Ves and Maly, teenagers and cousins, get stoned. They’re getting ready to go to a celebration with their relatives. Maly’s mother has died, and the adults in her family believe that her mom has been reincarnated in the birth of their cousin’s baby.
Many of the characters in “Afterparties” are openly queer. Though this isn’t always easy.
“All very cliche, in that gay sob story kind of way,” one character says of coming out to his family.
In “The Shop,” a doctor’s busybody wife is the character you love to hate. She’s not upset that the story’s narrator is gay; she’s annoyed that he’s working in his Dad’s auto repair shop. “Why did you not become a doctor?” she demands.
Reading “Afterparties” is like being at a gathering of family, friends and lovers; it’s infused with sex, food, wit, and love. It’s this summer’s afterparty.
Leontyne Price book will inspire you to embrace opera
A dazzling hybrid of memoir, prose, quotations, and poetry
‘The Monster I am Today’
By Kevin Simmonds
c.2021, TriQuarterly Books
$20/160 pages
Years ago, my boss, who had the flu, insisted that I use her ticket to hear Pavarotti give a recital at Lincoln Center. I knew nothing about opera, but was thrilled by this opportunity. After the performance, I ended up in a receiving line to meet the famous tenor. When I shook his hand, he put me at ease about my ignorance of opera. “Don’t worry,” he joked, “I listen to Waylon Jennings.”
I tell you this not to name drop, but because “The Monster I am Today: Leontyne Price and a Life in Verse” by San Francisco-based writer, poet, and musician Kevin Simmonds makes me want to do nothing but eat, sleep, and breathe opera.
Between the pandemic and other problems of life, it’s easy to become desensitized to poetry, other people’s pain – even beauty.
As you read “The Monster I am Today,” Simmonds, who grew up Black and gay in New Orleans, will awaken your deadened senses.
Through a dazzling hybrid of memoir, prose, quotations, song lyrics and poetry, Simmonds brings Price, the first African-American to achieve international acclaim in the opera world, to life.
Price, 94, was born in Laurel, Miss. In 1955, Price was the first Black singer to appear in an opera on TV when she sang the title role in “Tosca.”
She performed in major opera houses from the Metropolitan Opera to the San Francisco Opera to La Scala. Price has received many honors. In 1964, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Yet, though she’s so renowned, even some of her most ardent fans might not know much about her life.
Price, Simmonds says, didn’t believe in talking about herself too personally or complaining about her struggles publicly.
“Have I talked too much,” Price says, “You know, talking a lot isn’t good for a singer.”
It’s ironic that Simmonds puts this quote from Price right after one of several (fictitious) FBI files of her in the book.
As Simmonds notes in the endnotes, the FBI files in the volume aren’t official FBI files, but the content in them is factual.
The faux FBI file notes that Price attended a production of “The Dutchman” by “Negro agitator Leroi Jones, who is married to agitator Hettie Jones, a Jew.”
“The play is insolent filth and undisciplined rage toward the white race,” the file added, “Price endorsed the performance from her seat in the audience by shouting, ‘Right on!’”
You can’t help but wonder: Does Price mean that talking too much would hurt her singing voice? Or is she also thinking: talking too much wouldn’t be good given white society’s racial prejudice?
“The Monster I am Today” isn’t a bio of Price. Yet, through taut, incisive poems and prose fragments, Simmonds makes her up close and personal.
“Dear, this wasn’t no Chitlin’ Circuit/not Ella’s or Lena’s crowd,” Simmonds writes in a poem in Price’s voice, “This was box seats passed/from one generation/of Vanderbilts Carnegies Astors and Guggenheims to the next.”
Price is the life in the title of the book. But you soon realize that Simmonds is remembering — riffing — on his life. Price is the monster (in the sense of marvel) etched in Simmonds’ DNA.
Opera, music, and high school chorus saved his life when Simmonds was a young queer kid.
“Opera: Italian for ‘a work, a labor’:the feminine Latin root op: ‘to work, produce in abundance,” writes Simmonds of his young self, “Feminine work of abundance – that’s what I sought to behold and become.”
Simmonds studied music at Vanderbilt University and the University of South Carolina. He is the author of two poetry collections, “Mad for Meat” and “Bend to It.”
Because “Monster” is structured as overture, performance, and postlude, reading it is like being at the opera.
Its beauty and heartbreak will tear your heart out.
“The steady, anesthetizing racism of the campus police, professors and classmates poisoned and debilitated me,” Simmonds writes of his time at Vanderbilt, “I thought I’d lost my voice.”
A standing ovation for “The Monster I am Today.” It’s a monster of a book.
‘Playing the Palace’ a campy, fun rom-com read
What happens when a prince meets an event planner
‘Playing the Palace’
By Paul Rudnick
c.2021, Berkley
$16/272 pages
If you loathe romance or hate to laugh, then skip this book.
If you’re looking for a rom-com that’s as fab and campy as Provincetown or Rehoboth Beach on a summer night, “Playing the Palace” by Paul Rudnick is the book for you.
Reading “Playing the Palace” is like sipping a delicious frozen Daiquiri.
Carter Ogden, the neurotic, good-hearted, Jewish, funny, out, gay narrator of this frothy romance, becomes your BFF and drinking buddy at the opening sentence, “It’s still weird, waking up alone.”
The plot of the book is simple: Carter, 29, is an associate “event architect” (in plain English – event planner) in New York City. He makes ends meet by living with wacky, supportive roommates.
Carter, a native of Piscataway, N.J., and IHOP aficionado, is feeling dejected as he approaches his 30th birthday. His ex, an actor, has left him. He can’t help but wonder if he’ll ever find love again.
Until, at work, he meets Edgar, the Prince of Wales. Edgar has come over from the United Kingdom to speak at a charity event for a group that works to provide clean water to countries that need it. And, this being a fictional prince in a rom-com, Edgar is openly gay.
As you’ve been forewarned, we’re not dealing with realism here.
Edgar sees Carter and asks him to give him tips on how he can get his speech across more effectively.
From that moment on, the two – the IHOP-loving event planner and the future King of England — are in a fine romance. (Edgar is an orphan. His parents were killed in a plane crash.)
Their quest for the happily-ever-after involves pancakes, projectile vomiting, social media and a Thanksgiving meet-up of Carter’s Jewish aunts and Edgar’s grandmother, the Queen of England.
By itself, the story of “Playing the Palace” might seem predictable. What makes it sizzle – why you laugh out loud even as you root for the romance to work out – is its narrative voice.
“Playing the Palace” is a funny, sometimes touching monologue in the voice of Carter.
You’d have to have a heart of stone not to love Carter when he says he “addressed my problems to the framed photo of the late beloved Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the wall of my tiny, partitioned bedroom.”
Writing a whole novel as a monologue could fizzle out if other writers tried it.
But, Rudnick a gay novelist, playwright, essayist, screenwriter and humorist, is a master of this form.
His plays, produced on and off-Broadway include “Jeffrey,” “I Hate Hamlet,” “The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told” and “The New Century.” He’s won an Obie Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and the John Gassner Playwriting Award.
Rudnick’s novels include “Social Disease” and “I’ll Take It.” “Gorgeous” and “It’s All Your Fault” are among his YA (young adult) novels.
His screenplays include “Addams Family Values,” “In & Out,” the screen adaptation of “Jeffrey” and “Sister Act.” He wrote the screenplay for “Coastal Elites,” the comedic satire that debuted on HBO last year.
Something of a polymath, Rudnick is, according to his bio, “rumored to be quite close” to film critic Libby Gelman-Waxner, whose reviews have appeared in Premiere magazine and Entertainment Weekly.
A frequent contributor to The New Yorker, his essays have appeared in Vanity Fair, The New York Times and Vogue.
As you might expect, the volume is chock full of pop culture references and wit. “I took a shower using my new manly body wash,” Carter says, “which is exactly the same as the female version, only with simplified graphics and a steel-gray, squared-off bottle, as if it contains motor oil and testosterone.”
It’s not surprising that Rudnick told Entertainment Weekly that he’s working on a musical of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada.”
Reading “Playing the Palace” is like seeing a Broadway musical.
“I was looking into eyes that were so radiantly blue I either wanted to faint or yell ‘just stop it,’” Carter says when he first sees Edgar.
“Playing the Palace” is a show-stopper.
Drew Pisarra’s ‘dangerously funny and queerly inventive brain’
‘You’re Pretty Gay’ shatters expectations and social mores
Is there anything more absurd than this, wondered gay poet and writer Drew Pisarra. Pisarra, then, was an assistant to a paralegal at a toothpaste company.
Fiercely protective of the pattern on its toothpaste, they wrote letters to rivals who, they felt, were infringing on their copyright.
Even when their competitors were in countries in the middle of a civil war, “They would write back, ‘we can’t respond now, we’re in a war,’” Pisarra said.
But that didn’t soften the heart of the toothpaste company. They’d insist that “this most important matter be dealt with as soon as the war ends,” Pisarra said.
If you think that authors don’t encounter the absurdity and grit of everyday life or that all writers do is drink coffee (or sip stronger libations) while looking at the sunset, you haven’t met Pisarra.
Pisarra, 56, whose new short story collection “You’re Pretty Gay” is just out from Chaffinch Press, has worked at everything from ventriloquism to domestic work.
The word “unique” is so hackneyed that it’s a cliche to say it’s a cliche. But there’s no other way to describe “You’re Pretty Gay.”
This collection “is a prime example of Drew Pisarra’s dangerously funny and queerly inventive brain,” said Kevin Sampsell, author of “This Is Between Us.” “Each story is its own performance, its own shattering of expectations and social mores.”
Pisarra, who lives in Manhattan, gives readers a mosaic of wit, surrealism, sex, queerness, memory, mortality and self-discovery.
In “You’re Pretty Gay,” there are gay bars in New York and New Orleans.
You’ll find everything from adolescent bullies fighting over a rare caterpillar to a character taking an AIDS test and, later, meeting up with Mrs. Claus.
“Mrs. Claus I didn’t even know you were alive,” says the narrator of “Arctic Chill.” “I didn’t even know you were real. I haven’t received a gift from you or your husband in ten years.”
Another of Pisarra’s tales revolves around a trip to hell. “I love traveling,” says the narrator of “The Hat from Hell, “I got this hat when I was in Hell back in 1992.”
In “Granny,” siblings gather after their mother’s death. “All anyone could remember of her was that chair, how she sat in it for the last 40 years,” Pisarra writes, “immobile as ‘Jeopardy’ and the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ glared at her night after night.”
Pisarra’s characters yearn to find love, sex, and who they really are.
“In my quest to bed mankind, I tended to avoid perfection’s rejection,” says the narrator of “Every Man for Myself.”
Pisarra, whose first short story collection “Publick Spanking” was published in 1996, was born in Orange, N.J. When he was in the third grade, he moved to Maryland. There, except for living in Oxon Hill for a year, he grew up in Silver Spring.
When Pisarra was growing up, being gay wasn’t even remotely on the horizon. “There was such denial in the culture then,” Pisarra said.
From early on, he had feelings for men. “I had a crush on a boy in kindergarten,” Pisarra said.
He consulted books and a priest, which wasn’t helpful. They said he’d grow out of it.
“As a teenager, I recognized that I hadn’t outgrown it,” Pisarra said.
Pisarra was a college freshman when he came out. “I sobbed the night I came out,” he said.
He was out in college, Pisarra said, “but I wasn’t getting laid.” That changed when he moved to New Orleans after college.
Pisarra graduated from Hofstra University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in theater.
In college, a professor had the students sit in a circle. Then, the teacher told them how she thought they’d be cast.
“She told me, ‘you’re a grotesque,’”Pisarra said, “‘You won’t work until you’re in your fifties. Because your face and body don’t match.’”
Pisarra was relieved to hear this. His sense of relief was related to being a young gay man in the late 1980s.
“I wasn’t interested in being closeted,” Pisarra said, “I wrote. I wanted to perform. I wasn’t interested in conforming.”
Since then, Pisarra has been creating – performing and writing his own material. Some of the stories in “You’re Pretty Gay” were originally created for the stage.
“I don’t write that often,” Pisarra said, “I started writing the stories in ‘You’re Pretty Gay’ 20 years ago.”
A prodigious reader, Pisarra has always “written to some degree,” he said.
Pisarra got turned on to writing poetry when he went to a meeting of a gay and lesbian writers group.
“There were, like, 10 people in this apartment,” Pisarra said, “there was a terrible woman sitting next to me.”
He would have dropped out of the group, if he hadn’t met writer Mare Davis, now his close friend.
“I said to her, ‘I never want to see any of these people again except you,’” Pisarra said, “She inspired me to get into poetry.”
Davis wrote the introduction to Pisarra’s poetry collection “Infinity Standing Up” (Capturing Fire Press).
Released in 2019, the volume of sexy, playful sonnets received glowing reviews from the Washington Post, the Blade and other outlets.
“Devour me! Think me not some crazy nut!,” Pisarra writes in one of his sonnets.
With lines like these, he gives Shakespeare a run for his money.
Pisarra has held a variety of jobs – many of which have involved the arts. He has helped homeless people with mental health issues to find housing.
“I ran a writers group for them,” Pisarra said, “I encouraged a super-talented woman to send her work out.”
The woman and Pisarra submitted their work to the same magazine. “Her work was accepted. Mine wasn’t,” he said, “I was thrilled!”
In an unusual career twist, Pisarra, who received a literary grant from the Café Royal Cultural Foundation, toured a ventriloquist act entitled “Singularly Grotesque.” He created the act after the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art commissioned him to develop a new solo piece.
“I was wandering around the library aisles and I found two (self-help) pamphlets on talking with ‘multiple’ selves,’” Pisarra said, “and I thought this is ventriloquism in a nutshell.”
Pisarra hadn’t watched much TV. But that didn’t keep him from interviewing with AMC to be its director of digital media.
“I thought why not,” Pisarra said, “it would be a chance to see what else is out there in the world.”
He worked on the websites for “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” “It was a pleasure to be part of the online team for these cultural phenomena!” Pisarra said.
With Molly Gross, Pisarra co-founded Saint Flashlight. In this project, he and Gross find inventive ways to get poetry into public spaces.
One of the project’s most innovative efforts has been putting haiku on movie marquees. It’s fun to see people, looking up, counting the syllables, Pisarra said. You sweat when you put the letters up on the marquee, he added.
“It’s part of the fun! It makes you feel like you’re making something matter,” Pisarra said.
He doesn’t want poetry to be confined to “The New Yorker.” “It should push the envelope,” Pisarra said, “It’s not just for the upper crust.”
First United States Gay Ambassador James C. Hormel dies at 88
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’
‘Afterparties’ is the book of the summer
Equality Virginia PAC endorses McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring
Opinion | The case for informed consent in trans healthcare
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
HRC announces independent review of president ensnared in N.Y. AG report
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
