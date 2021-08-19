Photos
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring launch party
Rooftop networking event held to celebrate new LGBTQ+ app
Worthy Mentoring held its launch party at a rooftop event at The Wharf on Wednesday. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that “provides LGBTQ+ mentorship through an iOS and Android App.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Del. Roem throws first pitch
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC partnered with the Washington Nationals to hold Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) threw out the first pitch and the national anthem was sung by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. The Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Black Pride Awards Ceremony
Event honors allies, community innovators
The Center for Black Equity held the 2021 D.C. Black Pride Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 21 at The Park at 14th. Honorees included DeMarc Hickson, Angela Brown, Ernest Hopkins, Stephaun Wallace, Brian K. Bond, J. Channing Wickham, Greg Evans Real Estate Group, Charmaine Eccles, Courtney Baker-Olivier III, Bishop Kwabena Rainey Cheeks, Jaye Wynn, The Alliance Group (TAG) at the University of the District of Columbia and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception
The LGBTQ sports organization presents awards to area students
Team D.C., the umbrella organization for area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly sports leagues, held its 2021 Scholarship Reception at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Thursday, July 15. Scholarships were awarded to area LGBTQ student athletes who are to attend an institution of higher learning next semester.
Awardees included Hailey Nguyen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Anna Dugan of Alexandria City High School, Ajania Thaxton of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Anna Kolb of Thomas Edison High School, Kelsey Goldwein of Oakton High School, Dustin Connors of Independence High School, Naomi Mansour of Washington-Liberty High School, Sarah Jones of James Madison High School and Otter Kammer of Washington-Liberty High School.
The Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to immigration attorney and coach Ava Benach.
Donors and scholarship sponsors included the DC Front Runners, Dupont Social Club and Rogue League Sports.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
