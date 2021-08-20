Buying your first home

For 24 seasons, HGTV aired a show called “My First Place.” During that time, I also helped a lot of buyers find theirs.

The D.C. metropolitan region is a very transient one, so living in your first place is often an experience of five years or less before moving up or moving on. Nonetheless, those who graduate from renters to property owners will always remember their first place, with all its perks and quirks.

I bought my first home in Warren, Mich., in 1977, an architecturally insignificant two-story house in a typical, blue-collar neighborhood, where my federal law enforcement uniform and sidearm halted conversations when I got home from work and waved to the neighbors before going inside.

Newly divorced, I wanted none of the “boys club” that had become my married life, where I would come home from work exhausted, fall asleep on the couch, and wake up to a poker party at the dining room table hosted by my unemployed husband.

I bought my little (and exceedingly quirky) house for the vast sum of $22,200. The elevation defied geometry, with a roof line that rose from 9 feet at one side of the house to about 20 feet on the other like one leg of an obtuse triangle. This allowed for two bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom where only short people could stand up to take care of business.

The ground floor featured a living room, a dining room, a third bedroom or den, a kitchen, and a huge utility room in the back that had been painted half yellow and half blue – horizontally. I set about decorating with striped, plaid, metallic, and wallpaper to make it my own. (It was the ‘70s, after all.)

The house seemed huge to me, but looking at data on Realtor.com and Zillow, it is listed as only 766 square feet with only one bedroom. I have no idea what happened to the other two. The data also reflects an extra half-bath that must have been added later.

I sold the house in 1979 and would have paid a whopping capital gains tax of $2.50 had a rollover of gain on a personal residence not been available back then. I lost track of the ownership of the house thereafter, but I now see that it sold for its highest price in 2005 for $74,000!

In D.C., there is a pecking order of homes based mostly on a buyer’s financial ability to purchase. Accordingly, the studio or one-bedroom condominium is often the choice for a first-time buyer, who may elect to keep it as a rental property as his housing needs change.

Buying a condominium to downsize into is a popular option as well. It is not unusual, for example, to see small condos priced from $95,000 to nearly $1.6 million. At the moment, there are 465 of them on the market.

With so many dual income couples in D.C., it’s common to see buyers sprint directly to the two-bedroom units or even to rowhouses. With 383 two-bedroom condos currently available in prices ranging from $125,000 to $2.75 million, you are sure to find something you like, whether in your actual budget or your dream budget.

Buyers often complain (and rightly so) about high monthly fees associated with condominiums and posit that they should put that money into a mortgage for a rowhouse instead, but with 369 rowhouses on the market priced from $231,000 to $10 million, that extra $500 of purchasing power may not be enough to bridge the gap.

It’s when we look at D.C.’s detached home inventory, however, that prices and availability smack us right in the face. Ranging from a low of $325,000 for a shell to a high of $18 million for a Beaux Arts manse, there are only 167 homes to choose from.

The financial and property analytics firm, CoreLogic, informs us that appreciation rose nationwide by an unheard-of 16% (roughly four times the norm) from 2020 to 2021, in large part due to low interest rates coupled with work-from-home requirements throughout the pandemic.

Ed Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, says medium to high-end homes have appreciated by as much as 25% this past year as people who are not constrained by an office move from high cost to lower cost areas.

I don’t know Ed, but perhaps while commuting from your kitchen to your laptop, it makes sense to consider buying your first place. I hear wallpaper is coming back.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.