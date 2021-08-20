Real Estate
Buying your first home
Condos remain popular option in busy market
For 24 seasons, HGTV aired a show called “My First Place.” During that time, I also helped a lot of buyers find theirs.
The D.C. metropolitan region is a very transient one, so living in your first place is often an experience of five years or less before moving up or moving on. Nonetheless, those who graduate from renters to property owners will always remember their first place, with all its perks and quirks.
I bought my first home in Warren, Mich., in 1977, an architecturally insignificant two-story house in a typical, blue-collar neighborhood, where my federal law enforcement uniform and sidearm halted conversations when I got home from work and waved to the neighbors before going inside.
Newly divorced, I wanted none of the “boys club” that had become my married life, where I would come home from work exhausted, fall asleep on the couch, and wake up to a poker party at the dining room table hosted by my unemployed husband.
I bought my little (and exceedingly quirky) house for the vast sum of $22,200. The elevation defied geometry, with a roof line that rose from 9 feet at one side of the house to about 20 feet on the other like one leg of an obtuse triangle. This allowed for two bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom where only short people could stand up to take care of business.
The ground floor featured a living room, a dining room, a third bedroom or den, a kitchen, and a huge utility room in the back that had been painted half yellow and half blue – horizontally. I set about decorating with striped, plaid, metallic, and wallpaper to make it my own. (It was the ‘70s, after all.)
The house seemed huge to me, but looking at data on Realtor.com and Zillow, it is listed as only 766 square feet with only one bedroom. I have no idea what happened to the other two. The data also reflects an extra half-bath that must have been added later.
I sold the house in 1979 and would have paid a whopping capital gains tax of $2.50 had a rollover of gain on a personal residence not been available back then. I lost track of the ownership of the house thereafter, but I now see that it sold for its highest price in 2005 for $74,000!
In D.C., there is a pecking order of homes based mostly on a buyer’s financial ability to purchase. Accordingly, the studio or one-bedroom condominium is often the choice for a first-time buyer, who may elect to keep it as a rental property as his housing needs change.
Buying a condominium to downsize into is a popular option as well. It is not unusual, for example, to see small condos priced from $95,000 to nearly $1.6 million. At the moment, there are 465 of them on the market.
With so many dual income couples in D.C., it’s common to see buyers sprint directly to the two-bedroom units or even to rowhouses. With 383 two-bedroom condos currently available in prices ranging from $125,000 to $2.75 million, you are sure to find something you like, whether in your actual budget or your dream budget.
Buyers often complain (and rightly so) about high monthly fees associated with condominiums and posit that they should put that money into a mortgage for a rowhouse instead, but with 369 rowhouses on the market priced from $231,000 to $10 million, that extra $500 of purchasing power may not be enough to bridge the gap.
It’s when we look at D.C.’s detached home inventory, however, that prices and availability smack us right in the face. Ranging from a low of $325,000 for a shell to a high of $18 million for a Beaux Arts manse, there are only 167 homes to choose from.
The financial and property analytics firm, CoreLogic, informs us that appreciation rose nationwide by an unheard-of 16% (roughly four times the norm) from 2020 to 2021, in large part due to low interest rates coupled with work-from-home requirements throughout the pandemic.
Ed Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, says medium to high-end homes have appreciated by as much as 25% this past year as people who are not constrained by an office move from high cost to lower cost areas.
I don’t know Ed, but perhaps while commuting from your kitchen to your laptop, it makes sense to consider buying your first place. I hear wallpaper is coming back.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Financial tips for first-time homebuyers
Save big for down payment, closing costs
Buying a home is a huge milestone. For many, it’s among life’s most important and exciting moments. It’s a moment that most of us look forward to, anticipate, and plan for. The question is: how should you go about doing that? What financially savvy steps can you take to ensure that you’re well prepared to purchase your first home?
It’s an important question to ask, and as with so many big decisions, there is no one “right” path or “perfect” plan. The good news though, is that certain bits of financial advice can make the first-time home buying experience go more smoothly, and help you feel more prepared for this big purchase.
A few of those tips include:
Save, save, save. Without question, good old-fashioned budgeting and saving are two of the most helpful steps you can take when preparing to buy a home. When planning for a home purchase, you’ll need to save for:
Down payment: Down payment amounts are not only based on the cost of the home itself, but also on the type of mortgage you choose, and the lender who provides it. It can be helpful to calculate an estimated down payment amount ahead of time, and figure out how much money you’ll need to set aside and for how long to reach your savings goal.
Closing costs: Closing costs are the expenses and fees you’ll need to finalize your mortgage. Typically, they range from 2 to 5% of the total loan amount.
Moving expenses: Most people have furniture and other items to move, even as first-time homebuyers. Granted, you might not need the sort of gigantic moving truck that a family of five moving across the country from one home to another might need, but chances are, you’ll need to budget for some moving expenses. Additionally, you’ll want to set money aside for expenses after the home purchase – perhaps for any home repairs that are needed immediately, as well as for furniture and other furnishings.
Consider how much home you can afford: It’s always wise to spend some time really looking at your monthly expenses and larger financial picture before deciding how much home you can afford. Finding yourself struggling to pay your mortgage each month while keeping up with all of your other bills can quickly diminish the joy of moving into a new home. Some find it helpful to estimate what their total monthly home expenditures might be after paying the mortgage, insurance, and any other utility fees and then ensure that they choose a home that leaves plenty of wiggle room to pay other bills and remaining miscellaneous expenses.
Check your credit: Check your credit score before beginning the process of searching for and financing a home. Without question, the better your credit score is, the greater the chance that you will qualify for a mortgage with a favorable interest rate. If your credit score isn’t great – don’t panic. Instead, spend some time meeting with a financial advisor or someone you trust to help create a plan to get to where you’d like to be.
Research assistance options for first-time buyers: Depending upon your particular financial circumstances and the state that you live in, you may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs, many of which combine lower-interest-rate mortgages with down payment and closing cost assistance. Checking into whether you might qualify for one of these programs is always a wise decision.
Obtain a pre-approval letter: A mortgage pre-approval letter is essentially an offer from a lender to loan you a particular amount under certain terms. Obtaining a pre-approval letter proves to lenders that you are a qualified and serious buyer, and it can often give you an edge over other potential buyers who haven’t yet taken that step.
These are only a few financial tips of many. Everyone is different, and each person has unique financial circumstances. As a result, every first-time home-buying journey will be slightly different from any other – but by taking some of these essential financial first steps, you can put yourself in a good position to have a successful and rewarding experience.
If you are a first-time homebuyer and you’re preparing to make this exciting purchase, at GayRealEstate.com, we want to be among the first to say congratulations. Buying your first home is a momentous occasion and the beginning of a new adventure. As you prepare to go down that path, we’re here to walk with you. At GayRealEstate.com, it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ+ homebuyers and sellers across the country with real estate agents who know and love their communities. Having the right agent, one who understands your real estate goals and will work with you to achieve them, can make all the difference in your experience. We’re here to help you find that agent, and we’re ready to get started when you are. Get in touch with us any time. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Migration patterns and what that means to the DMV
Single-family homes remain popular as telework grows
I recently spent two weeks out West, in Colorado and Texas. I kept hearing a similar refrain from many locals — “The Californians are coming!”— when the topic of real estate would come up. I have also heard on the East Coast that many New Yorkers and people from bigger urban areas in the Northeast are starting to flock to warmer climates such as Florida and other parts of the South and Southwest. How does this affect real estate in our metro are of the DMV?
With the amount of federal government offices, universities, three major airports, the Port of Baltimore, the state capital of Maryland and the Naval Academy located in the region, as well as the tech corridor of Northern Virginia, an extensive regional Metro system, the U.S. Congress, and too many law firms to count, I don’t think our region will need to worry about losing too many of its residents.
There will probably be much more opportunity to telework going forward, and I am sure that in the year to come many of the universities and organizations might be incorporating more options for a hybrid learning environment as the vaccination roll out and rate continues to slowly rise, depending on the jurisdiction.
What does this mean for the homeowners or those who want to be homeowners in the District, Maryland and Virginia? My guess is that it is still going to continue to be a seller’s market in the single-family home market, where yards, porches, and extra bedrooms continue to be the most desired features.
For first time homebuyers, the rates are still rather low, hovering around the 3 percent rate depending on credit score. The buying power for a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom condo has increased for many first-time homebuyers over the last few years. Also, the demand for the one-bedroom or two-bedroom condo market may have decreased a little due to the pandemic, which might be creating opportunities for the first-time homebuyers to move up the chain, into a condo at a decent price, or ask for the repairs and terms that are not frequently being offered currently in the single family home market.
At any rate, after the Labor Day holiday, I will be offering monthly homebuyer seminars, and free seller consultations to help buyers and sellers figure out what is the best plan of attack for them to achieve the next step of homeownership or selling their home and either leveling up or down, depending on their needs.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
How to prepare yourself in this seller’s market
Millennials are putting down the avocado toast and picking up mortgages
For the first time, Millennials are cutting back on spending money on multiple streaming subscriptions, $10 drinks, and avocado toast. They are dipping their feet into purchasing their first home. The current market conditions can be tough for some buyers though, so being prepared is more important now than ever.
The first step in the home buying process is finding the right real estate agent. Your agent should be trustworthy and someone who is knowledgeable about the area, sales contract, and local programs that may be able to save you money. Once you find the perfect agent, ask them to refer you to their preferred local lenders. When talking with lenders, not only should you focus on interest rates, but also ask about their in-house processing and underwriting. This may be able to give you a competitive advantage against other offers.
Once you’ve decided on your lender, they will need several documents to help them determine your eligible purchase price. Now is the perfect time to get your documents in order, including 30 days of pay stubs, two years of tax returns and/or W2s and 1099s, and two consecutive bank statements. Providing these documents in a timely manner can help expedite the pre-approval process and prevent delays once you’re under contract. The lender will also look at your median credit score from the three major credit bureaus. Since your credit score has a direct effect on your interest rate, it’s important to pay close attention to your score. If your credit score needs a little help, talk to your Realtor and lender to see if they have recommendations on how to boost your score or programs that may be able to help.
After you’ve been pre-approved, it’s time to look at properties. With these current market conditions, properties typically don’t stay on the market for very long. Depending on the type of property, some may only be on the market for a few days. Doing your due diligence at the beginning of your home search can help save you time and focus on the properties that really fit your criteria. Now is the time to make that wish list, visit neighborhoods, research schools, and get a really good idea of what you’re looking for. In this market, it’s very important to see a property as soon as it hits the market. By fully understanding your search criteria in advance and making sure you’re available to see properties after work or on a lunch break, you will be better prepared to make an offer when “the one” hits the market.
The most common question I get now is, “should I wait?” In most cases, the cost of waiting can cost you. With historically low interest rates and housing prices continuing to increase, now is still a great time to purchase real estate. Being prepared, patient and having an informed Realtor and lender on your side will definitely help in this market.
Teddy Rojanadit is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland with Bediz Group at Keller Williams Capital Properties. Follow him at @teddydcrealtor on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. He can be reached at [email protected] or 202-664-3736.
