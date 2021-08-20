Out & About
Sampson celebrates 20th anniversary at DC Comedy Loft
Award-winning Black gay comedian returns
Award-winning Black gay comedian and D.C. native Sampson McCormick will be returning to the DC Comedy Loft for four shows on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
McCormick’s return will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking career in comedy and place a special emphasis on Black LGBTQ stories on film. He will be promoting his latest film “Love The One You’re With” (2021), which he wrote and executive produced and an upcoming film “Velvet Jesus,” co-produced by McCormick and written by Charles McWells.
Additionally, McCormick will partner with havegoodsex.org to offer free at home HIV/STD testing kits primarily to Black queer and transgender individuals who are sexually active and prefer to test in the privacy of their own homes. The test can be returned via priority mail and results provided via phone or text message.
For more information, visit sampsoncomedy.com.
Music & Concerts
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Features out lead Andy Bell
Erasure will play The Anthem on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The band features lead singer Andy Bell who is openly LGBTQ and HIV positive.
Tickets cost between $69.50 and $89.50. Super Excellent Seats are non-transferable. The ID of the original purchaser must be presented to pick up the tickets, and also, Super Excellent Seats will be made available for will call pick up no earlier than 30 minutes prior to doors.
For more information, visit The Anthem’s website.
Out & About
Center for Black Equity to stream ‘Fierceness Served!’
Film features D.C. artists and activists
The Center for Black Equity will stream “Fierceness Served! The ENIKAlley Coffeehouse” on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. This event will be streamed on the Center for Black Equity’s social media networks.
The film tells the story of a group of Washington, D.C. artists and activists who helped create a Black LGBT cultural renaissance in the 1980s and early 1990s.
WPFW’s Jim Byers will be the event’s emcee and after the screening, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers.
For more information please contact [email protected] or visit thecoffeehousedc.com.
Out & About
Calendar: July 23-29
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 23
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email [email protected].
“Trans Support Group” will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce principles of respect, acceptance, and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome.
Saturday, July 24
The “Gay District Meeting” will be at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity, awareness of community events and civil rights for gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and inter-sexed men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit gaydistrict.org.
Join the DC Center in volunteering at Food & Friends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 219 Riggs Road, N.E. Food and Friends prepares and delivers meals and groceries to people living with HIV, cancer, and other life challenging illnesses. Up to five volunteers are needed every month. If you need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at 202- 669-6437.
Sunday, July 25
“Crafternoons with Shop Made in DC!” will be at 12 p.m. at 1353 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Guests are encouraged to bring a project or come and make one at Shop Made in DC’s classroom table. There will be various art supplies available. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, July 26
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or website.
Tuesday, July 27
Join Center Faith for Intersectional Faith Forums at 7 p.m. online. In this Forum, attendees will hear from panelists who participated in the LGBT history event “Stepping OUT on Faith” in 2014. These pioneers will speak about their interfaith spiritual experiences of the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Names Project Foundation displayed on the National Mall 1987 that led to establishing Center Faith. For more information, visit Center Faith’s Facebook page.
Genderqueer DC support group will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. All those who identify as bigender, agender, genderfluid, or are not 100% cisgender are welcome to attend. For more information visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
Wednesday, July 28
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Friendship Place’s LGBTQ+ will host the final session of a free webinar series titled “Advocacy, Resistance, and LGBTQ+ Resilience” at 12 p.m. This event will be a panel conversation focused on the vital work of advocacy and resistance to ensure access and rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The panel will also touch on the importance of self-care in the work of advocacy and resilience that comes from community. For more information, visit capitalpride.org.
Thursday, July 29
“Queer Book Club” will be at 7 p.m. via Skype. This month’s book discussion will be “Black Boy Out of Time” by Hari Ziyad. If you are interested in participating, please email [email protected].
The Mayor’s Office will host a “Veterans Roundtable” on Thursday, July 29 at 12 p.m. This event aims to connect the District’s veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition.
It will be an informal discussion that revolves around varying topics including housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services. Upon conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity.
The event will be hosted in person and will highlight BIPOC Veteran Mental Health Awareness with speakers from the DC VA Medical Center. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Erasure’s ‘Neon Tour’ coming to The Anthem
Center for Black Equity to stream ‘Fierceness Served!’
Sampson celebrates 20th anniversary at DC Comedy Loft
Opinion | Living in a post-gender society
Buying your first home
Md. biotech company’s HIV cure project clears first hurdle
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
Countries urged to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World5 days ago
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
-
News2 days ago
Md. biotech company’s HIV cure project clears first hurdle
-
National4 days ago
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
-
Health6 days ago
92% of LGBTQ+ adults have received at least one dose for COVID-19
-
National2 days ago
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
-
World3 days ago
Countries urged to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans
-
Obituary4 days ago
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
-
News5 days ago
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees