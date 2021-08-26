The Taliban ‘will kill us one by one’

Payam, a 25-year-old queer Afghan who lives in Kabul, posted this dilemma on his Facebook page on Aug. 20.

“If I escape, where to? If I stay, where can I go,” he wrote five days after Taliban’s shocking capture of Kabul.

Dozens of LGBTQ Afghans commented under Payam’s post, expressing their fear and anxiety. Some wrote that there is no place for them anymore in the country while others wrote that neither escaping nor staying are easy options for them.

“Taliban will kill us one by one, so I have no choice but to escape,” one wrote.

The new and the old Taliban

The fear of death is imminent in the lives of LGBTQ Afghans since the Taliban seizure. The new generation of queer and trans Afghans, although young, still carry memories of the old days of the Taliban when they hung men in soccer fields for having same-sex relationships and stoned some to death in order to set examples.

The new Taliban are not any different when it comes to their views on homosexuality.

One Taliban judge last month said, “For homosexuals, there can only be two punishments: Either stoning, or he must stand behind a wall that will fall down on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 meters high.”

This comes at a time when the international community is perceiving the new Taliban as changed and evolved.

“They will never change and neither their punishments for same-sex relationships … we have to go back to hiding,” says Yousuf, a 21-year old bisexual man from Mazar-i-Sharif in a text message to me on WhatsApp.

Kabul, Afghanistan, in July 2021. (Photos courtesy of Dr. Ahmad Qais Munhazim)

Going into hiding

“We need to go back to hiding” is a shared sentiment among many LGBTQ Afghans who are assessing the situation closely and sharing their frustrations on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Some have deleted their Facebook profiles, while others are not even stepping outside their homes in fear of being recognized as a member of the LGBTQ community. The stories on Facebook profiles that used to carry images of shirtless men kissing, romantic Dari and Pashto poetry, friends sitting in a hookah café blowing chimineas of smoke and some with their own photos posing and flirting with the camera with stickers on their faces to disguise their identities are now being replaced with texts that read, “my dearest to the heart queers, please be cautious in virtual spaces. Taliban have infiltrated Facebook now and they are going to lure us, haunt us down and kill us. If you can, stay away from Facebook.”

Azad, a 20-year-old transgender woman, tells me that she has changed her neighborhood and now lives with a relative after a neighbor told her that the Taliban will be coming for her soon. Azad is telling me this during a group talk on WhatsApp where a few of us are talking everyday planning escapes, gathering documents, distracting one another from the violence outside their homes and talking about our get-togethers in July where we would go on Kabul street walks, flirting with men in fancy cars and the hot kabob seller in Shar-e-Naw.

Azad, Sham and Rafiq call me late at night when it is morning in Kabul. I fill out form after form for them and in every call, they ask me if they are going to make it out of Afghanistan. I say yes, but with every hour the reality on the ground changes and I feel less and less hopeful. I can hear the fear in their voices behind a shaky internet connection.

Some escape, some stay

Not all LGBTQ Afghans are going to escape. Some will not be able to while most will remain in the country. With the images of crowds at Kabul International Airport, let’s remind ourselves that only a handful of people are getting out. A majority of Afghans are staying behind under the Taliban rule that is going to be accompanied by violence, harsh laws and secret lives for LGBTQ Afghans.

Payam, over a phone conversation, tells me that he is going to stay in Kabul to take care of his elderly mother and finish medical school.

“I have to stay but I also don’t know what is to come,” he says.

Payam remains silent for a few seconds and then continues “I am going to make a Talib fall in love with me so that I survive. I have a feeling their regime will collapse again and you all will return.”