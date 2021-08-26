Opinions
The Taliban ‘will kill us one by one’
LGBTQ Afghans weigh options after country’s government fell
Payam, a 25-year-old queer Afghan who lives in Kabul, posted this dilemma on his Facebook page on Aug. 20.
“If I escape, where to? If I stay, where can I go,” he wrote five days after Taliban’s shocking capture of Kabul.
Dozens of LGBTQ Afghans commented under Payam’s post, expressing their fear and anxiety. Some wrote that there is no place for them anymore in the country while others wrote that neither escaping nor staying are easy options for them.
“Taliban will kill us one by one, so I have no choice but to escape,” one wrote.
The new and the old Taliban
The fear of death is imminent in the lives of LGBTQ Afghans since the Taliban seizure. The new generation of queer and trans Afghans, although young, still carry memories of the old days of the Taliban when they hung men in soccer fields for having same-sex relationships and stoned some to death in order to set examples.
The new Taliban are not any different when it comes to their views on homosexuality.
One Taliban judge last month said, “For homosexuals, there can only be two punishments: Either stoning, or he must stand behind a wall that will fall down on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 meters high.”
This comes at a time when the international community is perceiving the new Taliban as changed and evolved.
“They will never change and neither their punishments for same-sex relationships … we have to go back to hiding,” says Yousuf, a 21-year old bisexual man from Mazar-i-Sharif in a text message to me on WhatsApp.
Going into hiding
“We need to go back to hiding” is a shared sentiment among many LGBTQ Afghans who are assessing the situation closely and sharing their frustrations on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Some have deleted their Facebook profiles, while others are not even stepping outside their homes in fear of being recognized as a member of the LGBTQ community. The stories on Facebook profiles that used to carry images of shirtless men kissing, romantic Dari and Pashto poetry, friends sitting in a hookah café blowing chimineas of smoke and some with their own photos posing and flirting with the camera with stickers on their faces to disguise their identities are now being replaced with texts that read, “my dearest to the heart queers, please be cautious in virtual spaces. Taliban have infiltrated Facebook now and they are going to lure us, haunt us down and kill us. If you can, stay away from Facebook.”
Azad, a 20-year-old transgender woman, tells me that she has changed her neighborhood and now lives with a relative after a neighbor told her that the Taliban will be coming for her soon. Azad is telling me this during a group talk on WhatsApp where a few of us are talking everyday planning escapes, gathering documents, distracting one another from the violence outside their homes and talking about our get-togethers in July where we would go on Kabul street walks, flirting with men in fancy cars and the hot kabob seller in Shar-e-Naw.
Azad, Sham and Rafiq call me late at night when it is morning in Kabul. I fill out form after form for them and in every call, they ask me if they are going to make it out of Afghanistan. I say yes, but with every hour the reality on the ground changes and I feel less and less hopeful. I can hear the fear in their voices behind a shaky internet connection.
Some escape, some stay
Not all LGBTQ Afghans are going to escape. Some will not be able to while most will remain in the country. With the images of crowds at Kabul International Airport, let’s remind ourselves that only a handful of people are getting out. A majority of Afghans are staying behind under the Taliban rule that is going to be accompanied by violence, harsh laws and secret lives for LGBTQ Afghans.
Payam, over a phone conversation, tells me that he is going to stay in Kabul to take care of his elderly mother and finish medical school.
“I have to stay but I also don’t know what is to come,” he says.
Payam remains silent for a few seconds and then continues “I am going to make a Talib fall in love with me so that I survive. I have a feeling their regime will collapse again and you all will return.”
Opinions
Opinion | We call on governments to stand up for LGBTI human rights
Nordic equality ministers speak out during WorldPride
WorldPride 2021 has kicked off and we – the ministers for equality from the Nordic countries – are there to show our support for equal rights. We will continue working to improve our legislation and counteract hate, ignorance, and prejudice so that LGBTI persons can live free, open, and good lives in the Nordic Region.
We want it to be completely clear: For as long as there is resistance to LGBTI equality in our region and around the world, we will unapologetically stand up for the full and equal enjoyment of LGBTI persons’ human rights.
We represent seven small nations – among the most progressive in the world when it comes to equality. Our countries stand out in international comparisons thanks to measures for LGBTI people to start a family and for our non-discrimination efforts.
But whoever flies the flag high must also be open to scrutiny. We are committed to collaborating with Nordic LGBTI organizations to work on and speak openly about our shortcomings. To this end:
Finland will be training social and health care professionals to give full consideration to LGBTI children and teenagers and improve knowledge on their specific needs.
In Greenland, the government is working on interactive tools for young people in school to improve equality and raise awareness of LGBTI rights.
The government of Åland has, together with the organization Regnbågsfyren, developed an LGBTI certification system for workplaces and institutions, with the aim of making them more inclusive and free from bias and discrimination.
Denmark is improving its legislation to explicitly outlaw discrimination, hate speech and hate crime based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.
In Iceland, individuals older than 15 and children with parental consent now have the right to change their gender registration and register as gender neutral. Unnecessary medical interventions on minors born with atypical sex characteristics are prohibited until the child themselves can give informed consent.
Sweden is working to further modernize its family law to better reflect different family constellations and to make the law more inclusive and gender neutral.
In Norway, the government is taking legislative steps to protect against conversion therapy, a discredited practice often referred to as actions to make a person change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Despite this progress, the Nordic countries still have work to do.
We know that young LGBTI people face harassment and discrimination at school, online and within their own families. A Nordic study shows that LGBTI pupils, to a greater degree than their peers, lack a supportive school environment, which can then lead to bullying and higher absence, school fatigue, and insecurity.
We share a common obligation to make sure that health, education and care professionals are trained on LGBTI issues. Authorities need to help ensure that young LGBTI people feel free being out at school and that elderly LGBTI people are not forced back into the closet in old age.
We still do not know enough about the extent of multiple discrimination in the Nordic Region. Consequently, we want to uncover how inequality and discrimination of LGBTI people vary and are compounded by age, disability, ethnicity, indigenous status, religion or belief, urban/rural location or socioeconomic status.
The Nordic countries have recently made LGBTI policy part of the official regional governmental co-operation. For us, leaving no one behind is one of the keys to a prosperous and cohesive society. In the new strategy of the Nordic Council of Ministers, we have endorsed three goals: We will work to promote greater freedom and openness for LGBTI people; promote a better quality of life and living conditions and ensure healthcare is accessible equally; and strengthen networks and civil society in the LGBTI area.
Against the backdrop of WorldPride 2021, we reaffirm our commitment to further action on these goals. We call upon other governments to speak up for equality, for the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and to denounce all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.
Our support for civil society and our shared political commitment to give everyone the means to fully enjoy all their human rights come at a critical time and will change the world for the better.
This open letter was signed by: Thomas Blomqvist, minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality, Finland; Annika Hambrudd, minister of Education and Culture, Åland; Abid Raja, minister of Culture and Equality, Norway; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, prime minister, Iceland; Märta Stenevi, minister for Gender Equality and Housing, Sweden; Naaja H. Nathanielsen, minister for Housing, Infrastructure, Minerals and Gender Equality, Greenland; and Peter Hummelgaard, minister for Equal Opportunities, Denmark.
Opinions
Opinion | Afghanistan brings out worst in CNN’s Tapper
Anchor ignores facts in tirades against Biden
How to report on what is happening in Afghanistan is difficult and no reporter has all the facts. It is easy to attack the president and the pictures from there are truly heart wrenching. You have to feel for the Afghan people and for those Americans and Afghans who supported us over 20 years as they face chaos trying to get out of the country.
But piling on in the attacks against President Biden without all the facts isn’t helping anyone. It’s only good for the media that need to fill hours of airtime and pages of newsprint.
I recently switched on CNN to watch the president gave a live speech on Afghanistan. Unfortunately, it was during Jake Tapper’s show. Tapper’s verbal and visceral reaction appeared to be channeling Fox News’s role of attacking the president without any real facts. Tapper came across as angry rather than fairly reporting what we were hearing. He brought on and encouraged panelists who agreed with his attacks on Biden and seemed actually upset giving short shrift to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, when he supported the president.
I recently wrote suggesting all cable news channels should be relabeled entertainment rather than news and Tapper helped make my point. It is not hard to rile up an audience to try to bump up ratings, Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity do it all the time. At one time I gave CNN and MSNBC the benefit of the doubt about their reporting but Tapper is proving my willingness to give them the benefit wrong.
He appears to be just another egotist enjoying his ability to pontificate for hours at a time with or without enough facts to back up what he is saying. Tapper recently used his CNN fame appearing on many shows promoting his new book “The Devil May Dance” a fiction thriller. I am told he writes good fiction, which watching him on CNN makes sense. He has received awards for his journalism in the past but today his goal seems to be winning the daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. Real journalism seems to be in his rear-view mirror. Two hours a day is a lot of time to fill up, which is the length of his ‘State of the Union’ show. Clearly it pays much better than real journalism as he makes a salary of $4 million a year.
We must accept there are so many questions to ask about Afghanistan, our 20 years there, and now our departure. Was it worth it and what did we accomplish? Should we have been there in the first place? What do we owe the Afghan people? A recent meme I saw had George W. Bush laughing and saying; “I enjoy watching everyone blame Trump and Biden for Afghanistan and glad they forgot I started this war.”
When we left Vietnam there were all kinds of questions, some never answered. Did we see a peace dividend that people claimed we would and will we see one today when we stop pouring all the money into this war? Did we actually know there were 300,000 Afghan troops and that they would they lay down their arms and the president flee the country in 11 days?
A good friend who spent seven years working in Afghanistan with the Afghan people on agriculture issues in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, and Zabul, said it well: “I worked shoulder to shoulder with people from 42 other countries to improve a place whose previous leadership promoted regressive social policies and harbored one of the greatest single enemies of the American people in the past century. What we need to do now is to say how grateful we are to the women and men who stepped into harms’ way … and ventured to a strange land with the ambition of limiting bloodshed and doing some good for a country in need. We live in a world where threats loom and that is scary but we are a people capable of combating those threats, of protecting our values, and even of calling it a day when it does not feel good to do so and when our outcomes have been imperfect. Say thanks to those near you who have served and be proud of your country for its attempts as well as its outcomes.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Opinion | Living in a post-gender society
Nonconformity is normal and has existed since the beginning of time
In the tail end of National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary, Katie Couric interviews Hari Nef, a trans model. Hari Nef is a beautiful trans woman, who has debuted at New York Fashion Week and acted in the TV show “Transparent.”
“So what are you hoping the future will bring,” Couric asks Hari.
Hari says,“I want a gender chill future. I want a community, a society, a world, that just chills out. About the freaking gender thing!”
Hari Nef couldn’t be further from the truth.
The more we expect young people to conform to a male or female, the worse their mental health will be.
Society’s obsession with gender reinforces the notion that gender is some intrusive, ubiquitous, significant force in children’s lives that should dictate their every move and influence their world views. The more we impress gender as an outsized influence in children’s lives, the more harmful it becomes in their brains.
In reality, gender actually shouldn’t matter that much—if at all. The notion that there is “feminine” clothing and “masculine” clothing is slowly becoming outdated, as more women wear suits to party functions, as more men wear earrings and get manicures, and as more people come out as nonbinary.
There’s nothing inherent about being transgender that makes trans folk suicidal. What instead makes trans folk suicidal is society’s weird fetish with gender and the massive influence it has on our lives, starting when we’re just kids. Society has taught many people that being transgender is some strange anomaly and fluke of nature, when in reality having feelings of gender nonconformity is actually quite normal and abundant among the population, and has existed since the beginning of time.
Trans people have existed since inception. In the 4th century AD, a Roman priestess was found in North Yorkshire. She was born male but took on a female role as a priestess to the goddess Cybele. Buried artifacts revealed she was trans.
In the 18th century, Chevalierr d’Eon was a transwoman who was a French spy and diplomat, having fought in the Seven Years War. Chevalier d’Eon lived a decorated life and snooped on Russian forces.
During the Civil War, a Union soldier named Albert Cashier was originally born a woman. Albert lived as a man until his death and was buried with military honors.
In current society, the Fa’afafine are a third gender in Samoa. Born as men, they traditionally veer toward effeminate appearance and style. The Fa’afaine community, deemed a third category of sex, allow individuals to explore their femininity without being persecuted by Samoan law.
Unfortunately, some Americans tend to forget that being trans is a natural thing. It’s going to take a lot more activism to arrive in a post-gender world. While the Republican Party tramples on trans kids and prevents trans people from participating in sports, LGBT folk are forced to fight back and speak about their gender, almost nonstop—just in an effort to exist.
Separating the world into two gender binaries—male and female—is extremely harmful for the human brain to handle.
Living in a post-gender society means that one’s gender identity will be a casual topic of conversation with a friend—and not something that tears one apart from their family. Living in a post-gender society means we’ll do away with toxic gender reveal parties. Living in a post-gender society means all employees will use pronouns in their email signatures without second thought.
In the 1950s, policemen across America punished men for dressing like women and even sent them to jail for this reason. Now American society is slightly decent enough not to do this (although police still victimize trans women).
In the 1950s, the U.S. government outed and fired people for being gay, let alone trans. Now American society is decent enough not to do this.
In the 2020s, the GOP is harassing poor trans youth who want nothing more than to not be bullied at school.
Fifty years from now, in what ways will we be more decent as a society? What issues will we look back on in 2020 with disdain?
The entire notion of male and female might be a good starting point.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
A worthy sequel to ‘Maurice’ revisits classic love story
Va. school district to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to resolve Gavin Grimm case
2021 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
Harris meets with LGBTQ activists in Vietnam
The Taliban ‘will kill us one by one’
Sweden detains two activists en route to human rights conference
Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
The Best Bitcoin Dice Gambling Sites (2021 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide)
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World6 days ago
Denmark, Sweden host largest post-pandemic LGBTQ rights conference
-
World4 days ago
Sweden detains two activists en route to human rights conference
-
National5 days ago
Back-to-School Message for LGBTQ+ Students from Federal Officials
-
Local3 days ago
Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
-
Technology1 day ago
The Best Bitcoin Dice Gambling Sites (2021 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide)
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
-
Movies2 days ago
‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story
-
Local3 days ago
Equality Virginia executive director to step down