Theater
Reimagining ‘Rachel’ for a modern audience
Well-known anti-lynching play exposed horrors of racism
‘Rachel’
In person and streaming Sept. 10-26
Rapid Lemon Productions
Motor House
120 W. North Ave., Baltimore
$24
Rapidlemon.com
In 1916, brilliant, biracial, lesbian writer Angelina Weld Grimké was asked by the NAACP to respond to G.W. Griffith’s film “Birth of a Nation.” Both innovative and popular, the seminal silent work was technically groundbreaking but also blatantly racist in its celebration of Black stereotypes and white supremacism. Grimké, an established writer from a prominent family, accepted the challenge. The result was her play “Rachel.”
First produced in 1920 in D.C., “Rachel,” broadly classified as an “anti-lynching” play, centers on a young woman who learns the horrors of racism in a personal and immediate way. Set in realism, the drama deals with motherhood and children and how racism and bigotry impact children. The work is Grimké’s appeal for compassion for Black families.
A century later, Rapid Lemon Productions, a Baltimore-based company focused on new works, has commissioned playwright Aladrian C. Wetzel to write an adaptation of Grimké’s play, and after pandemic-induced delays, Wetzel’s “Rachel” is poised to make its world in-person (and streaming) premiere at Rapid Lemon’s home Motor House, a nonprofit arts hub in Baltimore, on Sept. 10.
“I keep Grimké’s original themes in my adaptation,” says Wetzel, 39, during a recent phone call. “Sadly, the work remains all too relevant. Black people, I’m Black, we understand racism. I remember having race conversations with my parents when I was just five or six. I knew people were going to have different expectations of me – or not – because of the color of my skin. For me, it’s very important to get the story out there.”
Set in Baltimore, the new “Rachel” is purposefully close to the source yet peppered with contemporary local buzz words. The first act takes place in 2012 when Black Lives Matter was on the cusp of becoming a larger part of the American ethos, and the second act is five years later in 2017. The interim is a reckoning in terms of BLM, the killing of unarmed Black people, Freddie Gray in Baltimore, moving from Obama to the Trump administration and the rhetoric behind that.
Grimké is described as a lesbian by most historians. She expresses romantic love for other women in poetry and she’s known to have at least once told her father about her feelings concerning women. Reportedly he wasn’t too keen on the idea.
Wetzel is straight but she imagines that “in addition to being a woman of color, independent, a political activist, because Grimké fell on the queer spectrum, it sometimes had to have made it difficult for her to live in that space in the early 20th century.”
When Rapid Lemon’s managing director Max Garner brought “Rachel” to Wetzel to consider for adaptation, she was quickly convinced. “I identified with her hesitancy,” she says. “Mostly my plays are about race and issues surrounding fertility. In ‘Rachel,’ Grimké writes about a Black woman who questions the idea of bringing a Black child into the world, she’s concerned with them being killed, hurt, or called names because of their skin color.
“I’ve been trying to have kids for the last couple of years. I write from the place of being a Black woman going through infertility. A lot of those feelings expressed in Grimké’s work came to the fore for me during last year’s summer of unrest.”
Before writing plays, Wetzel acted, stage managed, and directed. Eager to do more, she became part of a playwriting fellowship, and with the support of a dramaturg and director, wrote her first original full-length play over nine months followed by a staged reading in 2018.
Wetzel, who lives north of Baltimore in Belair, Md., admires how Rapid Lemon champions original works and local artists. “It’s a risk that not a lot of companies are willing to take,” she says. Her first connection with the company was having a piece produced in its 10-minute play festival, “Variations.” Then she was commissioned to write “Thank You, Dad,” a three act about cult leader Jim Jones whose messianic madness inspired the phrase “don’t drink the Kool-Aid.” Technically it wasn’t Kool-Aid, but that’s for another interview, she says.
Wetzel is also executive director of Two Strikes Theatre Cooperative, a Baltimore company whose mission is to give a voice to Black women and nonbinary folks. Oh, and there’s a day job: She’s a longtime project manager within the Army. (Wetzel holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and a master’s in management.)
Looking forward, she sees more writing, producing, and possibly screenwriting. Most importantly, she wants to continue sharing meaningful stories.
Theater
‘Time Is On Our Side’ helps bring queer history to light
Poignant Perisphere show focuses on gay podcasting friends
‘Time Is On Our Side’
Through Aug. 28
Perisphere Theater
Silver Spring Back Box Theatre
8461 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.
$16-$32
Perispheretheater.com
There’s a line near the end of R. Eric Thomas’ play “Time Is On Our Side” that goes “the funny thing about getting older is that you realize you were living history when all this time you just thought you were living your life.”
History, specifically LGBTQ history, is a big part of what Thomas, 40, thinks about. He writes plays partly to examine what makes up history and who holds that history. He says, “I don’t want queer stories to get lost. It’s important that we hold on to that.”
Currently playing in-person at Perisphere Theater at Silver Spring Black Box Theatre (masks and proof of COVID vaccinations required), “Time Is On Our Side,” Thomas’ funny yet poignant four-hander focuses on gay friends Annie and Curtis, co-hosts of a profoundly unpopular podcast about Philadelphia history. When the pair unexpectedly learn that Annie’s grandmother was a closeted lesbian, Curtis is eager to share the news with their small audience. But confusedly – both to herself and her friends – Annie wants to remain mum about grandma.
In his article about coming out for “O the Oprah Magazine,” Thomas memorably noted, “My mind palace is a queer utopia. Like a potluck at a co-op.”
Consequently, it’s no wonder then when he was asked by a Philadelphia company in 2014 to write a play about South Philly history, he opted to approach the project through a gay lens.
“At the time, I was program director of LGBTQ community center in Philly. The voices I heard then were voices of queer people in the present or past,” he remembers. “It felt to me that to write about queer history was to write about history. My goal is to present my lived reality as a queer black person to be equally valid to what the mainstream story might be.”
“So, I wrote them this gay ass play that satisfied the assignment and they were like ‘OK, we’ll do this.’ I was grateful.”
One of the things that brought the idea of LGBTQ experiences past and present to the foreground of the playwright’s mind was working with gay, lesbian, and trans seniors at the community center. “Talking to them about their lives, how they lived then and now, and how laws changed their lives, was eye-opening to me,” he says. “It’s funny to listen to a man in his 80s talk about how it was to meet a man 50 years ago and then realize how, in a lot of ways, little has changed.”
Not only an award-winning dramatist, Thomas is also the host of The Moth in Philadelphia and D.C., television writer, and until recently, a senior staff writer for Elle.com where he wrote “Eric Reads the News.” His best-selling debut memoir “Here for It” was released in 2020.
“In plays from the past,” says Thomas, “there’s been an erasure of LGBTQ folks and Black people’s contribution. Sometimes that leads into how we write about ourselves. The more I come into myself as a gay person particularly, and also as a Black person, the more I notice absence.”
For instance, playwright August Wilson’s 10-play Century Cycle is devoid of queer characters, yet an article from a Black Pittsburgh paper circa 1928 rails against the presence of “cigarette-smoking, pajama-wearing he-women.” Clearly there were queer people living their best lives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District (where Wilson’s work is set).
Thomas grew up in Baltimore. He came out in college at Columbia in New York City.
“It’s not an interesting story. Move to New York and become gay,” he says with a chuckle. But it wasn’t until he graduated and moved to Philadelphia that he came into the fullness of his identity. It’s also where he met his husband David Norse who’s now a Presbyterian pastor in Towson, Md.
Today, Thomas works from the couple’s home in Phoenix, Md., the place where filmmaker John Waters set his cult classic “Pink Flamingoes.” “Phoenix is your standard exurban scene. But I’m glad that Waters decided to sprinkle some of his trashy magic out here too.”
Perisphere’s production is staged by local actor/director/educator Gerrad Alex Taylor and features Emily Dalton and Jordan Brown as Annie and Curtis, respectively, and Pauline Lamb and Leo Delgado in multiple parts.
Curtis says much of queer history is written in invisible ink. Thomas is doing all he can to change that.
Theater
‘Blackest Battle’ an innovative hip-hop musical
Replacing feuding Montagues and Capulets with rival rap groups
‘The Blackest Battle’
Streaming through Aug. 29
Theater Alliance
$30
Theateralliance.com
Young rapper Dream carries a dog-eared paperback copy of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” She’s an idealist and like the Bard’s star-crossed lovers, she’s willing to risk it all for true love.
“The Blackest Battle,” the final offering of Theater Alliance’s digital season, is a love story set against a gritty urban landscape. Penned by talented D.C. artist Psalmayene24 with music by nick tha 1da, the innovative hip-hop musical explores romance and grudges in a new way. Rather than the feuding Montagues and the Capulets in Renaissance Italy, playwright Psalmayene24 serves up rival rap groups set in a future New York City.
The layered production is helmed by Theater Alliance’s out artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell who with the assistance of digital producer Kelly Colburn, deftly brings together the work of designers, graphic illustrators, animators, and an appealing cast of actors. The results are raw, witty, and affecting.
The action is set in Chief County, an imagined all-Black enclave in New York City, where the N word has been replaced with Negus, the Ethiopian word for royalty. Unfortunately, a lot of what is bad today — gun violence and crime — remains the same.
At the top of the show, we’re caught up on what’s in store for America. We can expect a lot of white nationalist terror and civil war followed by a neo-Reconstruction period with reparations for African Americans.
Led by the Ringmaster (a vibrant Kelsey Delemar), we’re introduced to the future, Chief County, and some of its more musical residents. The storyline follows the fortunes of two warring rap factions, focusing on young lovers Bliss and Dream, played respectively by Gary Perkins and Imani Branch.
The rap groups are Lock Crew whose hot new song “Raris and PCP” is garnering some attention, and the more message-driven Key Enterprises.
Lock Crew’s members include gun-slinging Sergeant Pepper (Bayou Elom), front man Ty (Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour) who wears a frumpy dress, and Bliss, the most sensible and goodhearted member of the trio.
Enterprises is headed by straight edge leader Do Or Die (Louis Davis). He’s supported on stage by his younger sister, the appropriately named Dream, and D.J., Bonita, a lesbian with a drug habit played by out actor Jade Jones. Bonita’s high of choice is called “hope,” a mind opening amalgam of technological advancement and botanical evolution that’s taken aurally. Its dangers and benefits are debatable.
Major beef develops when due to spotty Wi-Fi both groups are mistakenly booked to open for headliner Jay Adonis at the same big show at Zoom Arena. Rather than correct the problem himself, Adonis suggests the dueling artists fight it out.
Dream and Bliss first meet at a rent party on the Fourth of July, a noisy and often violent holiday in Chief County. Despite being from enemy camps, the pair are drawn together instantly. The chemistry is palpable. Soon after meeting, they slip out to watch the fireworks at the pier, a significant spot with a history that harks back to the slave trade.
The Ringmaster comments that humans are hardwired to fall in love at first sight. But it can’t be with just anyone. Referencing ‘70s sitcoms, she amusingly says George must find his Weezy, and Florida her James.
Later that night Dream and Bliss seek refuge from the rain beneath a bridge poignantly graffitied with numerous names of victims of gun violence – it’s the same spot where their groups have chosen to rumble. This is also where the show’s sad but unsatisfying and abrupt ending plays out.
Streaming through the end of August, “The Blackest Battle” screams plus ça change, the immutability of human nature, and does it in an entirely fresh and entertaining way.
Theater
Meet Theater J’s new managing director
David Lloyd Olson strives to create equitable, inclusive space
Beginning in mid-August, David Lloyd Olson will be Theater J’s new managing director. As such, he’s charged with getting butts in seats, but there’s more to it than that. He explains via phone from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he was vacationing last week, “My goal is to create a space that’s equitable, inclusive, and everyone is supported with the resources they need to create the best art possible in their current circumstances that means I’m doing my job well.”
Housed in the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC) on 16th Street in Dupont Circle, Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, is slated to reopen in late September. While new hire Olson will focus on financial matters and marketing, veteran artistic director Adam Immerwahr is responsible for what happens on stage. Neither of the co-executives reports to each other but rather to EDJCC’s CEO Dava Schub. “It’s a leadership model that works,” says Olson, “because you don’t have the business leading the arts.”
Olson likes Schub’s vision for creating safe space at EDCJCC for LGBTQI+ and people of color, especially Jews of color, and her belief that more energy is made when a company is housed in a community center. “It meshes with my idea of what a theater should be more than a transactional relationship, but rather creating dialogue with community and using the platform – literally our stage – to participate in the conversation with the community.”
Additionally, Olson’s getting on board with Theater J allows for a geographical reunion with his husband Jonah Richmond. Over the last two years, Olson has been managing director at Quintessence Theatre Group in Philadelphia while Richmond has remained at the couple’s place in D.C. and worked at EPA. Olson says “Philadelphia was a great experience but it was tough going back and forth. It’s good to be home.”
Olson’s career has been mostly Washington area-based, and his vitae boasts stretches at GALA Hispanic Theatre, Arena Stage, the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and Pointless Theatre.
While at University of Maryland, he spent a lot of time making theater with fellow theater majors. Olson was curious how to lift fellow artists and identify resources that would assist them in reaching their greatest potential.
He was interested in directing, acting, and puppetry (UMD is Jim Henson’s alma mater). After scoring a terrific success performing in the Fringe Festival with “Sleeping Beauty: A Puppet Ballet,” a beautiful, well received piece, he became part of the Pointless Theatre where he took on the role of managing director, producer, and nonprofit administrator.
With puppetry, the work speaks for itself. If the puppeteer is doing their job expertly, they fall away and the puppet takes center stage. Similarly, very much of what Olson does as managing director is behind the scenes — essential to the production taking place, but audiences don’t see him.
Growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta, young Olson was part of a Jewish community that frowned on his sexuality. He later found acceptance at Adas Israel Congregation, the Washington synagogue where he married his husband in 2014.
As a kid, he was encouraged to be as assimilated as possible. Despite being partly of Mexican ancestry, there was no Spanish spoken at home “It’s reflective of the national conversation we’re having now,” he says. “Same goes with heteronormativity. The idea that the more you can pass as a straight white man, the more opportunities that come your way.”
At Theater J, the job of storytellers is not to say one side or another is right but to tell the story of what it means to be Jewish, says Olson. Differences might include religious practices, ideology, and one’s stand on Palestinian self-determination. But ultimately, he thinks, though divided, a community can remain unbroken.
Looking forward, Olson is eager to see Theater J’s in-person, fall season opener “Becoming Dr. Ruth” starring Naomi Jacobson, a local actor he greatly admires, and staged by talented out actor/director Holly Twyford. He’s also excited about Theater J’s Yiddish Theater Lab dedicated to commissioning English translations and adaptations of Yiddish plays to be presented as readings and possibly productions.
In closing, he adds, “I pinch myself every day about how lucky I am to work in theater, to be among great artists and part of a community.”
TransCuba trabaja para asistir a personas trans durante la epidemia de covid-19
Reimagining ‘Rachel’ for a modern audience
Remembering deaf lesbian pioneer Barbara Kannapell
Singer Seth Sikes to make Rehoboth debut
Lesbian survivor of sexual abuse reveals her ‘Untold’ story
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
Tenn. AG leads states in suing Biden admin over trans-inclusive policy
Biden urged to raise LGBTQ rights with Ukraine president
Activists end Nellie’s protests, but continue boycott
Efforts to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans to continue after US troop withdrawal
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local3 days ago
Virginia Supreme Court upholds reinstatement of anti-transgender teacher
-
National7 days ago
Trans inmate sues Va. corrections department over denial of surgery
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | HRC must conduct fair investigation of its president
-
National3 days ago
Tenn. AG leads states in suing Biden admin over trans-inclusive policy
-
World4 days ago
Biden urged to raise LGBTQ rights with Ukraine president
-
Local2 days ago
Activists end Nellie’s protests, but continue boycott
-
World4 days ago
Efforts to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans to continue after US troop withdrawal
-
National2 days ago
Internal emails reveal questions, confusion on Trump religious freedom directive