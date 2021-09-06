Real Estate
What to do when your house floods
Be ready to negotiate with insurance companies
So, what do you do if your house floods due to rain, or a busted pipe, or a backed up sewer? Well, I learned from a colleague the other day that you DON’T just call your favorite contractor. You DO call a company that will immediately come out, rip out wet or moldy drywall, any part of the house that is affected by the water damage, and install fans to help the situation dry out. Then after the wet stuff is removed and your place is dry, you can call the favorite contractor to come out and start to replace or rebuild what needs to be repaired.
For example, the homes that were affected in New Orleans and Louisiana this week due to Hurricane Ida will need to go through this first step. The damage has to be assessed and then the drying out has to occur before the next step of repairing and rebuilding begins.
The first step is to call your insurance company. They usually move slowly, so you’ll want to get that process started immediately. Depending on your exact policy and carrier, they may have restoration companies they will want you to use.
The next step is to call the restoration company. These companies don’t usually specialize in the repairs as their name would have you think, but they are experts in identifying damage, drying it out, and demolishing what needs to be removed. They will come to your house, use moisture meters to assess how extensive the water damage is, rip out damaged walls and flooring, and set up industrial fans to help dry the space out.
Once the restoration people have begun drying your house out and removed the trash, it’s time to call your contractor. They will want to come out and assess what needs to be repaired and provide a quote for you to take to your insurance company. You’ll want this quote to be detailed and broken down as much as possible so that it’s easily deciphered by your claims agent. Make sure your contractor is taking precise measurements, as the insurance company will go through the quote with a fine-tooth comb to find any discrepancies.
Depending on your insurance company and policy details, you may need to negotiate a little once you have submitted the contractor’s quote to your insurance company. Insurance companies generally use national averages to compile their internal estimates. As you know, D.C. is one of the most expensive cities in the country, so naturally contractor pricing is also more expensive. This means the insurance estimates sometimes don’t line up with the real-world costs, and you may need to haggle a little bit.
We hope this information will help, should any homeowner face moisture issues in any upcoming storm or flood.
Joseph Hudson is with the Rutstein Group at Compass; and Alex Phillips is senior sales manager with Beautiful Home Services.
White’s Ferry closure hurts businesses, real estate market
Economic activity that benefits both sides of Potomac River interrupted
There are about 20 ways to cross the Potomac River and all but one of them are bridges. White’s Ferry, connecting Route 15 in Loudoun County to Route 107 in Montgomery County, is the only ferry operating on the river. In existence since the late 1790s, the ferry is in lockdown because the two private parties involved in its operation can’t agree on new terms. It is a vital part of the Western County and Poolesville in particular. The impasse not only affects commuters but nature lovers, history lovers, hikers, bikers, and the economies of towns and areas the ferry connects.
While the number of cars that pass through the ferry each day — 600 to 800 — can seem small in terms of how much traffic daily moves along Route 15, it is a large traffic flow in a small town like Poolesville. A large number of small, local, often family-owned businesses make up the commercial fabric of Poolesville. Traffic from White’s Ferry is an important contributor to their success.
Tom Kettler, president of the local Chamber of Commerce, noted that some businesses in Poolesville have seen a fall off of almost 20 percent in traffic since the ferry closed in December of last year. Local Realtors have seen the impact of the ferry’s closing as some buyers and sellers seem to be motivated in part by the added commute time.
Economic activity that benefits both sides of the river around White’s Ferry is promoted by its operation with access to shopping, restaurants and outdoor venues. Leesburg is only 11 miles from Poolesville via the ferry. Sales are enhanced for Virginia and Maryland businesses, particularly small businesses, when the ferry is open.
The ferry uniquely fits the historic and environmental characteristics of the lands it is connecting. It allows for commercial traffic, but effectively meters it so that the Agricultural Reserve in Montgomery County, an environmental and agricultural gem, can be maintained and preserved.
It is also a “living history” example of life on the Potomac. One hundred ferries once crossed the river, connecting the C&O Canal to farms on both sides of the river and promoting trade up and down its course. Keeping this “living history” legacy alive adds to the richness of the C&O Canal’s presence and provides ongoing, tangible educational opportunities for students to understand and appreciate an early and highly important commerce channel in the history of the DMV. The opportunities to build on the unique assets of the ferry and the surrounding park land could be substantial for Poolesville and both Loudon and Montgomery Counties.
White’s Ferry connects two areas with many similarities in terms of history and rural and agricultural spaces. Historic sites, including Civil War sites, the Underground Railroad, 18th and 19th century homes, barns, mills, and school sites dot the landscape. Biking, hiking and a wealth of other outdoor activities are widely available in the areas connected by the ferry.
At the same time, the ferry is a direct and vital commuter connection between two of the most traveled counties in the region. Even though it is “low tech,” White’s Ferry makes it possible for the entire eastern section of Montgomery County to physically link up with Northern Virginia, boosting the high-tech businesses in both counties including biotech and cloud-based industries. A quarter million cars per year have used the ferry, promoting prosperity and reducing traffic along heavily congested Route 15. White’s Ferry is more than the sum of its parts.
Leaders on both sides of the Potomac in Loudoun and Montgomery Counties have gotten together to mandate a study that will help sort out the complicated history of the ferry and develop ways to reopen it so as to avoid future disruptions. This is a unique situation – a public service for commuters, bikers, trucks and farmers to use like most roads that has a vital link in private hands. The study should be coming out in just a few short weeks and then it is time for action. The sooner the ferry gets running again, the better for the two counties it connects and the DMV.
Link Hoewing is a Western Montgomery County resident and chair of the Fair Access Committee for Western Montgomery County. Reach him at [email protected].
Buying your first home
Condos remain popular option in busy market
For 24 seasons, HGTV aired a show called “My First Place.” During that time, I also helped a lot of buyers find theirs.
The D.C. metropolitan region is a very transient one, so living in your first place is often an experience of five years or less before moving up or moving on. Nonetheless, those who graduate from renters to property owners will always remember their first place, with all its perks and quirks.
I bought my first home in Warren, Mich., in 1977, an architecturally insignificant two-story house in a typical, blue-collar neighborhood, where my federal law enforcement uniform and sidearm halted conversations when I got home from work and waved to the neighbors before going inside.
Newly divorced, I wanted none of the “boys club” that had become my married life, where I would come home from work exhausted, fall asleep on the couch, and wake up to a poker party at the dining room table hosted by my unemployed husband.
I bought my little (and exceedingly quirky) house for the vast sum of $22,200. The elevation defied geometry, with a roof line that rose from 9 feet at one side of the house to about 20 feet on the other like one leg of an obtuse triangle. This allowed for two bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom where only short people could stand up to take care of business.
The ground floor featured a living room, a dining room, a third bedroom or den, a kitchen, and a huge utility room in the back that had been painted half yellow and half blue – horizontally. I set about decorating with striped, plaid, metallic, and wallpaper to make it my own. (It was the ‘70s, after all.)
The house seemed huge to me, but looking at data on Realtor.com and Zillow, it is listed as only 766 square feet with only one bedroom. I have no idea what happened to the other two. The data also reflects an extra half-bath that must have been added later.
I sold the house in 1979 and would have paid a whopping capital gains tax of $2.50 had a rollover of gain on a personal residence not been available back then. I lost track of the ownership of the house thereafter, but I now see that it sold for its highest price in 2005 for $74,000!
In D.C., there is a pecking order of homes based mostly on a buyer’s financial ability to purchase. Accordingly, the studio or one-bedroom condominium is often the choice for a first-time buyer, who may elect to keep it as a rental property as his housing needs change.
Buying a condominium to downsize into is a popular option as well. It is not unusual, for example, to see small condos priced from $95,000 to nearly $1.6 million. At the moment, there are 465 of them on the market.
With so many dual income couples in D.C., it’s common to see buyers sprint directly to the two-bedroom units or even to rowhouses. With 383 two-bedroom condos currently available in prices ranging from $125,000 to $2.75 million, you are sure to find something you like, whether in your actual budget or your dream budget.
Buyers often complain (and rightly so) about high monthly fees associated with condominiums and posit that they should put that money into a mortgage for a rowhouse instead, but with 369 rowhouses on the market priced from $231,000 to $10 million, that extra $500 of purchasing power may not be enough to bridge the gap.
It’s when we look at D.C.’s detached home inventory, however, that prices and availability smack us right in the face. Ranging from a low of $325,000 for a shell to a high of $18 million for a Beaux Arts manse, there are only 167 homes to choose from.
The financial and property analytics firm, CoreLogic, informs us that appreciation rose nationwide by an unheard-of 16% (roughly four times the norm) from 2020 to 2021, in large part due to low interest rates coupled with work-from-home requirements throughout the pandemic.
Ed Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, says medium to high-end homes have appreciated by as much as 25% this past year as people who are not constrained by an office move from high cost to lower cost areas.
I don’t know Ed, but perhaps while commuting from your kitchen to your laptop, it makes sense to consider buying your first place. I hear wallpaper is coming back.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Financial tips for first-time homebuyers
Save big for down payment, closing costs
Buying a home is a huge milestone. For many, it’s among life’s most important and exciting moments. It’s a moment that most of us look forward to, anticipate, and plan for. The question is: how should you go about doing that? What financially savvy steps can you take to ensure that you’re well prepared to purchase your first home?
It’s an important question to ask, and as with so many big decisions, there is no one “right” path or “perfect” plan. The good news though, is that certain bits of financial advice can make the first-time home buying experience go more smoothly, and help you feel more prepared for this big purchase.
A few of those tips include:
Save, save, save. Without question, good old-fashioned budgeting and saving are two of the most helpful steps you can take when preparing to buy a home. When planning for a home purchase, you’ll need to save for:
Down payment: Down payment amounts are not only based on the cost of the home itself, but also on the type of mortgage you choose, and the lender who provides it. It can be helpful to calculate an estimated down payment amount ahead of time, and figure out how much money you’ll need to set aside and for how long to reach your savings goal.
Closing costs: Closing costs are the expenses and fees you’ll need to finalize your mortgage. Typically, they range from 2 to 5% of the total loan amount.
Moving expenses: Most people have furniture and other items to move, even as first-time homebuyers. Granted, you might not need the sort of gigantic moving truck that a family of five moving across the country from one home to another might need, but chances are, you’ll need to budget for some moving expenses. Additionally, you’ll want to set money aside for expenses after the home purchase – perhaps for any home repairs that are needed immediately, as well as for furniture and other furnishings.
Consider how much home you can afford: It’s always wise to spend some time really looking at your monthly expenses and larger financial picture before deciding how much home you can afford. Finding yourself struggling to pay your mortgage each month while keeping up with all of your other bills can quickly diminish the joy of moving into a new home. Some find it helpful to estimate what their total monthly home expenditures might be after paying the mortgage, insurance, and any other utility fees and then ensure that they choose a home that leaves plenty of wiggle room to pay other bills and remaining miscellaneous expenses.
Check your credit: Check your credit score before beginning the process of searching for and financing a home. Without question, the better your credit score is, the greater the chance that you will qualify for a mortgage with a favorable interest rate. If your credit score isn’t great – don’t panic. Instead, spend some time meeting with a financial advisor or someone you trust to help create a plan to get to where you’d like to be.
Research assistance options for first-time buyers: Depending upon your particular financial circumstances and the state that you live in, you may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs, many of which combine lower-interest-rate mortgages with down payment and closing cost assistance. Checking into whether you might qualify for one of these programs is always a wise decision.
Obtain a pre-approval letter: A mortgage pre-approval letter is essentially an offer from a lender to loan you a particular amount under certain terms. Obtaining a pre-approval letter proves to lenders that you are a qualified and serious buyer, and it can often give you an edge over other potential buyers who haven’t yet taken that step.
These are only a few financial tips of many. Everyone is different, and each person has unique financial circumstances. As a result, every first-time home-buying journey will be slightly different from any other – but by taking some of these essential financial first steps, you can put yourself in a good position to have a successful and rewarding experience.
If you are a first-time homebuyer and you’re preparing to make this exciting purchase, at GayRealEstate.com, we want to be among the first to say congratulations. Buying your first home is a momentous occasion and the beginning of a new adventure. As you prepare to go down that path, we’re here to walk with you. At GayRealEstate.com, it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ+ homebuyers and sellers across the country with real estate agents who know and love their communities. Having the right agent, one who understands your real estate goals and will work with you to achieve them, can make all the difference in your experience. We’re here to help you find that agent, and we’re ready to get started when you are. Get in touch with us any time. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
