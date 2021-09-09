Local
Equality Virginia PAC donates $50K to Va. House Democratic Caucus
Entire House of Delegates up for re-election in November
The Virginia House Democratic Caucus on Thursday received a $50,000 donation from Equality Virginia’s Political Action Committee ahead of the November election.
“This incredible investment from Equality Virginia is crucial to keeping LGBTQ+ advocates in control of the House of Delegates,” Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) stated in a press release.
Virginia Democrats began their comeback in the state with legislative victories in 2017, which left Republicans with slim majorities in the House and Senate. Their electoral gains continued until in 2019 when they claimed both General Assembly chambers and the governorship for the first time in 20 years.
During that time Virginia passed a historic wave of LGBTQ rights legislation that included adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s nondiscrimination law, modernizing HIV laws and banning both so-called conversion therapy and the LGBTQ “panic defense.”
“We must build on the progress that we have made in recent years,” Filler-Corn said. “I want to thank the team at Equality Virginia for helping us in this fight, and I look forward to working with them to continue building a more open and just commonwealth.”
Virginia offices up for election on Nov. 2 include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 House seats.
“This donation helps to keep the House majority in the hands of pro-equality champions who will maintain important nondiscrimination protections and support transgender and non-binary students,” Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Vee Lamneck said.
“We’ve passed significant and lifesaving legislation since 2020 and we must continue this momentum to create a safer and more equitable state for everyone,” they added.
Local
Roem challenger opposes marriage equality
Christopher Stone is a US Air Force veteran
A Republican who is challenging Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) stated in a recent interview that she “over-promised and under-delivered” on a core campaign pledge to reduce congestion along Route 28.
Christopher Stone, the Republican nominee who Roem will face in her reelection bid this November, told the Washington Blade the bottom line is Route 28 still isn’t “fixed.”
“You campaigned for it in 2017, in 2019 and in 2021,” he argued. “And you can’t say you’ve done anything other than a study.”
Roem defended her infrastructure record, saying while a study had to be conducted, some improvements were already completed, such as reduced traffic signals at key busy intersections. She said these changes have reduced wait times and pollution from idling engines.
“That speeds up the commute without anyone having to lose their business, front property or homes. And we know from the study’s data that my plan will make your commute quicker, safer and greener,” Roem told the Blade. “Christopher Stone has no plan for fixing Route 28.”
Stone, however, challenged “improved light signaling” doesn’t necessarily “fix” or widen Route 28 to address commuter concerns. Roem pointed out the widening of Route 28 in Centreville is currently underway.
“I voted last year for authorization for the widening to go forward,” she said. “It is happening right before your very eyes in Centreville. You cannot tell me in good faith that we have not done anything to fix 28. It is being done right now.”
She added she is currently “chasing down the dollars” to bring further infrastructure to Manassas Park.
Expanded Medicaid, LGBTQ rights among Roem’s legislative victories
Roem in 2017 became the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the U.S.
Her four years in office have been busy ones. She has either sponsored or co-sponsored legislation that addressed discrimination, expanded Medicaid and helped make Virginia more inclusive.
LGBTQ Victory Fund Vice President of Political Programs Sean Meloy said Roem’s record clearly shows “she’s fulfilling her campaign promises and striving to create a more inclusive Virginia.” Meloy noted Roem has done considerable work — expanding healthcare and passing numerous LGBTQ-friendly bills — for her constituents since her 2017 election.
“While Del. Roem is hard at work, her opponent has decried mask mandates, supports extremist protesters in Loudoun County and called for an investigation of the 2020 election,” Meloy said. “Virginia voters are savvy, and they know when a candidate has their backs — which is why they’ve elected Del. Roem twice and will reelect her once again this November.”
Stone said he’s running for office because he felt laws the General Assembly has passed in the last few years benefitted “special interests” and not Virginians as a whole.
Stone and his wife moved to Prince William County from Fairfax County in 2013 because they were planning on having children and a friend said it was a good place to raise them. They now have two children who are 5 and 6-years-old, and the eldest is in his second year in the county’s school system.
“And she loves it,” Stone said proudly, especially now that she gets to return to in-person classes even though she has to wear a mask.
Stone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former graduate school professor, said his wife encouraged him to run for office “and stop complaining.” He was concerned that LGBTQ laws in particular were too narrowly focused and not written with the interests of most Virginians in mind.
“A lot of people that I talk to are concerned that the way the laws are written you are protecting one group and infringing upon the constitutional freedoms of another,” he said, adding that allowing for exemptions for religious beliefs could be one way to make the laws more equitable.
“But you don’t just ignore those people,” he added. “You accommodate both sides. I don’t like laws aimed at a single group or giving protections to one side. That is how a lot of people see LGBTQ laws.”
Stone also discussed his opposition to marriage and adoption rights for same-sex couples, stating judges shouldn’t legislate from the bench.
He pointed out the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1857 decision in the Dred Scott case, which said slaves and their descendants were not American citizens, as an example of the harm judges “legislating from the bench” could do. The 13th and 14th Amendments overturned the ruling. But Roem, a life-long Virginian, pointed out Brown v. Board of Education and Loving v. Virginia were two court cases with Virginia ties that made the state and the country a step more inclusive.
“If you have marriage equality, you can’t possibly tell an LGBTQ couple that they can’t adopt children,” Roem said. “What a horrible thing to tell any loving parent. We already litigated the hell out of this.”
For Roem, times have changed and so have the people of Virginia.
“If you are exclusionary like my challenger, then you are going to lose,” she said. “The people of the 13th district aren’t putting up with this any more.”
Local
Whitman-Walker announces new CEO for Health System division
Blanchon departing after 15 years
Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive heath care provider, announced on Sept. 8 that it has named Dr. Ryan Moran, the Assistant Vice President of the Baltimore-based MedStar Health system, as the new CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System.
Moran will replace Don Blanchon, Whitman-Walker Health System’s current CEO, who announced in January he planned to step down from his position by the end of this year to pursue a career change. Whitman-Walker says Moran will begin his new job Nov. 1.
“I’m delighted that the Health Care System’s Board of Directors has chosen Ryan,” Blanchon said in a statement released by Whitman-Walker. “I have no doubt that he has the vision, values and entrepreneurial spirit to advance our mission-driven work in the community for many years.”
The Sept. 8 announcement says Naseema Shafi will remain in her position as CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, the division of Whitman-Walker that provides direct medical services to its clients in HIV/AIDS care and other health care services.
“After a comprehensive national search process, we are thrilled to select Ryan,” said Harry Fox, chair of the Whitman-Walker Health System Board. “In what is essentially a newly envisioned role, Ryan’s experience, knowledge, and expertise will be critical to growing the Whitman-Walker Institute into a leading national research, policy and education powerhouse and supporting the Whitman-Walker Foundation in raising much needed funds to make our care programs and clinical work sustainable,” Fox said in the Sept. 8 statement.
The statement says that in his role as Assistant Vice President of Medstar Health, Moran oversaw the operations of MedStar’s four Baltimore area hospitals – Franklin Square Medical Center, Union Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Harbor Hospital.
“I am grateful to work closely with the board and the entire team at Whitman-Walker to ensure that we advance efforts to root out all systems of inequity, discover new scientific breakthroughs in health care and ensure philanthropic growth for care and support of our future home at St. Elizabeth’s,” Moran said in the statement.
He was referring to Whitman-Walker’s soon to be opened health care center at D.C.’s newly redeveloping St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus in Southeast Washington.
In a separate statement released in January, Blanchon, who is credited with playing a leading role in expanding Whitman-Walker’s operations over the past 15 years, said he was “humbled and grateful” to be a part of Whitman-Walker’s family.
“Leadership change is an essential ingredient to how nonprofits like Whitman-Walker remain relevant and responsive to those we serve,” he said. “This consideration combined with my interest to explore new paths in my life are the reasons why I have decided to leave Whitman-Walker Health System at the end of 2021,” Blanchon said. “My decision, while bittersweet, has been in the works for a few years now and coincides with the beginning of our next chapter of work.”
Local
College of William & Mary dedicates building named for gay historian
Groundbreaking book helped inspire marriage equality movement
Officials with the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., held a ceremony on Aug. 30 dedicating one of its academic buildings that it renamed the John E. Boswell Hall after the gay historian, Yale University professor, and widely recognized scholar and advocate for LGBTQ rights.
Among other accomplishments, Boswell, a William & Mary alumnus, became widely known as the author of his landmark 1980 book, “Christianity, Social Tolerance, and Homosexuality.” The book cited findings uncovered by Boswell that the Catholic Church prior to the 12th century showed signs of sympathy for rather than condemnation of homosexuality.
“John Boswell transformed the intellectual landscape for LGBTQ+ scholars and profoundly changed our understanding of LGBTQ+ history,” said William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe. “John gives us a model for how to be reflective, how to constantly think forward, as learners and teachers,” Rowe said.
According to LGBTQ rights advocate Jeff Trammell, William & Mary’s former Rector and Chair of its Board of Visitors, Boswell “took his William & Mary history degree and went forth to change the world.”
Trammell added, “His research and writing created the foundation for marriage equality and fairer treatment of LGBTQ Americans generally. It is appropriate that the nation’s oldest public university honors this distinguished alumnus and his legacy.”
LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson said Boswell’s “Christianity, Social Tolerance, and Homosexuality” book had a profound impact on his life shortly before beginning law school, prompting him to dedicate much of his professional career as an advocate for marriage equality.
“Beyond the evidence that gay love had not always been oppressed or stigmatized, what [Boswell’s] history taught me was that if things had once been different, we could make them different again,” Wolfson said.
