Politics
‘Mind your own uterus’
Hundreds of thousands join Women’s March across the country
From D.C. to New York and then across the country to the City of Angels hundreds of thousands participated in more than 600 marches nationwide in the first Women’s March of Joe Biden’s presidency on Saturday.
The marches were organized with particular focus this year on women’s reproductive rights which are under siege in Republican-majority legislatures, which are passing laws meant to circumvent or present court challenges to overturn the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.
Conservative lawmakers and judges have put it that decision in jeopardy including Texas’ new abortion law and a Mississippi challenge which is due to be heard this fall term of the U.S. Supreme Court which began Monday.
“I think we’ve grown incredibly fast in five years,” said Emiliana Guereca, president of Women’s March Foundation. “What started as, really an anti-Trump movement, has turned into a really strong feminist movement for women, pro-choice. So we’re proud of the 500 sister marches that are stepping up into leadership to organize with us.”
Speaking to the 20,000 plus attendees on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, Rick Zbur, the executive director of Equality California told the crowd;
“Anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ extremists are fighting every day to overturn Roe v. Wade. And as you’ve heard from so many speakers before me, Roe hasn’t faced such a serious threat in the five decades since it was decided.
But I’m here to tell you that the LGBTQ+ community—young and old, women and men and non-binary folks—are bringing our collective strength, resilience and power to this fight.
Because the fight for reproductive justice is a fight for LGBTQ+ justice, and the fight for LGBTQ+ justice is a fight for reproductive justice!
LGBTQ+ people need abortion care. LGBTQ+ people need contraception. LGBTQ+ people need STI testing and HIV prevention.”
Across the country the National LGBTQ Task Force had a visible present at marches and rallies in D.C., New York, Miami and other cities and states.
In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at rallies in Seneca Falls and then the state’s capital city of Albany.
“I’m sick and tired of having to fight over abortion rights,” she said. “It’s settled law in the nation and you are not taking that right away from us, not now not ever.”
In her speech at Freedom Plaza near the White House and in view of the U.S. Capitol at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood told the crowd stories of women forced to drive hours across state lines—sometimes multiple state lines—to end pregnancies in the weeks since the Texas law went into effect.
“The moment is dark … but that is why we are here,” she told the crowd. “With the upcoming Supreme Court term- no matter where you are, this fight is at your doorstep right now,” she said.
RELATED: BNC interview with National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson
News
Senators to Rachel Levine: Issue guidance on mental health for trans youth
New instructions sought as more than half of trans youth contemplate suicide
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is leading a group of senators who are urging Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender person to win Senate confirmation as a presidential appointee, to issue new guidance on mental health care needs for trans youth.
In a letter dated Sept. 30 and obtained Tuesday by the Washington Blade, the senators make the case current standards are insufficient for trans and gender expansive, or TGE, adolescents, including exploring, non-binary, agender, genderfluid and queer youth.
“Our goal is to help mental health providers offer the best care they can to the nation’s TGE youth without a delay in treatment,” the letter says. “The focus of this request is for the pressing needs of hospital or residential care even as we recognize the need for guidance across all settings of mental health care.”
Specifically, the senators call on the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, or BHCC, and experts in the field of adolescent trans care to offer guidance on best practices for inpatient mental health care among these youth.
The senators address the letter to Levine, who in addition to being trans has a background in care for adolescent youth, and Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.
Cited in the letter are findings from the Trevor Project, an organization that supports LGBTQ youth, which determined more than half of trans and non-binary youth seriously contemplated killing themselves in 2020.
“While behavioral health and pediatric organizations have published resources regarding TGE health care, we have heard from hospital providers they are seeking guidance on best practices for serving gender diverse youth in community residential and inpatient mental health settings,” the letter says.
The seven senators who signed the letter along with Murphy are Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).
An HHS spokesperson for Levine’s office, in response to the letter, told the Blade: “We have received the letter and will be reviewing it.”
Politics
Kevin McCarthy on same-sex marriage: ‘I support the law of the land’
Republican leader pressed on views after Liz Cheney reversal
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), eager to capitalize on the U.S. government coming to the brink of a shutdown with Democrats in control of Congress, was thrown off on Thursday when asked about an LGBTQ issue in other news of the week.
In the wake of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — now ostracized in the Republican Party for opposing former President Donald Trump — telling “60 Minutes” she “was wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage, McCarthy initially ducked when asked by the Washington Blade during his weekly news conference whether his views have changed.
“Look, same-sex marriage is the law of the land, and it’s what America holds and that’s the law of the land,” McCarthy said.
Pressed by the Blade on whether his views have changed, McCarthy repeated, “It’s the law of the land. I support the law of the land. I don’t see how that’s different. I don’t see how that’s news.”
McCarthy’s response leaves room for interpretation. To support the law of the land is to support same-sex marriage, but not exactly a ringing endorsement and would certainly be a different position for McCarthy.
The Washington Examiner reported McCarthy’s words in response to Blade questioning as him having “effectively endorsed” same-sex marriage. The Guardian reported McCarthy “stumbled through an answer” on the issue.
The Washington Blade placed a call to the Republican leader’s congressional office seeking clarification on whether McCarthy intended to signal he supports same-sex marriage with those words.
McCarthy — like Cheney, who once had a public spat with her lesbian sister Mary Cheney over same-sex marriage — has a record in opposition to same-sex marriage, having cast votes against it before his comments this week.
First seated as a member of the U.S. House in 2007, McCarthy missed out on key votes on same-sex marriage, including the Defense of Marriage Act and the Federal Marriage Act.
However, McCarthy as House majority whip in 2011 voted as a member of the congressional Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group in favor of taking up in court defense of DOMA, which barred federal recognition of same-sex marriage, after the Obama administration declined to defend it. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down DOMA in 2013, before ruling in favor of marriage equality nationwide in 2013.
In a related vote on LGBTQ issues, McCarthy played a key role in defeating a 2016 amendment proposed by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) aimed at upholding an executive order against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace among federal contractors.
The new comments demonstrate radically changed views since that time in the American public’s support of same-sex marriage. According to a Gallup poll in June, support for same-sex marriage reached a record high of 70 percent this year.
For the first time, a majority of Republicans, 55 percent said they supported same-sex marriage, the Gallup poll found. As pointed out by the Examiner, that’s nearly double the support from 10 years ago in 2011.
News
Biden rounds out team to take on HIV/AIDS domestically, globally
Experts say ‘too soon’ to assess domestic efforts
With the goal of beating HIV by 2025 domestically and a pledge for a renewed effort to fight the disease globally, President Biden has put in place officials charged with making that happen.
The White House kicked off the week with the announcement that John Nkengasong, who has served as a top official on global health at the Centers for Disease Control, would be nominated as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of U.S. government activities to combat HIV/AIDS globally at the State Department.
Meanwhile, leadership within the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, otherwise known as PACHA, was restructured in August as the Biden administration has continued the Ending the HIV Epidemic plan health officials started in the Trump administration.
Carl Schmid, who served as co-chair of PACHA during the Trump years, no longer holds that position, and has been replaced by Marlene McNeese, a woman of color and deputy assistant director of the Houston Health Department. John Wiesman, former secretary of health for Washington State, will continue to serve as co-chair.
McNeese is among eight new members of PACHA. The others are:
- Guillermo Chacón, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS;
- Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative at the Human Rights Campaign;
- Raniyah Copeland, CEO of the Black AIDS Institute;
- Leo Moore, medical director for clinic services at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health;
- Kayla Quimbley, national youth HIV and AIDS Awareness Day ambassador for Advocates for Youth;
- Adrian Shanker, founder and executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center; and
- Darrell Wheeler, senior vice president for academic affairs at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.
The changes underscore the new approach to HIV/AIDS Biden promised during his presidential campaign. Among them is beating HIV/AIDS domestically by 2025, which is five years earlier than the plan under the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative that began in the Trump administration. Whether or not Biden will meet that ambitious goal remains to be seen.
Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, hailed the nomination of Nkengasong to the global AIDS position upon news of the announcement.
“John Nkengasong’s vast experience in combatting HIV, combined with his position as Africa’s leading disease expert fighting Ebola, COVID-19 and more, position him extremely well to guide the United States’ global contribution towards ending the AIDS pandemic,” Byanyima said. “Today, the HIV and COVID-19 pandemics are colliding in communities throughout the world, and the threat of a resurgent AIDS pandemic is very real. We need the kind of bold thinking and commitment he has brought throughout his career.”
While the global AIDS appointment will have a role in international programs, such as PEPFAR and U.S. participation in the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria, the PACHA appointments will focus on both domestic and global perspectives.
Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, said despite the change in leadership he will maintain his role as head of the subcommittee on the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative.
“It’s good,” Schmid said.”They appointed a lot of African-American community, Latino community [members] and they said they’ll rotate co-chairs,” Schmid said. “I think it’s good that they put on new blood, and new leadership.”
Schmid has been a vocal skeptic about Biden being able to meet his goal to beat HIV by 2025 — as opposed to the 2030 target set by the previous administration — but said the realignment in PACHA was “not at all” related to that.
“I think I was replaced because the Biden administration wanted the leadership of PACHA to be more representative of the current epidemic in the United States,” Schmid said.
Schmid, however, refused to back down from his prediction that Biden won’t be able to make his 2025 goal a reality.
“I think you will find wide agreement within the HIV community that it is not feasible to end HIV by 2025,” Schmid said. “There is just too much work to do and change to happen.”
The new appointments will add to the cadre of Biden appointees engaged on HIV/AIDS, including Harold Phillips, who was appointed in June to lead the White House Office of National AIDS Policy after that position remained vacant for the entirety of the Trump administration.
‘Too early’ to gauge effort to beat HIV domestically
The focus of the appointees on the domestic front will be the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, a plan heavily focused on PrEP as a means of preventing HIV in an effort to reduce new incidents of infections by 90 percent within 10 years. The program was launched in 2019.
Although Congress has appropriated money for the initiative, and just last week, the Department of Health & Human Services distributed $48 million to HRSA centers as part of the effort, experts say not enough data is available to tell to whether or not the program has been effective.
Jennifer Kates, senior vice president and director of global health & HIV policy at Kaiser Family Foundation, said data isn’t yet available on whether new incidents of HIV are reduced because the latest data is from fiscal year 2019.
“From the perspective of the timeline of the goals of the initiative, it’s too early, we wouldn’t know that anyway, but just even given the context and what’s happened since it started, I just don’t know how you’d evaluate it,” Kates said. “What I do believe is important though, is the idea of dedicated new funding. It was the first new funding provided to HIV for years that’s been channeled to local jurisdictions [and] has the potential to catalyze new and better responses, but we don’t know yet that’s happened.”
The coronavirus pandemic, which has been the top priority for health officials around the world, is also obfuscating any potential assessment of the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative.
Daniel Bruner, senior director of policy at the D.C.-based Whitman-Walker Institute, said the coronavirus has “dramatically impacted medical care,” including HIV/AIDS efforts.
“The pandemic has also necessitated substantial shifts in federal, state, and local resources into COVID prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” Bruner said. “Therefore, it is premature to draw any conclusions about the EHE initiative’s effectiveness. The federal government has emphasized its continuing commitment to the EHE initiative, and Whitman-Walker also remains committed to that work.”
D.C. singer turned Broadway star Julia Nixon dies at 66
Senators to Rachel Levine: Issue guidance on mental health for trans youth
HHS announces $2.21B in new funding for Ryan White HIV/AIDS program
‘Mind your own uterus’
52 countries call upon UN to protect intersex rights
Ruby Corado resigns as head of Casa Ruby
Two Md. LGBTQ rights bills take effect
Gold medalist Tom Daley battled COVID in hospital prior to Tokyo games
Paving the path to success in the District
Jenn Smira Team fighting to make world a better place
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local7 days ago
Critics falsely claim LGBTQ books promote pedophilia in Fairfax schools
-
Local4 days ago
Ruby Corado resigns as head of Casa Ruby
-
News7 days ago
Biden rounds out team to take on HIV/AIDS domestically, globally
-
a&e features6 days ago
Schock treatment: an interview with Gina Schock of the Go-Go’s
-
Movies6 days ago
‘Evan Hansen’ is better than you think – and that’s too bad
-
World7 days ago
Colombia’s first openly gay congressman to seek re-election
-
World6 days ago
Taiwan court rules transgender woman can change gender without surgery
-
Arts & Entertainment7 days ago
4th Annual DC Brau Pride Pils Can Celebrates National Coming Out Day