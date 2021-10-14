Opinions
Proposed zoning code changes will harm Rehoboth
Public hearing to take place on Oct. 15
As a former city commissioner for nine of the past 15 years, I have seen a lot of changes in the laws and decisions governing the city of Rehoboth Beach. Like most things in life, some have been good and some have been not so good. The ones that have been good for the city plan for the future. The ones that have been bad for the city try to hold on to the past. The city of Rehoboth Beach has been a magnet for tourists for a long time and that has not changed, nor can it be changed. Trying to stifle our business community will not decrease the numbers that come to our city but will only frustrate our residents and visitors by putting into place ordinances that will promote the construction of buildings that lack functional architectural creativity. Worse, discouraging business innovation will drive businesses to Route 1, resulting in vacant storefronts along our commercial streets that will ultimately increase costs to residents in terms of higher taxes, provision of basic services, and increased utility fees.
On Oct. 15, a public hearing will be held regarding patchwork changes to the zoning code. The proposed changes have been put forth as “clarifications”. They are NOT clarifications but changes that will change the downtown commercial districts for generations to come. And not in a good way.
This may seem like an over-reaction but truly it is not. Not to over-simplify, but the basic zoning code that applies to commercial buildings allows for construction of a building from lot line to lot line with a maximum height of 42 feet. The proposed changes/clarifications would count interior courtyards and elevator shafts. These changes do not change the bulk of a building but could very well disincentivize desired architectural enhancements, such as balconies and courtyards. In this day and age of COVID, open space should be promoted not penalized. Why would we stifle architects with ideas for buildings that embrace creative use of a parcel of land? The effect of the proposed changes on the new hotel projects that are currently being designed warrants involvement by everyone who wants to make sure that Rehoboth Avenue does not end up showcasing buildings with zero architectural interest.
It is important to remember that the one square mile of the city of Rehoboth Beach is not a suburban community, nor is it a retirement community. It is a city that hosts tens of thousands of visitors eight to nine months a year with a vibrant restaurant scene, beach and boardwalk, farmers market, recreational dock, and hopefully one day a performing arts center. What can you do? Send an email by Oct. 15 to [email protected], asking the mayor and city commissioners to pause making these patchwork changes to the city code, changes that will have negative unintended consequences for years to come. Ask them to do what was programmed in the budget over a year ago—to hire a zoning expert to look holistically at the city ordinances and make practical, coordinated changes that incentivize development that sustains the aesthetics and prosperity of our town.
Pat Coluzzi is a former city commissioner for the city of Rehoboth Beach.
Opinions
Committing to reducing energy use all year
Reduce Energy Use DC helps lower carbon footprint
Climate change, extreme weather and powerful storms continue to have an undeniable impact on our world. At Pepco, we believe climate change is real and are taking steps to lead by example and contribute to altering these trends in the District of Columbia. We want future generations to benefit from a smarter, stronger, cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure and a healthier environment, equitably and inclusively. Reduce Energy Use DC supports these efforts and our fight against climate change in the District.
We are currently observing National Energy Awareness Month this October, which was marked in the District of Columbia by a Council Resolution and a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing DC Energy Efficiency Day on Oct. 6, as well as the Mayoral Proclamation of DC Weatherization Day on Oct. 30. The mayor and the Council are encouraging important actions aimed at guiding and assisting all District residents to improve their energy efficiency at home and at work, while reducing their energy costs and improving the environment.
These actions support the District’s leading energy reduction and climate goals and have broad support from stakeholders such as Pepco, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) and DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU)—the founding partners for Reduce Energy Use DC.
The Reduce Energy Use DC initiative was introduced in 2020—the second hottest year on record—and encourages everyone in the District to increase their understanding of climate change and involvement in reducing carbon emissions by changing their everyday energy habits. The highest levels of energy usage typically occur in summer and winter, related to cooling and heating, making this National Energy Awareness Month a good time to examine our summer energy use behaviors, while also taking steps to prepare for a more energy-efficient winter.
Reduce Energy Use DC provides support to individuals and businesses in the District interested in saving more than money by lowering their carbon footprint. Additionally, Pepco was a Platinum Sponsor of Open Streets DC this year and attended the event with the Reduce Energy Use DC founding partners to encourage residents to learn more about Reduce Energy Use DC. Open Streets DC inspires people to think differently about their community and Reduce Energy Use DC encourages everyone in the District to take this approach and think differently about their impact and how small changes in our everyday habits can make a difference in our fight against climate change.
Reaching the District’s clean energy and climate goals requires a comprehensive combination of actions, but one of the best ways to begin creating a greener future is to use less energy now. There are several options that our customers, residents and businesses in the District have to begin saving energy today with reward and rebate offerings from Pepco as well as programs offered by the DCSEU and the District, such as Solar for All. Pepco has filed a suite of programs for consideration by the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia to complement the programs offered by the DCSEU and the District Department of Energy and Environment to further assist our customers reduce their energy usage. Every contribution to saving energy, no matter how small, will have a meaningful impact.
Visit reduceenergyusedc.com today to learn more and join the more than 5,000 District residents who have already taken the pledge and committed to reducing their energy use.
Donna Cooper is region president for Pepco.
Opinions
My first vacation since the pandemic began
Travelers to Europe feel safer than in U.S.
When this column is published I will be on my first vacation since the pandemic began. I will have taken my first flight since March 3, 2020, when I returned from a long weekend in Carmel, Calif. At the time there were a few, very few, people in the airport wearing a mask and we were not yet fully aware of what was to come. Over the next 10 months I was to eat every meal alone and along with everyone else start the search for toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol spray, and hand sanitizer; to say nothing about looking for masks. Now 19 months later life is beginning to return to normal for me. I have my booster shot, my flu shot and was ready for my first flight.
I boarded an Aer Lingus flight to Barcelona. It was easier than I imagined. Dulles to Dublin to Barcelona. No requirement to have a COVID test, though did get one before I left, but had to have proof of vaccination to enter Spain. In Barcelona, I spent a great couple of days with a friend who shared his beautiful Airbnb. On Saturday, we met other friends in Sitges. Spain seemed very safe and everyone was wearing masks indoors and on public transportation.
Sunday at noon we taxied to the port to board the Celebrity APEX for our 14-day transatlantic cruise. All passengers were given a rapid test at the dock before being allowed to board. That was a little nerve racking as I have heard of false positives which would have meant being denied boarding. All went well and we are now on-board and I am ensconced in my beautiful stateroom. I am headed to find some food.
It is my intention to blog during the cruise. We will make a number of stops including Alicante, Seville and the Canary Islands before finally crossing the Atlantic and arriving in Fort Lauderdale.
A number of friends have asked how I could feel safe from COVID on a ship where I will be in contact with potentially 1,300 people I don’t know. The cruise is only half full. My response is in some ways I am more confident of my safety on this ship then when I was last in Rehoboth Beach. On the ship; everyone I will come in contact with has been fully vaccinated and tested negative before being allowed to board, that includes all crew and all passengers. The crew will be wearing masks at all times and passengers are encouraged to do so except when eating and drinking or in small groups of people they are traveling with. In Rehoboth, I was in contact with people whose vaccination status I didn’t know; there were no mask mandates indoors at any restaurant or bar; and Beebe Hospital, the local hospital, had cancelled all elective surgeries because of an influx of COVID patients. So yes, I am as confident as I can be of my safety on the ship and with the health precautions Celebrity has taken.
We also know while the Europeans were slower than Americans initially to get vaccinated they have now surpassed us. At the beginning of September, Spain announced 70 percent of their population had been fully vaccinated and those numbers have only gone up in the past month. Many friends have traveled to Europe in the past month and all said they felt very safe; again in some cases safer than at home. They abided by any mask mandates where required and have all been vaccinated, some with booster shots.
It is my belief that COVID is here to stay. We will be needing annual booster shots like we need the flu shot each year. I have heard they are looking at a way to combine both shots in the future. Merck has announced a new pill that can cut hospitalizations by 50 percent and it appears it is something like Tamiflu, which you need to take within a couple of days of feeling symptoms. Both the federal government and state governments are ramping up mandates for vaccinations for all their employees and private corporations like United Airlines, Disney and others are following suit. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are doing the same and the results are encouraging as instead of facing losing their jobs vaccine holdouts are now getting vaccinated. Sometimes it does take more than persuasion to get people to act even if doing so is in their own, their families, and the community’s best interest.
It is time to get back to normal or what many are calling the “new” normal. My cruise begins.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Coming out is a life-long process
Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day
“Tell me about your coming out,” my 30-something friend Seth recently said to me.
“It was more than a day!” I joked.
National Coming Out Day (NCOD) is on Oct. 11. The holiday, celebrated yearly on Oct. 11, was first observed on Oct. 11, 1988.
That date was the one-year anniversary of the 1987 queer rights march in Washington, D.C. More than half a million people were at the march, which was a turning point in the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Robert H. Eichberg, a psychologist who died in 1995, and gay rights activist Jean O’Leary, who died in 2005, co-founded NCOD.
Things have progressed so far for us queers since then. We can marry and serve in the military. We’re parents, cops, athletes, teachers and preachers.
In this era of marriage equality, it’s tempting to wonder: What is all the fuss about coming out?
But, a reality check shows that coming out still matters.
A quick look through the news headlines reveals why staying in the closet is so hurtful and how unsafe it can still be to come out as LGBTQ+.
If you’re of a certain age, you likely cried your eyes out when you watched the Disney movie “Old Yeller.” Who could forget the scene when the young boy Travis (played by Tommy Kirk shoots “Old Yeller” because his dog has rabies? In 2019, the Library of Congress added
”Old Yeller” to the National Film Registry.
Kirk died on Sept. 28 at 79 at his Las Vegas home. Despite Kirk’s popularity with fans, Disney didn’t renew his contract because he was gay.
“I was caught having sex with a boy at a public pool in Burbank,” Kirk told the gossip columnist Liz Smith. “We were both young, and the boy’s mother went to Walt.”
In the 1960s, there was no way that an out actor would have had a chance in Hollywood.
I wish I could say that everything’s changed since Disney fired Kirk. But, this isn’t the case.
In August, Jamel Myles, a fourth grader in Denver killed himself, the Denver Post reported. His mother told the Post that her son, who’d come out to her as gay, took his own life because he’d been bullied for a year.
“We are deeply committed to our students’ well-being,” a Denver Public Schools spokesman said in a statement.
Unfortunately, Jamal’s story is far from unique. Nationwide, many LGBTQ+ students in the U.S. have been bullied. Nearly half (43 percent) of transgender youth have been bullied, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance survey. Nearly a third (29 percent) of trans youth, 21 percent of gay and lesbian youth and 22 percent of bisexual youth have attempted suicide, the survey reports.
Life is far more dangerous for queer folk in many places worldwide from Hungary to Ghana.
You could respond to this grim news by going to bed, staying under the covers—tucked in the closet.
But that would let homophobia and transphobia have the right of way. It would deny us the chance to joyfully, proudly, defiantly celebrate who we are.
Studies have shown that knowing us can help alleviate prejudice.
Family members, friends and colleagues may still feel uncomfortable around us because of our sexual orientation or gender identity.
But, it’s hard to hate your non-binary 10-year-old granddaughter on Christmas morning. Or your gay buddy at the gym.
One of my fondest memories is when I came out to my Aunt Manci. I worried that she wouldn’t accept my girlfriend. I needed have been anxious. “You’re lucky,” she said, “she loves you.”
Coming out is a process that lasts a lifetime—from deciding if you want to be out in the third grade to ensuring that your loved ones won’t erase your queerness from your obituary.
Coming out can be arduous. But, it’s liberating! Let the revels begin! Happy National Coming Out Day!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
HRC global workplace initiative expands to Argentina, Brazil
Camp classic ‘Mommie Dearest’ turns 40
Proposed zoning code changes will harm Rehoboth
Committing to reducing energy use all year
My first vacation since the pandemic began
Coming out is a life-long process
Colorado first state to require transgender care as essential health benefit
Anti-LGBTQ group endorses Glenn Youngkin
National Trans Visibility March steps off in Orlando on its way to L.A.
Baltimore shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth vandalized
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Commentary6 days ago
Dave Chappelle can kiss my Black gay ass
-
Commentary4 days ago
Coming out is a life-long process
-
National5 days ago
White House says N.C. lt. governor’s remarks are ‘repugnant’
-
Television6 days ago
A new soul has entered the media conversation on Fox
-
World7 days ago
Gay man who live-streamed Cuba anti-government protest faces 8-year prison sentence
-
National2 days ago
Colorado first state to require transgender care as essential health benefit
-
Local5 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ group endorses Glenn Youngkin
-
Florida5 days ago
National Trans Visibility March steps off in Orlando on its way to L.A.