When this column is published I will be on my first vacation since the pandemic began. I will have taken my first flight since March 3, 2020, when I returned from a long weekend in Carmel, Calif. At the time there were a few, very few, people in the airport wearing a mask and we were not yet fully aware of what was to come. Over the next 10 months I was to eat every meal alone and along with everyone else start the search for toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol spray, and hand sanitizer; to say nothing about looking for masks. Now 19 months later life is beginning to return to normal for me. I have my booster shot, my flu shot and was ready for my first flight.

I boarded an Aer Lingus flight to Barcelona. It was easier than I imagined. Dulles to Dublin to Barcelona. No requirement to have a COVID test, though did get one before I left, but had to have proof of vaccination to enter Spain. In Barcelona, I spent a great couple of days with a friend who shared his beautiful Airbnb. On Saturday, we met other friends in Sitges. Spain seemed very safe and everyone was wearing masks indoors and on public transportation.

Sunday at noon we taxied to the port to board the Celebrity APEX for our 14-day transatlantic cruise. All passengers were given a rapid test at the dock before being allowed to board. That was a little nerve racking as I have heard of false positives which would have meant being denied boarding. All went well and we are now on-board and I am ensconced in my beautiful stateroom. I am headed to find some food.

It is my intention to blog during the cruise. We will make a number of stops including Alicante, Seville and the Canary Islands before finally crossing the Atlantic and arriving in Fort Lauderdale.

A number of friends have asked how I could feel safe from COVID on a ship where I will be in contact with potentially 1,300 people I don’t know. The cruise is only half full. My response is in some ways I am more confident of my safety on this ship then when I was last in Rehoboth Beach. On the ship; everyone I will come in contact with has been fully vaccinated and tested negative before being allowed to board, that includes all crew and all passengers. The crew will be wearing masks at all times and passengers are encouraged to do so except when eating and drinking or in small groups of people they are traveling with. In Rehoboth, I was in contact with people whose vaccination status I didn’t know; there were no mask mandates indoors at any restaurant or bar; and Beebe Hospital, the local hospital, had cancelled all elective surgeries because of an influx of COVID patients. So yes, I am as confident as I can be of my safety on the ship and with the health precautions Celebrity has taken.

We also know while the Europeans were slower than Americans initially to get vaccinated they have now surpassed us. At the beginning of September, Spain announced 70 percent of their population had been fully vaccinated and those numbers have only gone up in the past month. Many friends have traveled to Europe in the past month and all said they felt very safe; again in some cases safer than at home. They abided by any mask mandates where required and have all been vaccinated, some with booster shots.

It is my belief that COVID is here to stay. We will be needing annual booster shots like we need the flu shot each year. I have heard they are looking at a way to combine both shots in the future. Merck has announced a new pill that can cut hospitalizations by 50 percent and it appears it is something like Tamiflu, which you need to take within a couple of days of feeling symptoms. Both the federal government and state governments are ramping up mandates for vaccinations for all their employees and private corporations like United Airlines, Disney and others are following suit. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are doing the same and the results are encouraging as instead of facing losing their jobs vaccine holdouts are now getting vaccinated. Sometimes it does take more than persuasion to get people to act even if doing so is in their own, their families, and the community’s best interest.

It is time to get back to normal or what many are calling the “new” normal. My cruise begins.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.