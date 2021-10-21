Welcome to the Washington Blade’s 20th annual Best Of LGBTQ D.C. issue. This is a fun project to put together each year, but made even sweeter this year as the city has slowly returned to a new sense of normal post-vaccines. This year’s awards are a bit smaller in scope as so many venues and events were closed or postponed last year — but this list represents growth from 2020 and we’re excited to reinstate our annual Best Of party.

In the following pages, we celebrate the best of the LGBTQ community in Washington. We reduced our usual 100 categories to 60 given all the COVID closures and restrictions on nightlife and arts & entertainment events. About 4,000 nominations and 30,000 votes were cast in 60 categories for the 20th annual Best Of awards. The Blade’s Stephen Rutgers coordinated the process. The photographers are credited throughout. This year’s contributing writers are Philip Van Slooten, Joey DiGuglielmo, Patrick Folliard, Kaela Roeder, and Tinashe Chingarande. Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists, and winners. Thank you to our sponsors ABSOLUT, PEPCO, DC Brau, Hook Hall and The Washington Regional Transplant Community.

Local Hero: Rayceen Pendarvis

Team Rayceen Productions

Twitter: @TeamRayceen

Facebook: /TeamRayceen

Instagram: teamrayceen

YouTube: youtube.com/TeamRayceen

Rayceen Pendarvis is this year’s Local Hero honoree. Earlier this year, Pendarvis was honored by the City Council and the mayor. (Photo courtesy of Team Rayceen Productions)

Community advocate, event moderator and Queen of the Shameless Plug, D.C. icon Rayceen Pendarvis wears many crowns as host of “The Ask Rayceen Show,” streaming the first Wednesday of each month through November.

For 10 years, Pendarvis has been host of “The Ask Rayceen Show,” a live monthly variety program in D.C. In addition to live music and other performances, segments include panel discussions, interviews, competitions, comedy, and games.

The program made its debut in May 2012 at the U.S. Navy Memorial’s Burke Theatre and moved to the Human Rights Campaign Equality Center in 2017. For its 10th and final season, “The Ask Rayceen Show” went virtual.

In addition to Team Rayceen events, Pendarvis has hosted community Pride celebrations, Story District’s Out/Spoken, Reel Affirmations International LGBTQ Film Festival, and a series of programs for the DC Office on Aging.

Pendarvis is also an inspirational speaker and a tireless advocate for the community.

“God is so good,” Pendarvis told a cheering crowd in June 2020 before leading a prayer in Black Lives Matter Plaza. “I’m still marching. I marched with Dr. King. I marched on Washington for gay and civil rights for everyone, for marriage equality, for women to have an equal place at the table…and here I am, still marching.”

In June, the D.C. Council approved a resolution recognizing Pendarvis’s accomplishments and roles as a former commissioner, moderator and advocate, and in September Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 1 as a day to recognize the contributions of both Pendarvis and the long-running program to the District.

During a lengthy public career, Pendarvis has been recognized by Casa Ruby, the Empowerment Liberation Cathedral Church, Capital Pride and a variety of other community organizations.

Numerous awards Pendarvis has also received include the Triumph Award, Spirit of Light, Us Helping Us Lifetime Achievement Award, the Wilmore Cooke Award, the Gillard-Alston Award, and the Red-Era Ballroom Legendary Award for outstanding community service.

Pendarvis is currently active online via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and as a co-host on the Team Rayceen YouTube channel. (PVS)

A&E

Best Drag Queen: Bombalicious Eklaver

(Runner-up: Cake)

Bombalicious Eklaver (Photo by Diva Soria)

Bombalicious Eklaver, the drag alter ego of Ed Figueroa, is the resident drag queen at the Baltimore Eagle and hostess of “BLOWOUT!” every Saturday.

She’ll also be at “Drag Underground” at Dupont Underground on Oct. 22 and she has recurring brunches at Firefly and Mercy Me in D.C. The next is Oct. 31. Starting next month, she’ll be at “Drag Social” at TallBoy every other Monday. Her show “Superstar,” derailed by the pandemic, features up-and-coming drag talent and will be back at Songbyrd’s new location starting Nov. 19.

She says performing in the COVID era has been a game changer.

“It’s definitely not the same,” Eklaver says. “Performers and audiences are still taking heavy precautions while the virus and its variants are still there. Many venues still require masks and proof of vaccination. I work as an RN in my day job so I know this nightmare isn’t over yet for sure.”

Figueroa, a native of the Philippines, came to the Baltimore area more than a decade ago to work at Mercy Medical Center. He and husband Ivn Manahan live in Hanover, Md., with their Pomeranians Bogart and Bertha.

Follow Bombalicious at @bombalicious.eklaver on Instagram. (JD)

Best Drag King: Rico Pico

(Runner-up: Majic Dyke)

Rico Pico (Photo courtesy of Jenni Serrano)

Rico Pico, the drag alter ego of Jenni Serrano, is a life-long D.C.-area native proud of his Salvadorean heritage. His style is punk rock, genderfuck and “a whole lot of Latin flavor,” he says.

Serrano has been doing drag since January 2020.

“I always loved drag and was inspired by local drag performers, but I didn’t see enough performers like me,” Serrano says. “King, alternative, Latinx, genderfluid, etc. I didn’t feel represented, so I chose to represent myself.”

Serrano says Rico “saved my life.”

“I’ve been through a lot of trauma as a queer person,” they says. “Rico allowed me to express that pain through art. It makes me so happy and alive.

Look for Serrano on Halloween at DIK Bar.

Serrano performs in various spots in the region and is active in queer Latinx events. Serrano, who identifies as genderfluid and pan, works by day as a stylist at Bang Salon Metropole. Follow him @kingricopico on Instagram. (JD)

Best Drag Show: Freddie’s Follies

555 S. 23rd St.

Arlington, Va.

freddiesbeachbar.com

(Editor’s Choice: Red Bear’s Drag Bingo)

Freddie’s Follies (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Freddie’s Follies Drag Show is every Saturday at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St., Arlington, Va.) and boasts “the best drag entertainment the DMV has to offer.”

Cast regulars are longtime D.C.-area drag legends Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree, Tatiyanna Voche and Ophelia Bottoms along with a rotating cast of guests.

Reservations, which are not required but encouraged if you want a table seat, can be made at freddiesbeachbar.com or 703-685-0555. (JD)

Best Absolut Happy Hour: Trade

1410 14th St., N.W.

tradebardc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Number Nine)

Trade (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Throughout history, gay bars and clubs have been safe spaces where queer people can gather and be themselves without fear of judgement. Trade, located on 14th Street, N.W., is exactly that. All its events — especially happy hour — guarantee a great time to express yourself while enjoying others’ company over a drink. (TC)

Best Bartender: Dusty Martinez, Trade

(Runner-up: Carl Parker, Town Tavern)

Dusty Martinez (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Dusty Martinez, celebrating his fifth year at Trade as bartender/general manager, is glad to have “made it through last year.”

“I’m a strong advocate for the vaccine because I lost my mom to COVID at the beginning of the year,” he says. “The community really rallied behind me. I’m grateful for the bar and the community for being there for me. Trade has always been a safe and inviting place and I’m happy to be part of that.”

This award was not given last year, but Martinez (who formerly worked at Town) was runner up in 2018 and 2016 and won in 2017 and 2014. He says he always tries to have fun with Best of LGBTQ D.C.

“Anytime the bar is nominated for something, I try to make some funny videos and images to add to my feed,” he says. “I really try to make light of it. It’s both an honor and delight to even be nominated.” (JD)

Best Neighborhood Bar: Pitchers

2317 18th St., N.W.

pitchersbardc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Uproar)

Pitchers (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Pitchers launched in 2018 and bills itself as “a sports bar/restaurant for the LGBTQIA+ community where all are welcome.”

Owner Dave Perruzza says things are slowly getting “somewhat back to normal.”

“We haven’t fully bounced back yet,” he says. “We still have to pay off loans and it’s hard to keep inventory because of the constant shortage of products.”

Recurring events include:

• Thirst Trap Thursdays feature a rotating cast of drag entertainers and is hosted by Venus Valhalla and Cake each week from 9-10 p.m.

• Black Friday, featuring drag performers of color, is the first Friday of each month at 10 p.m.

• Show tunes is all day every Sunday in the First Base area.

Pitchers is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Proof of vaccination required for entry. (JD)

Best LGBTQ-Friendly Bar: Dacha Beer Garden

dachadc.com

79 Potomac Ave., S.E. (Navy Yard) and 1600 7th St., N.W. (Shaw)

(Editor’s Choice: DC9)

Dacha Beer Garden (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whatever your taste, Dacha Beer Garden has you covered. Dacha offers a variety of German, Belgian, and American craft beers along with wines, ciders, and other refreshments. Dacha previously won Best Outdoor Drinking in 2018 and 2019 and Best Straight Bar for five consecutive years until 2019. (KR)

Best Bar Outside the District: Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 S. 23rd St.

Arlington, Va.

freddiesbeachbar.com

(Editor’s Choice: Baltimore Eagle)

Freddie’s Beach Bar (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Extending its record — with this win and the Best Drag Show win, that makes 25 wins for this Best of Gay D.C. favorite. Freddie’s has won this award every year it has been given since 2002 in addition to several others. It’s a Best Of all-time record for a single category.

Freddie’s is Northern Virginia’s only “LGBTQ+, straight-friendly” restaurant and bar and is a queer D.C.-area institution. (JD)

Best Museum: National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Ave., N.W.

nmaahc.si.edu

(Editor’s Choice: National Gallery of Art)

National Museum of African American History and Culture (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Nothing included in the 100-years-in-the-making National Museum of African American History and Culture (officially established in 2003), which cost $540 million to build ($315 million came from private funds) and which broke ground in February 2012, was considered lightly.

Among artifacts included in the 400,000-square-foot building situated on five acres adjacent to the Washington Monument on the National Mall, are Harriet Tubman’s hymnal, a slave cabin dating to the early 1800s, a dress handmade by Rosa Parks, a fedora worn in concert by Michael Jackson, pieces of a slave ship, a plane from the Tuskegee Institute used to train African-American pilots during World War II, a bill of sale for a Black teen named Polly in 1835, glass shards from a Baptist church bombed in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963 and, of course, much more.

Perhaps the most significant LGBTQ item that has been displayed there is an inscribed watch that Martin Luther King, Jr. gave to Bayard Rustin, a gay man who was chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington at which King gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Museum was “editor’s choice” in this category in 2018 and won it in 2017. (JD)

Best Transgender Performer: Gigi Paris Couture

(Runner-up: India Larelle Houston)

Gigi Paris Couture (Photo courtesy of Couture)

Miss Gigi Paris Couture has won numerous titles and awards for her blend of sweet and sexy burlesque performances. Beginning with Miss Luchos Continental in 2001, Couture won Miss Continental preliminary titles of Miss New York, New York Continental in 2002 and Miss Tennessee Continental in 2003. Her other awards include Miss Diamond International in 2007 and Miss Freddie’s in 2015. Couture currently delights crowds at local favorite Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant (555 23rd St. S, Crystal City, Va.), just outside of Arlington, with her award-winning artistry. (PVS)

Best Entertainment Venue: 9:30 Club

815 V St., N.W.

930.com

(Editor’s Choice: Wolf Trap)

9:30 Club (Photo by Farrah Skeiky @reallyfarrah; courtesy 9:30 Club)

D.C.’s legendary 9:30 Club is no stranger to accolades. In recent years it’s been named one of the best live music venues in America by Rolling Stone, and dubbed “Venue of the Decade” by the widely read VenuesNow.

Since its opening in 1980, the club has played host to thousands of bands and artists ranging from the Psychedelic Furs to Tony Bennett. Initially billed as the “first non-disco niteclub to open in downtown D.C. in thirteen years,” a welcome concept that’s worked impressively both at the club’s original location at 930 F St., N.W., a then-blighted part of town, and since 1996 at its larger space on V Street.

Currently, a version of the original F St. 9:30 Club, is in the planning stages. The new, intimate venue will be located behind the existing 9:30 Club in the old Satellite Room space.

Best A&E Event: D.C. Royals at Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

dupontunderground.org

(Runner-up: Maryland Renaissance Festival)

Shi-Queeta Lee performs at Dupont Underground. (Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Royals at Dupont Underground is an exhibition that celebrates drag and its roots in America. Through a collection of pictures gathered from the Washington Blade’s archives and video footage from interviews with Shi-Queeta-Lee & Pretty RikE, the exhibition honors the “power, pride and leadership that define the drag community,” according to Dupont’s website. The events, held earlier this year, were sponsored by the Blade and Dupont Underground. (TC)

BUSINESS

Best LGBTQ-owned Business: Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M St., N.E.

redbear.beer

(Editor’s Choice: Miss Pixie’s)

Red Bear Brewing Co. (Blade photo by Zach Brien)

A relatively new gay-owned venue in the District, Red Bear Brewing Co. offers made in-house beers and classic bar food in the heart of NoMa. Red Bear hosts several types of events including drag shows, trivia and stand-up performances. Red Bear Brewing’s Bryan Van Den Oever won Best Businessperson in 2020. (KR)

Most LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace: Whitman-Walker Health

Multiple locations

whitmanwalkerimpact.org

(Editor’s Choice: Compass Realty)

(Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive health care provider, conducts research, hosts community events and advocates for policy change. Since 1973, the organization has been a driving force in advocacy for health equity. During the AIDS epidemic, Whitman-Walker became a safe haven when many hospitals and clinics turned gay people away.

At the patient care level, Whitman-Walker offers primary, gender-affirming, behavioral and dental care at three separate locations. Whitman-Walker is set to open a new facility at the redeveloping St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Campus in Southeast Washington in 2023. (KR)

Best Salon/Spa: Logan 14

1314 14th St., N.W.

logan14salonspa.com

(Editor’s Choice: Bang Salon)

Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Spa (Photo courtesy of Logan 14)

The folks at Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Spa say “back to normal” isn’t quite the way to characterize their current modus operandi.

“We are forever changed and moving forward,” says Katie Rose, general manager. “The pandemic has given us the opportunity to be curious again about all aspects of our business and how we operate.”

She says it’s “been great” to have its capacity restriction lifted in May, the team back on site and to “feel that salon buzz” once again.

Business is not at pre-pandemic levels, but has improved since 2020.

About 75 percent of Aveda’s clientele is LGBTQ. This is Aveda’s sixth consecutive win in this category. (JD)

Best Hotel: The Line D.C.

1770 Euclid St., N.W.

thelinehotel.com

(Editor’s Choice: The Viceroy)

The Line (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, The Line D.C. is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists and cultural contributors.

Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, the Line “delivers a uniquely rich way to experience the nation’s capital,” its marketing states.

The Line is pet friendly and has a restaurant and gym on site. A robust COVID policy is also in place.

The Line D.C. was named “editor’s choice” in this category in 2018 and won in 2019. (JD)

Best Fitness or Workout Spot: VIDA Fitness

Multiple D.C. locations

vidafitness.com

(Editor’s Choice: Cut Seven)

VIDA Fitness (Blade photo by Michael Key)

VIDA once again displays its dominance. This is its third consecutive win in this category and 10th win in this category overall.

VIDA has six locations — U Street (1612 U St., N.W.), Logan Circle (1517 15th St., N.W.), The Yards (1212 4th St. S.E. #170), Ballston (4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va.), Gallery Place (601 F St., N.W.) and City Vista (445 K St., N.W.). The VIDA chain is gay-owned by David Von Storch. Membership packages run between $119-179 per month and include access to all locations, virtual classes, indoor and outdoor classes, discounts at Aura Spa and Bang Salon and more.

Readers praised the gym for surviving COVID. Last year it won “Best Virtual Fitness Classes.” (JD)

Best Real Estate Agent: TIE! Stacey Williams-Zeiger, Zeiger Realty and Michael Moore, Compass

From left, Stacey Williams-Zeiger and Michael Moore (Photo of Williams-Zeiger by Denis Largeron courtesy of Williams-Zeiger; photo of Moore courtesy of Moore)

Over the course of a real estate career spanning 30 years, Michael Moore has received numerous industry recognitions and honors. A client testimonial also celebrates him as “very professional” with a “great personality,” and interestingly Compass not only heralds his skills as a market expert and a negotiator but as “a bit of comedic relief.” It is this blend of skill and personality that has made him a community favorite. (PVS)

Best Real Estate Group: Jenn Smira Team, Compass

Jennsmira.com

(Runner-up: Marin Hagen & Sylvia Bergstrom, Coldwell Banker)

Jenn Smira Team (Photo courtesy of the Jenn Smira Team)

“Stacked townhouse, condo, or apartment?” The Jenn Smira Team at Compass posted Oct. 3 to its Facebook page, breaking down the differences and the advantages of each. The Wall Street Journal reported the Smira Team is among the top 30 large real estate teams in America, and this team stands out for educating potential homebuyers in the midst of a housing crisis. Jenn Smira is also on the board of D.C. W.I.S.E. (Women in Solidarity for Empowerment), a non-profit raising money for local organizations that serve women and children, and the team supports a number of other D.C.-area charitable causes. (PVS)

Best Medical Provider: Whitman-Walker Health

1525 14th St., N.W.

Whitman-walker.org

(Runner-up: Dr. Robyn Zeiger)

Whitman-Walker Health (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Since its beginnings as the Gay Men’s VD Clinic in 1973, Whitman-Walker Health has been serving the LGBTQ community in the D.C.-area through numerous health crises, including the AIDS/HIV epidemic and the current global COVID-19 pandemic. For more than 40 years Whitman-Walker Health has been a sanctuary for the District’s underserved populations, providing a lifeline and advocacy as well as an affirming space. (PVS)

Best Lawyer: Jordan Foster

jordanfosterlaw.com

(Runner-up: Whit Washington)

Jordan Foster (Photo courtesy of Foster)

“He showed up to every court date and was always there on time,” reads one testimonial for D.C. lawyer Jordan Foster. “Never left me hanging last minute worrying if he’d be there.” When people are in a tough situation and need help, Foster has shown he’s a criminal defense attorney they can count on. Even his peers have posted he “always proves to be prepared and is a strong advocate for his clients.” But this staunch advocate finds himself in a tough position when choosing which of his alma maters to root for when college basketball season takes to a different court. (PVS)

Best Private School: Barrie School

13500 Layhill Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

barrie.org

(Editor’s Choice: Burgundy Farm Country Day School)

Barrie School (Screen capture via YouTube)

Located in Silver Spring, Barrie School is a progressive independent school serving students with Montessori (12 months to Grade 5) and Project-Based Learning (Grade 6 to Grade 12) curricula. The student body is drawn from neighborhoods throughout the greater D.C. area, reflecting the cultural and economic diversity of the region.

Originally named Peter Pan Kindergarten, Barrie School was founded in 1932 by Frances Littman Seldin. Over the years, the school tried on various names and D.C. spaces before settling as Barrie School at its leafy Maryland campus in 1960.

Barrie’s website stresses inclusion and features a link to Rainbow Families (rainbowfamilies.org), a terrific organization dedicated to educating, connecting, and supporting LGBTQ+ families and parents-to-be. (PF)

Best Car Dealership: BMW of Fairfax

8427 Lee Highway, Fairfax, Va.

bmwoffairfax.com

(Editor’s Choice: DarCars)

BMW of Fairfax (Blade photo by Michael Key)

BMW of Fairfax prides itself on customer service and selection. In addition to its extensive new car inventory, they carry an excellent range of pre-owned vehicles.

When Blade reader Vicki Richardson returned to D.C. after teaching abroad, she needed a car but also wanted to minimize her carbon footprint. She looked around before buying a BMW i3 electric with range extender at BMW of Fairfax. “They were terrific,” says Richardson. “It was my first time purchasing an electric vehicle. They patiently explained how the car works. And what’s more, when they found out I was a teacher, they gave me a discount.

“Yes, I’d go back again,” she says. (PF)

Best Adult Store: Bite the Fruit

1723 Connecticut Ave., N.W. (second floor)

bitethefruit.com

(Editor’s Choice: G Books)

Bite the Fruit aims to please. And apparently, it’s doing just that.

Housed in the former Leather Rack location in Dupont Circle, the second-floor shop has been voted Best Adult Store by Blade readers multiple times (its walls are festooned with the framed awards from past years). In business since 2012, the “gay-owned, straight-friendly and kink forward” store boasts a large inventory of sex toys, revealing and fetish attire, books, films, and erotica of all kinds. As a satisfied reviewer wrote, “If it’s not there, it probably doesn’t exist.”

Items are available both in the physical store and online. (PF)

Best Local Winery: Montifalco Vineyard

1800 Fray Rd., Ruckersville, Va.

montifalcovineyard.com

(Editor’s Choice: City Winery)

Montifalco Vineyard (Photo courtesy of Montifalco Vineyard)

Based on the traditional family farm wineries of the French countryside, Montifalco Vineyard offers an intimate experience at the winemaker’s charming family farm winery in Ruckersville, Va., a small town not far from Charlottesville in the beautiful Monticello American Viticultural Area of Virginia.

Montifalco Vineyard is owned and operated by sommelier and winemaker Justin Falco who expresses a commitment to high standards, caring for his vineyards, and creating small batch boutique wines with distinct personality. He describes wines produced at Montifalco as an exciting fusion of Old World tradition and New World taste and flavor.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on a leash. (PF)

Best Tattoo Parlor: Tattoo Paradise

2444 18th St., N.W.

tattooparadisedc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Fatty’s Tattoos)

Tattoo Paradise (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, Tattoo Paradise has been supplying the city with tattoos and body piercings since 2003. Along with its celebrated in-house tattoo artists, the parlor hosts a constantly revolving cast of international and national guest tattooists. Also on offer are microblading (permanent makeup), and merchandise like T-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and hats.

With additional locations in Wheaton and Rockville, Tattoo Paradise strives to serve the needs of both area and visiting ink enthusiasts. For instance, during the Women’s March on Washington, Tattoo Paradise satisfied scores of marchers from near and far with much-in-demand feminist and Women’s March-related tattoos.

Customer requests are varied. The artists are versatile and creative. (PF)

Best Pet Business or Vet: Friendship Hospital for Animals

4105 Brandywine St., N.W.

friendshiphospital.com

(Editor’s Choice: City Paws Animal Hospital)

Friendship Hospital for Animals understands the unique bond between humans and animals, according to its website. Therefore, this hospital provides state of the art pet health care to ensure that animals are as safe and healthy as possible. Friendship Hospital for Animals provides primary care, emergency care, and specialized care from doctors who specialize in a variety of fields like orthopedic and specialty surgery, medical oncology and neurology. (TC)

COMMUNITY

Most Committed Activist: Preston Mitchum

prestonmitchum.com

(Runner-up: Sultan Shakir)

Preston Mitchum (Photo by EyeImagery; courtesy Mitchum)

“I can’t take it anymore,” tweeted Black queer attorney, advocate, and Georgetown Law Professor Preston Mitchum following a second Netflix special in which comedian Dave Chappelle doubled down on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. “Currently (writing) a piece on why Chappelle’s special — and any others like it — is problematic and will undoubtedly fuel flames against LGBTQ people.” Mitchum currently brings his passion, his insight and his legal expertise to his role as director of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project. He has also served as Georgetown’s director of policy at URGE: Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity. (PVS)

Best D.C. Public Official: Eleanor Holmes Norton

Main District Office

1300 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.

Suite M-1000

202-408-9041

(Runner-up: Christina Henderson)

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has proudly represented D.C. in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1991. Prior to serving in Congress, Holmes was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to serve as the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. Since then she has been named one of the 100 most important American women and one of the most powerful women in Washington. She continues to push for D.C. statehood and for full congressional voting representation and for full democracy for District residents. (PVS)

Best Clergy: Bishop Allyson Abrams

Empowerment Liberation Cathedral

4900 10th St., N.E.

empowermentliberationcathedral.org

(Runner-up: Rev. Dwayne Johnson)

Bishop Allyson Abrams (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Bishop Allyson Abrams, founder and pastor of Empowerment Liberation Cathedral, has come a long way since resigning from her church in Detroit in 2013 after announcing she had married Bishop Diana Williams. Abrams similarly tweeted in 2014 for followers to “shake off” what’s been holding them back and not let anyone keep them from their destiny. Since 2015, this proud wife, mother, feminist, and author has been named Best Clergy, and her church Best House of Worship, numerous times by Washington Blade readers. (PVS)

Best House of Worship: Metropolitan Community Church of D.C.

474 Ridge St., N.W.

mccdc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Foundry United Methodist Church)

MCC-DC (Blade photo by Michael Key)

For LGBT folks of faith, finding an accepting house of worship doesn’t always come easily. But the Metropolitan Community church of Washington (MCC-DC) is a Christian Church with a special ministry to the LGBTQ community where the welcome is warm.

Founded in 1970, MCC-DC’s congregation grew consistently through its first decade. In the ‘80s, the church unflinchingly responded to the AIDS epidemic, partnering with the Whitman-Walker Clinic, the NIH, MCC Baltimore, and Georgetown University Hospital to host one of the first AIDS forums in the nation (the event was held at the church). Also, MCC-DC was among the first houses of worship in D.C. to hold a same-sex wedding.

At MCC-DC there’s something for everyone. Its many ministries are broad and far-reaching. They include, to name a few, choir, drama, Bible study, and Pride outreach. (PF)

Best Regional Pride: Baltimore Pride

baltimorepride.org

(Editor’s Choice: Virginia Pride, Richmond)

Baltimore Pride (Blade photo by Drew Brown)

Baltimore Pride got its start as a smallish rally in Charles Plaza in 1975. And from those comparatively small beginnings, it’s grown into a major annual celebration each June with the first day of Pride weekend involving the Baltimore Pride parade in vibrant Charles Village and the Baltimore Pride Block Party in Station North. The second day involves the Baltimore Pride Festival held at verdant Druid Hill Park.

Though its centerpiece parade was cancelled in 2021due to COVID-19, the spirit and energy of Baltimore Pride was undimmed. From festive Zoom happy hours to open discussions about how racism impacts the LGBTQ community, there were socially distant safe ways to celebrate Pride last June.

Charm City’s flavor is inimitable. We look forward to Baltimore Pride’s full force return in June 2022. (PF)

Best LGBTQ Event: D.C. Black Pride

dcblackpride.org

(Editor’s Choice: Miss Adams Morgan Pageant)

2021 Black Pride Awards Ceremony (Blade photo by Michael Key)

First celebrated at Banneker Field in 1991, D.C. Black Pride is the world’s oldest Black LGBT Pride event. Now attracting 40,000 participants, the festival takes place annually in late May over Memorial Day weekend.

Conceived by local Black activists as a fundraiser for AIDS groups, D.C. Black Pride turned a holiday weekend already popular with the community, into an official annual event with workshops, films, plays, poetry slams, dance parties, awards, and barbeques.

Today’s D.C. Black Pride (pre-pandemic) boasts a week of day and night programming that includes deep diving professional and personal workshops, premier entertainment, and leading nightclub venues. Additionally, the Center for Black Equity hosts awards to recognize exemplary members and allies of the Black LGBTQ+ community and presents monthly virtual (and hybrid as feasible) engagement experiences.

Whatever the changes, D.C. Black Pride remains an unbeatable destination for Black Queer liberation, community fellowship, and lots of celebration. (PF)

Best Local Professional Sports Team: Washington Mystics

mystics.wnba.com

(Editor’s Choice: DC United)

Washington Mystics (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Mystics is a women’s basketball team located in D.C. and it competes in the Women’s National Basketball Association as a member club of the league’s eastern conference. Led by general manager and head coach Mike Thibault, assistant general manager Maria Giovannetti and associate coach Eric Thibault, this team shows that D.C.’s women basketball teams are strong national contenders within the sport. (TC)

Best LGBTQ Social Group: Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C.

1140 3rd St., N.E.

gmcw.org

(Editor’s Choice: Stonewall Sports)

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. sings to inspire equality and inclusion through musical performances, according to its website. Formed in 1981, the group now has more than 250 members and five select ensembles that have performed nationally and internationally and hundreds of donors who ensure that GMCW can continue to promote justice through song. (TC)

Best Non-Profit Powered by Pepco: SMYAL

410 7th St., S.E.

smyal.org

(Editor’s Choice: Center for Black Equity)

SMYAL (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders trains LGBTQ youth to become future leaders. Through service and advocacy, this non-profit organization teaches queer youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community, according to SMYAL’s website. (TC)

Best Website/Blog: DCist

dcist.com

(Runner-up: Popville)

Covering everything from D.C. Council legislation to nightlife, this site for Washingtonians dynamically covers city events. Launched by volunteers in 2004, it was bought by DNAinfo in early 2017 only to be shut down by the organization’s owner. However, DCist was able to re-launch in 2018 with support from Washington’s NPR affiliate WAMU and readers. This fan favorite continues to engage audiences with its exciting online presence and design. (PVS)

DINING

Best Brunch: Perry’s Drag Brunch

1811 Columbia Rd., N.W.

perrysam.com

(Editor’s Choice: Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale)

Perry’s Drag Brunch (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Perry’s Drag Brunch is D.C.’s longest-running and “most fabulous drag brunch,” according to its website. Hosted on Sundays, this event treats guests to food catered by Perry’s Restaurant and performances from icons in D.C.’s drag community like Whitney Gucci Goo and India Larelle Houston. (TC)

Best Burger: Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., N.W.

dukesgrocery.com

(Editor’s Choice: Lucky Buns)

Duke’s Grocery (Blade photo by Michael Key)

With locations in Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, and Foggy Bottom, this restaurant serves guests with hearty portions of classic American food and their award-winning burgers. Added to that is friendly service for which the East London-style restaurant is famous. (TC)

Best Ice Cream/Gelato: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

1925 14th St., N.W.

jenis.com

(Editor’s Choice: Dolci Gelati)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is devoted to making better ice creams and bringing people together, according to its website. Packaged in Instagram-worthy colorful cups, Jeni’s ice creams have a “uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body” that allow one to savor the sweetness of flavors like birthday cake and fruit crumble. (TC)

Best Pizza: Andy’s Pizza

2016 9th St., N.W.

eatandyspizza.com

(Runner-Up: All-Purpose)

Andy’s Pizza (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Andy’s Pizza makes pizza that transports patrons to New York — a strong contender for the American city with the best pizza. Featuring stone deck ovens, long-fermented dough, Wisconsin mozzarella, California tomatoes, and a skilled pizzaiolo, this neighborhood pizzeria brings New York to D.C. while serving classic combinations. (TC)

Best Outdoor Dining: Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

1609 17th St., N.W.

anniesparamountdc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Le Diplomate)

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Taking the prize for the second year in a row, a Washington pillar Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse offers a variety of hearty American dishes including burgers and salads for lunch, savory omelets and benedicts for brunch and classic steaks for dinner.

Annie’s has operated for 73 years, and the restaurant received the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classic Award in 2019, which honors restaurants with “timeless appeal” and that serve “quality food that reflects the character of their communities.” Annie’s was only the third D.C. restaurant to earn that distinction.

George Katinas and his family opened Paramount Steakhouse in 1948. Katinas hired his sister Anne “Annie” Katinas Kaylor, to work the bar. Her popularity led to the restaurant changing its name to Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse. She died in 2013.

Annie’s has been a favorite for years winning Best Overall Restaurant (2001, 2002), Tried & True (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006), Best Late Night (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012), Best Brunch (2005) and Best Steakhouse (2007, 2008). Kaylor was named Local Hero Female in 2001. (KR)

Best Outdoor Drinking: Dirty Goose

913 U St., N.W.

thedirtygoosedc.com

(Editor’s Choice: Dacha Beer Garden)

The Dirty Goose (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Located in the heart of U Street, The Dirty Goose Bar has been crafting specialty martinis and cocktails since its opening in 2016. Signature drinks include the drunken java martini and a classic cosmopolitan. Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Dirty Goose doubled the size of the rooftop patio and tripled its self-proclaimed obsession with pop star Britney Spears. (KR)

Best Carryout/Delivery: Beau Thai

beauthaidc.com

3162 Mount Pleasant St., N.W. (Mt. Pleasant) and 1550 7th St., N.W. Unit A (Shaw)

(Editor’s Choice: Ben’s Chili Bowl)

Owners, from left, Ralph Brabham, Aschara Vigsittaboot and Drew Porterfield meet at the Shaw location of Beau Thai. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Beau Thai has been serving the D.C. area authentic, made-from-scratch Thai food since 2010. Offering a variety of dishes like shrimp cakes, pineapple fried rice and chicken satay, there’s no shortage of dynamic options to try. (KR)

Best Coffee Shop: Compass Coffee

Multiple locations

compasscoffee.com

(Editor’s Choice: La Colombe)

Compass Coffee (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Founded in 2010 by two Marines, Michael Haft and Harrison Suarez, Compass Coffee has 12 brick and mortar locations in the Washington area and one roasting facility in Shaw. Compass Coffee can be found in many local restaurants and grocery stores across the mid-Atlantic.

The roaster is no stranger to this award — Compass had four consecutive wins in this category through 2019. (KR)

Best Restaurant: Logan Tavern

1423 P St., N.W.

logantavern.com

(Editor’s Choice: Shaw’s Tavern)

Logan Tavern (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Known for its buzzy scene and delicious dishes, Logan Tavern is taking the prize yet again after winning Best Restaurant in 2020. Logan’s dishes call to a casual American style, with classic burgers, southern fried chicken and crispy skin-on rockfish being staples on the menu.

In addition to a reliable dinner menu, Logan offers sweet and savory brunch dishes and affordable drinks.

Logan also won Best Bloody Mary in these awards in 2018 and Best Date Restaurant in 2012. (KR)

Best Local Brewery: DC Brau

3178 Bladensburg Rd., N.E. Suite B

dcbrau.com

(Editor’s Choice: Red Bear Brewing Company)

(Photo courtesy of DC Brau)

For decades, the District had no local brewery whose products were available in local stores and on tap outside the site of production. DC Brau founders Brandon Skall and Jeff Hancock decided to change that in 2011 when the duo tapped their first keg of beer entirely brewed, packaged, and sold in the District.

Offering beers and hard seltzers, DC Brau crafts drinks for everyone’s tastes. DC Brau and the Blade are currently holding the fourth annual PRIDE PILS fundraiser to benefit SMYAL and the Blade Foundation. A small batch of the PRIDE PILS launched on Oct. 1 in local stores, restaurants, and bars. (KR)

Best Local Distillery: Republic Restoratives Distillery

1369 New York Ave., N.E.

republicrestoratives.com

(Editor’s Choice: Green Hat Distillery)

Republic Restoratives (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Women-owned, community-led and made in the District — Republic Restoratives Distillery offers an array of high-quality spirits. Republic’s queer-owned vodka, Civic Pride, was created out of frustration with popular brands co-opting the rainbow flag while also supporting organizations or efforts that directly harm LGBTQ people.

Republic also offers drink kits, like sangria and mint juleps, to make at-home cocktails a breeze. Locally, pick-up or home delivery is available seven days a week. Republic took the prize in 2019 for Best Local Distillery, as well. (KR)

REHOBOTH BEACH

Best Rehoboth Outdoor Dining: Purple Parrot

134 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

ppgrill.com

(Runner-up: Aqua Grill)

Purple Parrot (Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Purple Parrot pivoted quickly during the pandemic to keep its doors open and its customers happy and fed. The tireless staff, led by owner Hugh Phelps and mainstays Chris Chandler and Jamie Romano, worked overtime to keep patrons safe, separating tables and enforcing strict masking policies. The Parrot and its popular Biergarten remain Rehoboth mainstays. The place was packed throughout summer 2021 and it’s easy to see why: competent service, some of the best cocktails in town, consistently good bar food, plenty of specials and entertainment all in a festive, beachy atmosphere. No visit to Rehoboth is complete without a stop at the Parrot.

Best Rehoboth Drag Queen: Kristina Kelly

(Runner-up: Magnolia Applebottom)

Kristina Kelly (Photo courtesy of Kelly)

Rehoboth Beach has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to drag entertainment as more and more venues embrace the art of drag. Even nearby Milton and Dewey Beach have seen drag brunches and other events debut in the past year or two. This year’s top honor goes to the tireless Kristina Kelly, much beloved in D.C. after years of performing here. Kelly can now be found holding court at The Pines, hosting Sunday brunch along with Mona Lotts, as well as other events. Kelly recently hosted the Blade’s annual Rehoboth Beach party, handling everything from checking guests’ vaccine status at the door to ensuring the buffet remained stocked. With ongoing labor shortages at the beach, Kelly has been forced to wear multiple hats all while keeping The Pines entertainment calendar filled.

Best Rehoboth Bartender: Todd Nolan Meredith, Lupo Italian Kitchen

(Runner-up: Chris Chandler, Purple Parrot)

Todd Meredith (Photo courtesy of Meredith)

Todd Meredith is a newcomer to this category, which has long been dominated by the trio of Holly Lane-Chris Chandler-Jamie Romano. Meredith tends bar at Rehoboth’s always bustling Lupo Italian Kitchen on Rehoboth Avenue. Lupo’s bar is small and Meredith makes sure to introduce his customers to one another, facilitating friendly conversation in the cozy setting. And if you go once, chances are Meredith will remember your drink of choice on your next visit, even if it’s months later. His memory is remarkable and his positive vibe and top-notch bartending skills keep the regulars and tourists alike coming back.

Best Rehoboth-Area Live Show: Pamala Stanley

(Runner-up: Climax with Magnolia Applebottom)

Pamala Stanley (Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

There’s no keeping Pamala Stanley down. This perennial winner moved to virtual shows during last year’s pandemic to keep her many fans entertained. She even staged a series of fundraisers during quarantine, donating thousands to Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County, Del. Stanley returned to the stage at The Pines, which hosts her ever-popular Sunday night dance party, as soon as COVID restrictions were lifted. She has since launched a popular Wednesday night virtual show, reaching fans far and wide. Just last month, Stanley was inducted into the Legends of Vinyl Artists Hall of Fame, honoring her long, successful recording career. Unfortunately, Stanley was sidelined with COVID several weeks ago, which she has publicly addressed on social media. The good news is she’s doing better and preparing to return to the stage. Stay tuned for details on the resumption of her Wednesday night show online and her Sunday night party at The Pines.

Best Rehoboth Coffee Shop: Rise Up

502 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

(Runner-up: The Coffee Mill)

You can’t miss Rise Up as you enter downtown Rehoboth Beach, with its bold black-and-white building, often festooned with holiday-themed décor on the roof. Rise Up offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There’s a full bar, which sits to the right of the coffee station. The 502 Bar and Rise Up offer outdoor seating and are pet friendly, a perfect option in these socially distanced times.

Best Rehoboth Restaurant: Blue Moon

35 Baltimore Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Bluemoonrehoboth.com

Blue Moon (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Perhaps we should retire this category, as the Blue Moon seems to win each year, including last year. The food remains among the very best in town, consistently impressing diners for decades. This year saw a pivot to cabaret-style seating and entertainment with the talented pianist Nate Buccieri holding court five nights a week all summer. (Buccieri is expected to make several return visits this fall.) Don’t miss the Blue Moon’s Tasting Tuesday, a three-course dinner with wine pairings for just $45. And if you want an even better bargain, try Sunday night’s $25 steak special. No matter when you go, you can’t go wrong with dinner or Sunday brunch at the Moon.

Best Rehoboth Real Estate Agent: Lee Ann Wilkinson

16698 Kings Hwy A.

Lewes, Del.

leeanngroup.com

(Runner-up: Jason Abela)

Lee Ann Wilkison (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

This is Lee Ann Wilkinson’s fourth consecutive win in this category. The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group has ranked #1 in real estate sales in Sussex County, Del., for more than 20 years and ranks #3 nationally for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate network. She is a regular contributor to the Blade. Her informed articles on real estate trends at the Delaware beaches and her insights on the market proved beneficial throughout the pandemic. There are many smart, capable Realtors in the Sussex County market, several of whom have been honored here in the last decade, and Wilkinson is among the very best.

Best Rehoboth Business: Diego’s Bar & Nightclub

37298 Rehoboth Ave.

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Diegosbarnightclub.com

(Runner-up: Aqua Grill)

Darryl Ciarlante-Zuber and Joe Ciarlante-Zuber (Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Joe Ciarlante-Zuber and his husband and business partner Darryl Ciarlante-Zuber bounced back from a difficult 2020 and not only kept Rehoboth visitors entertained at Diego’s but found the time to open a new restaurant that became an instant hit this summer, Square One, offering an impressive dinner menu and arguably the best martinis in town. Diego’s offers a regular and growing schedule of entertainment, dance parties, and happy hours and the beach-themed outdoor bar is always busy and a safe option for those still practicing social distancing. The duo are an unstoppable force in Rehoboth and we look forward to what they do in 2022.