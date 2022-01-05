Pennsylvania
Black trans woman Amarey Lej killed in Pennsylvania
A person identified by a local Trans activist and support group SisTers PGH as Amarey Lej, a 21-year-old Black trans woman
WILKINSBURG, Pa. – Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the shooting death of a person identified by a local Trans activist and support group SisTers PGH as Amarey Lej, a 21-year-old Black trans woman.
CBS News Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA 2 reported that police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, New Year’s Day in this suburban Pittsburgh borough for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
“Amarey was a bright woman and former student at Woodland Hills. We at SisTers PGH would like to send her fellow classmates our deepest condolences, but also our deepest gratitude, as you rose in protection of Amarey when she needed it most,” SisTers PGH said in a statement on Facebook.
Pittsburgh’s independent press outlet, The Pittsburgh City Paper noted:
“Lej, who is also known as Myara, is one of at least a half dozen trans people of color to die untimely deaths over the last 12 months in the Pittsburgh region. Chyna Carrillo was killed in Lawrence County, an hour north of Pittsburgh, on Feb. 18, 2021 and siblings Jasmine Cannady and Jeffrey “JJ” Bright were killed in Ambridge, just 30 minutes from the city, on Feb. 22, 2021. Audura Belle also died earlier the same month due to lack of health care, according to statements from her friends and family. Angel Naira was killed in Aliquippa in November.”
Nationally this past year with 50 deaths of Trans people, especially of color, was the worst year yet in violence perpetuated against Trans Americans the Human Rights Campaign, which tracks the data recorded.
“Amarey was not the first, but it is up to every one of us to fight like hell to make sure she is the last,” reads the statement from SisTers PGH. “This is our time, as trans people and activists, to gather and engage in conversations regarding safety and policy. It is our time to demand not only justice for Amarey, but for all of us.”
Black trans woman Amarey Lej killed in Pennsylvania
‘Nine Night’ explores Jamaican custom of mourning
Controversy around Nikita Dragun
History-making Trans ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
Activista LGBTQ cristiano en Cuba: ‘El Código de las Familias es innegociable’
Transgender climber completes 5th of 7 highest summits
Musicians Jim & Sasha Allen on the ‘Perfect’ timing to tell their story
Rufus Gifford sworn in as State Dept. chief of protocol
Grenell emails hint at initial steps in Trump effort to decriminalize homosexuality
Lesbian pop star arrested in Hong Kong
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ+ Ally Betty White has died at 99
-
Sports3 days ago
Transgender climber completes 5th of 7 highest summits
-
World6 days ago
Top 10 international news stories of 2021
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Top 10 pop culture moments of 2021
-
Movies6 days ago
Top 10 movies of 2021
-
Arizona6 days ago
Arizona lawmaker proposes two anti-Trans bills for 2022
-
Local6 days ago
Top 10 local stories of 2021
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Musicians Jim & Sasha Allen on the ‘Perfect’ timing to tell their story