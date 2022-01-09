Real Estate
What to know if you’re buying or selling in 2022
Research interest rates, contractors now before spring arrives
The years 2020 and 2021 were wild on the books for real estate. Many successfully sold a house, bought a house, or sold a smaller residence and bought a larger one due to the new “needs” that they realized they had.
After a year or more of staying home, working from home, dining out (at home), studying from home, many just realized they needed a different home than the one they were sitting in. Many experts are saying that 2022 might be the year we go back to our “normal cycles” in real estate. If that is the case, then what does that mean?
It means that right now, first time buyers can find deals on one- or two-bedroom condos that are sitting on the market, and the single family home market is going to be ramping up in the spring, when more buyers are out in the streets and more homes are getting ready to go on the market. So, if you are thinking of selling this year, you might already need to be calling painters, carpenters, and other contractors to do those little projects that make a home ready for photographs and to be shown in its best light. Now that the holidays are over, many of the contractors we hire start getting calls, and their schedules start to fill up. As a Compass agent, we have the “Concierge” program that helps sellers to finance, at zero interest, projects that spruce up their home, and then it gets paid back when the home sells. I know other brokerages have some similar programs, also.
If you are going to buy a home this year, you might want to seriously look at how long homes have been sitting in the market in the neighborhoods that interest you. If the “days on market” are more than 20, 30, 40 or even 50 days, this might be your time to strike. Call a local lender or two and see what interest rate you can get and how much you can get approved for a loan. Interest rates could be going up this year, so you might want to get this done in the first half of the year, if your current situation allows.
At any rate, if you are thinking of making a move this year, feel free to sign up for one of my homebuyer seminars, or give me (or your favorite Realtor) a call and find out what you need to do to get ready to make this move.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
The highs and lows of the 2021 real estate market
A significant increase in large-scale investors
As 2021 winds down, and a new year waits just around the corner, it is helpful to look back on what lies behind us and to focus on our hope for what lies ahead. The year 2021 could perhaps be best summarized as a year of highs and lows – both generally, and in the real estate market, too. It was a year of Olympic glories, a year that saw the inauguration of the very first female vice president, and a year that saw the confirmation of the first openly gay United States Cabinet member. Unfortunately, it was also year two of a global pandemic – one that saw great medical advances with vaccines and treatment options, but also one that still brought plenty of pain and loss to families and communities around the world. Highs and lows, on a vast scale indeed.
The 2021 real estate market, in many sectors of the country, also saw its own sort of highs and lows – it brought high prices, high demand, and low inventory. Much of 2020 was a rollercoaster, in real estate and otherwise – one that many people expected to slow down and settle back to normal in 2021. In fact, 2021 turned out to be quite the opposite. A few factors that significantly impacted the 2021 real estate market included:
Work-From-Home: 2021 was a year in which work-from-home became not only the temporary “new normal,” but perhaps the new normal for the foreseeable future. Many businesses decided that remote work was an option that was both feasible and flexible, thanks to today’s technology. Some even found employees to be more productive without time spent commuting to and from an office each day, and without the distractions of at-work socializing. As a result, many employees who were once tethered to a particular city because their employer was located in that city found themselves free to move to areas they found preferable for any number of reasons.
Seeking Space in the Suburbs: As a result of the pandemic, either because they were no longer required to live in a certain city for work, because they lost income and needed a more affordable area in which to live, or simply because the pandemic meant that many aspects of busy urban life could no longer be enjoyed in quite the same way, 2021 saw buyers flock to the suburbs in huge numbers. Statistics indicate that in 2020 and 2021, suburban home prices grew more quickly than urban home prices for the first time since 2017. Demand went up, and inventory sold quickly.
Increased Real Estate Investment: 2021 also saw a significant increase in large-scale real estate investors, who saw an opportunity to capitalize on the shortage of homes available by offering cash for many available homes, and turning them into rental properties, or flipping them and selling them for an even higher profit. Statistics indicate that the share of investors in the market was far higher in 2021 than in the last several years preceding it.
More Moves to Tax-Friendly States: As part of the shift to work-from-home for many employees, real estate purchases in tax-friendly states increased significantly. No longer were employees required to live in big cities or close to any particular office, so states with no income tax, or lower property tax also became increasingly popular, affecting prices and demand in those markets.
These were only a few factors of many that impacted the 2021 real estate market, and the continued impact of those factors waits to be seen in 2022.
Ultimately, however, regardless of whether it is a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, or you’re looking for a retirement home to enjoy your later years, real estate is about community. One important lesson we can all take from the last year or two is that in good times, and perhaps especially in difficult times, having the support and love of a community in which you feel you belong is essential. The real estate process is about buying and selling property, yes – but it’s also about so much more.
At GayRealEstate.com, we are passionate about connecting LGBTQ home buyers and sellers with talented, knowledgeable, and experienced real estate agents across the country who can help them to achieve their real estate goals. But even more than that, we are passionate about helping to build community. We are proud to do our part to help build neighborhoods, and strengthen networks of individuals who can celebrate and support one another across the country. We’re here for you, and we’re always ready to help. Contact us at any time. Wishing you a bright new year ahead.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Topical real estate Christmas carols
Getting into the holiday spirit with song
For some, Christmas Eve means midnight mass or other church service that celebrates the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. For others, it’s a time for gathering around the tree or the fireplace and singing carols while sipping eggnog (perhaps laced with brandy, rum, or bourbon), while opening just one present before Santa Claus brings the real loot the next morning.
This month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite real estate Christmas carols – with apologies to the original lyricists.
Feel free to sing along with this one if you’ve ever driven to a pop-up Christmas tree store, picked out your favorite, and had it tied to the roof of your car only to get home and struggle getting it into the house.
(To the tune of O Christmas Tree) O Christmas tree, I curse at thee. You won’t fit up the stairwell. My condo hall is much too small. I’m thinking this won’t end well. I want a tree to decorate but you will not cooperate, so Christmas tree, I’ll donate thee to some deserving charity.
This next song may serve as an annual reminder to winterize your home and have your chimney inspected.
(To the tune of The Christmas Song) Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. I forgot to check the flue. Smoke now billowing into the room is causing us to cough and spew. As we run outside to catch our breath and clear our heads, our eyes are watery and red. Next year, never fear, I’ll be sure the flue is clear or serve popcorn instead.
Have you ever wanted to bang on the ceiling of your apartment to tell your upstairs neighbors to celebrate more quietly? If so, here’s your song.
(To the tune of Do You Hear What I Hear?) Said my husband to me on Christmas Eve, “Do you hear what I hear? Listen, it’s coming from upstairs! Do you hear what I hear? The groans, the moans, the squealing of delight. They will keep us up through the night.” I replied, “You’re probably right.”
A good landlord will make sure you have the proper tools to keep her property in good shape, but it may come at a cost, as this song explains.
(To the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas) On the 12th day of Christmas, my landlord gave to me: 12 furnace filters, 11 child-proof latches, 10 LED bulbs, 9 picture hangars, 8 bristle brushes, 7 tubs of spackle, 6 smoke detectors, 5 cans of paint, 4 tubes of caulk, 3 flood lights, 2 window locks, and a raise in my rent for next year.
Last year, the pandemic kept us from seeing loved ones over the holidays. As you decide whether to venture out this year, this song may be on the tip of your tongue.
(To the tune of I’ll be Home for Christmas) I’ll be home for Christmas. Covid won’t stop me. Triple vaxxed and double masked, I’ll see my family. I don’t need to fly there, take a train or bus. I can drive to meet them or Zoom there if I must.
As you hang your stockings on the fireplace mantel and put cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve, remember whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year when you sing this song.
(To the tune of White Christmas, with paint in Sherwin Williams 0055) I’m dreaming of a white kitchen just like the one I saw today, so I need to plan it with Sea Pearl granite and accents of stainless steel. Maybe I’ll have a blue island to go with walls of Light French Gray. And I’ll add some white subway tile before all those things go out of style.
And for my Jewish friends, whose Hanukkah celebration came early this year, I couldn’t let the holidays go by without a Christmas song for you too.
(To the tune of I Saw Three Ships A Sailing) I ate Chinese on Christmas Day. My Christian friends were all away. They know that I don’t celebrate with turkey, green beans and dressing. There was no need for me to cook or entertain in the breakfast nook, so I went out for Wonton Soup, some Peking Duck, and a Mooncake.
So, my friends, as I close out 2021, let me serenade you with this last little ditty to show my appreciation (to the tune of We Wish You a Merry Christmas).
I wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope you get all your wishes. I’m thankful for all you bishes, and I’ll see you next year!
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
How to choose your real estate agent
Tips to ensure the best home buying experience
STYLE: Is your agent more of a casual or business casual dresser? Just kidding — but really. If you are a more formal individual then you should align yourself with someone similar in style. Likewise, if you are a more informal and casual person. Take a look at yourself and your circle of friends. Do you tend to be the leader or the follower? Do you want to be pushed or do you easily accept facts as such and move forward? I would suggest finding an agent that suits your needs to a “T” and the following questions will help you in doing just that:
AREAS OF EXPERTISE: Ask your prospective agent what they sell more of: condos or single-family homes. In the D.C. market, this is important because there are nuances that apply to the D.C. condo market and it’s important to ensure that the agent you work with truly understands the ins and outs. Ask them in which jurisdictions they do a majority of their business. If you are looking for a D.C. condo in Logan Circle, yet the agent you’re interviewing does a bulk of their business in Montgomery County with single family homes, then I would suggest you keep looking. I am by no means saying that this agent in question cannot assist you in the purchase of a condo in D.C., I am suggesting that in order to ensure you are properly equipped with all the tools necessary to make you a homeowner in a competitive market that it might be best to look for another agent more suited to your needs.
WHO ELSE WOULD YOU RECOMMEND SPEAKING WITH: After meeting with some prospective clients I will recommend speaking with other agents. If they don’t have other agents in mind, I provide a list of agents with varying levels of expertise, areas of market service and experience. This way they can get a feel for what else is out there and what makes me different. Oftentimes other agents feel this is foolish, however as agents we are here to properly inform clients and coach them with our best ability in order to buy or sell a home which is exactly what this last tip does.
VENDOR LIST: It takes a village. Literally. Ensure that your real estate agent has a list of vendors that they recommend. Always ask for a few options of each vendor you are looking for but a baseline should include the following: a mortgage lender (again three options as a minimum), home inspector, plumber, electrician, painter, handyman, landscaper, cleaning person and often forgotten, an accountant. One of the most overlooked vendors is an accountant to help you ensure that you are filing your taxes properly at the end of your first year of home ownership. Similar to when you get married or have children, purchasing a home often changes your taxes.
This is by no means a comprehensive list of questions that you should be asking but perhaps a more generalized and “above board” list. You can always ask things like, what is the percentage of offers written to offers won with transactions, how long has an agent been in the business and the list goes on. At the end of the day I truly hope that you take away one thing from this article and that is this: Interview your prospective real estate agent. We are here for you. We don’t get paid until you find a home or we sell your current home. It is important to enjoy the process as much as possible and meet someone that you know, like, and trust. You might not be able to say that about family members but I hope that you will say that about your real estate agent.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243 or [email protected].
