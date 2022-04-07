News
Trump says DeSantis signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ measure ‘a good move’: report
Former president endorses law signed by potential challenger
Former President Trump, in an interview published Thursday where he stood by false claims about having won the 2020 election, said he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing into law the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was a “good move,” according to the Washington Post.
Trump was quoted as saying in the interview with the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey he agrees with DeSantis in signing the measure, which vaguely prohibits “instruction” on LGBTQ issues in grades K-3 and more generally “not age-appropriate” settings.
“I do think it was a good move,” he said, although he declined to elaborate, according to Washington Post.
Trump made the reported remarks in the context about discussion about a possible contest between DeSantis and Trump in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, as well as other possible challenges from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump, however, threw cold water on the prospects of any of them challenging him.
“If I ran, I can’t imagine they’d want to run,” Trump was quoted as saying. “Some out of loyalty would have had a hard time running. I think that most of those people, and almost every name you mentioned, is there because of me.”
Trump, whose administration was criticized for anti-LGBTQ as defenders called him the first Republican president to be a gay ally, essentially endorses the “Don’t Say Gay” measure despite a segment of LGBTQ community reliability supporting him as conservatives.
In December, Trump with former first lady Melania Trump attended the Log Cabin Republican annual dinner, which last year took place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Log Cabin Republicans has come out in support of the “Don’t Say Gay” measure.
Proponents of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill have defended the measure by erroneously saying it simply prohibits sex education for K-3 children or would only prohibit school curriculum on sexual orientation or gender identity, even though there’s no limiting principle in the measure restricting its reach. The first lawsuit was filed against the “Don’t Say Gay” measure last week and remains pending in federal court in Florida.
Congress
Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court
Vice president presided over Ketanji Brown Jackson vote
In a historic session presided over by the first Black female vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, the U.S. Senate voted 53-47 in favor of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination as the first Black woman associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The White House noted that Jackson joined President Biden and other senior White House staff in the Roosevelt Room to watch the results of the Senate vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.
On Friday, the president, the vice president and Jackson will deliver remarks at the White House on the Senate’s historic, bipartisan confirmation of Jackson’s nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.
“Today’s vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by a bipartisan Senate is an important Constitutional and cultural step. PFLAG families know all too well that when our courts reflect the makeup of the nation, the chances for all of us to benefit from equal protections improve, no matter our race, our genders, or where we’re from. For all the Black and brown kids who dream of one day reaching the highest levels of law or government, those dreams got a little closer. Congratulations to Justice Brown Jackson,” said PFLAG National Executive Director Brian K. Bond.
“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a pivotal step toward a Supreme Court that reflects our nation’s diversity. This is a moment of celebration, as an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the high court for the first time in history,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang.
“Throughout her confirmation process, Judge Jackson has demonstrated exactly why President Biden nominated her to serve a lifetime appointment on the court. She showed the country her deep respect for and knowledge of the Constitution, her commitment to equal justice and her unwavering fair-mindedness. And she showed young people across the country that no dream is too big, and no obstacle is too high,” he added.
“Judge Jackson’s presence on the high bench will inspire generations of Americans to come.”
HISTORY MADE: The Senate erupts in cheers after a 53-47 vote in favor of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/x09WaHNrtq— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 7, 2022
National
Vatican official speaks at online LGBTQ event
Queer Catholics invited to participate in worldwide Synod consultations
In what organizers say was a first-of-its-kind appearance, a nun who serves as the Undersecretary of the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops in Rome spoke to on April 3 to a worldwide audience of over 1,000 LGBTQ people who participated in an online webinar sponsored by the U.S. LGBTQ Catholic group New Ways Ministries.
The Mount Rainier, Md., based group said people from 37 different nations including the U.S. registered for the Zoom event entitled “Synodality: A Path of Reconciliation,” in which Sister Nathalie Becquart was the keynote speaker.
Becquart, a native of France, told participants that the Synod of Bishops is an international deliberative and advisory body for the Catholic Church created by the Vatican in the 1960s. Church observers say Pope Francis has strengthened the Synod’s role in advising the church on sometimes controversial issues.
According to Becquart, at Pope Francis’s direction, the current Synod taking place from 2021 through 2023 has for the first time ever invited Catholics of all walks of life rather than just Roman Catholic bishops, to participate in Synod sessions taking place in Catholic dioceses throughout the world.
“I am truly grateful to have this opportunity to be with you today, listen to you, share with you,” Becquart told the online gathering. “And it’s my joy to be with you with New Ways Ministry and all of you who are here to hear more about the Synod,” she said. “That is a very important part of the church today. So, I am delighted to have this time with you.”
Among other things, Becquart presented a video explaining the role of a Synod in the Catholic Church and the unique role of the current ongoing Synod that has been expanded to include lay people as well as church officials. Becquart said she believes that Pope Francis “truly” would like the full diversity of Catholics, including LGBTQ Catholics, to participate in the local church Synod sessions.
Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s executive director who served as moderator of the event, presented questions to Becquart after she completed her presentation in what he said was a distillation and summary of hundreds of questions submitted by participants in the U.S. and other countries.
“People have been saying as members of the LGBTQ community they have often not felt respected by church officials,” DeBernardo told Becquart. “So, the question that they ask is can we trust that our perspective will be heard this time by church officials as part of the Synod?”
Becquart thanked the participants for that question. “We can recognize that,” she said. “And as I said, you know Synodality is a way to recognize reality, the wounds. And it’s a call to be very humble,” she said.
“And I can’t say in advance what will happen,” she said, but added that the expanded scope of the current Synod would bring in new voices of support for those who are calling for reconciliation among all the diverse members of the Catholic Church, including the LGBTQ community.
“So, you can be confident that we will try to have you contribute and give your voice to find this dialogue,” she said.
“I think that during the question period, a lot of the pain and sense of rejection that many LGBTQ Catholics experience from the church was expressed,” DeBernardo told the Washington Blade. “I think it was important for Sister Nathalie, the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican at this time, to hear these emotions and challenges,” he said. “How can we be sure we will be heard? Will our speaking out do any good?”
Added DeBernardo, “My sense from her answers is that she genuinely wants to reach out to all people, including LGBTQ people, to participate in the synod consultations. For her, the synod is a form of reconciliation, and she was very sincere in encouraging LGBTQ people to participate.”
He noted that in the U.S., while many Catholic dioceses and church parishes are organizing synod sessions and reaching out to the community, many are not. “Here in the Archdiocese of Washington, I know that both St. Matthew’s Cathedral and Most Holy parish in Georgetown have done specific listening sessions for LGBTQ people,” DeBernardo said.
He said New Ways Ministry has conducted two virtual synod sessions and will be hosting another one on Sunday, April 24. A video recording of the April 3 webinar with Sister Becquart will be available on the New Ways Ministry website soon, DeBernardo said.
Access to the upcoming New Ways Ministry synod session on April 24 can be accessed at the New Ways website.
World
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group
José Antonio Kast is president of Political Network for Values
A Hungary-based group that opposes LGBTQ rights around the world has named a former Chilean congressman and far-right presidential candidate as its next president.
The Political Network for Values on March 29 announced José Antonio Kast as its next president. The announcement notes Kast succeeds former Hungarian Family Minister Katalin Novák, who is the country’s current president.
“José Antonio Kast is a consolidated reference for politicians and civic activists in Latin America for his consistent performance over two decades in the defense and promotion of human dignity, life, family and fundamental freedoms,” reads the announcement. “His consistent, courageous and firm position has also earned him the active opposition of radical political and pressure groups.”
Kast, a prominent opponent of abortion and marriage rights for same-sex couples, was a member of the Chilean House of Representatives from 2002-2014.
President Gabriel Boric defeated Kast in the second round of Chile’s presidential election that took place on Dec. 19, 2021. Boric, a vocal LGBTQ rights supporter, took office on March 11, a day after Chile’s marriage equality law took effect.
The Political Network for Values, among other things, backs CitizenGo, an anti-LGBTQ group in Spain that brought its “Liberty Bus” campaign to Chile in 2017. Rolando Jiménez, the long-time director of Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Movilh), a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, on Wednesday noted to the Washington Blade that Kast supports CitizenGo and welcomed it to the South American country.
“It does not surprise me at all that Kast receives funding from far-right groups and foundations with ecclesiastical ties to Europe and the U.S. that have as an agenda to block advances in LGBT human rights and gender equality,” said Jiménez.
Andrés Ignacio Rivera Duarte, a transgender activist who lives in Santiago, the Chilean capital, echoed Jiménez.
“Kast has to remain relevant one way or another and make his power known,” Rivera told the Blade on Wednesday. “His platform is now recognized for his nefarious actions, his human rights violations and statements against LGBTIQA+ sexual diversity.”
“This appointment is, without a doubt, an invitation to we human rights defenders to continue educating, sensitizing, strengthening spaces and opening spaces (that guarantee) dignity,” added Rivera.
