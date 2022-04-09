Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical

Performances of “Rocky” will be staged at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia, Md. through June 5.

The musical — based on the Academy Award-winning Best Picture — tells the story of Rocky Balboa and how he gained the confidence he needed to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

“Rocky” features iconic moments from the motion picture including the famous theme “Gotta Fly Now” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.