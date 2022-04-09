Out & About
Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical
Show based on Academy Award-winning Best Picture
Performances of “Rocky” will be staged at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia, Md. through June 5.
The musical — based on the Academy Award-winning Best Picture — tells the story of Rocky Balboa and how he gained the confidence he needed to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.
“Rocky” features iconic moments from the motion picture including the famous theme “Gotta Fly Now” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”
Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
Out & About
Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner
Black-tie gala to be held in Richmond
Equality Virginia’s 19th Annual Commonwealth Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
This signature event is Virginia’s largest black-tie gala for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. In past years, over 1,000 guests including Virginia’s political, business, and non-profit leaders and influencers have attended from every region to celebrate each other’s successes.
The dinner will be hosted in-person, however, guests who wish to attend virtually can do so by watching a livestream of the event.
Early bird tickets are available for $125 until May 15 and can be purchased on Equality Virginia’s website.
Out & About
Md. charity to host fundraiser for LGBTQ Ukrainian refugees
Event planned for April 2 at Number Nine
The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. will host a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at 5 p.m. at Number Nine.
All ticket proceeds will benefit the organization’s LGBTQ+ Refugee Fund meant to help LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine evacuate to welcoming countries in Western Europe and North America. All donations will go directly to NGOs that are actively relocating LGBTQ+ Ukrainians to safe havens in Western Europe and North America.
There will be appearances by KC B Yoncé, Banaka, Carlos Cello, and VJ Sean McCafferty at the event.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
DC History Center to host discussion about displacement of Black residents
‘From ‘Slum Clearance’ to ‘Mixed-Income” panel discussion on Friday
The D.C. History Center will host “From ‘Slum Clearance’ to ‘Mixed-Income’: The Serial Displacement of Black Washingtonians” on Friday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.
This panel will address how new development and gentrification displaced Black residents from their homes and communities during the 20th century.
The presentation will begin with an overview of the online exhibit “Mapping Displacement” and then panelists will discuss the role of alley clearance in dispersing longstanding Black communities and the repeated eviction of Black residents from one square block on Capitol Hill.
For more information, visit the History Center’s website.
Meet director of Ford's Theatre's 'Grace'
Tips for buyers and sellers in spring market
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Six LGBTQ men killed in Medellín since beginning of year
In first, Biden meets with openly gay lawmakers in LGBTQ Equality Caucus
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
Qatar police may seize Pride flags 'to protect' LGBTQ World Cup fans
Grindr's first series is as shallow as you'd expect
