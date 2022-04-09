Connect with us

Out & About

Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical

Show based on Academy Award-winning Best Picture

Published

4 hours ago

on

Toby’s Dinner Theatre is staging ‘Rocky.’ (Photo courtesy Toby’s)

Performances of “Rocky” will be staged at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia, Md. through June 5. 

The musical — based on the Academy Award-winning Best Picture — tells the story of Rocky Balboa and how he gained the confidence he needed to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. 

“Rocky” features iconic moments from the motion picture including the famous theme “Gotta Fly Now” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Out & About

Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner

Black-tie gala to be held in Richmond

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Equality Virginia’s 19th Annual Commonwealth Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. 

This signature event is Virginia’s largest black-tie gala for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. In past years, over 1,000 guests including Virginia’s political, business, and non-profit leaders and influencers have attended from every region to celebrate each other’s successes.

The dinner will be hosted in-person, however, guests who wish to attend virtually can do so by watching a livestream of the event. 

Early bird tickets are available for $125 until May 15 and can be purchased on Equality Virginia’s website.

Continue Reading

Out & About

Md. charity to host fundraiser for LGBTQ Ukrainian refugees

Event planned for April 2 at Number Nine

Published

1 week ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

A fundraiser for LGBTQ Ukrainian refugees is planned for April 2 at Number Nine. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. will host a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at 5 p.m. at Number Nine.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the organization’s LGBTQ+ Refugee Fund meant to help LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine evacuate to welcoming countries in Western Europe and North America. All donations will go directly to NGOs that are actively relocating LGBTQ+ Ukrainians to safe havens in Western Europe and North America.

There will be appearances by KC B Yoncé, Banaka, Carlos Cello, and VJ Sean McCafferty at the event.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Continue Reading

Out & About

DC History Center to host discussion about displacement of Black residents

‘From ‘Slum Clearance’ to ‘Mixed-Income” panel discussion on Friday

Published

1 week ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

The D.C. History Center will host “From ‘Slum Clearance’ to ‘Mixed-Income’: The Serial Displacement of Black Washingtonians” on Friday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.

This panel will address how new development and gentrification displaced Black residents from their homes and communities during the 20th century.

The presentation will begin with an overview of the online exhibit “Mapping Displacement” and then panelists will discuss the role of alley clearance in dispersing longstanding Black communities and the repeated eviction of Black residents from one square block on Capitol Hill.

For more information, visit the History Center’s website.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular