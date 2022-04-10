District of Columbia
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
American TFP gathered outside campus’ main entrance
The baronial Healy Gates — the main entrance to the hilltop situated campus of the Georgetown University — was the scene of a noisy clash between members of an anti-LGBTQ Catholic extremist group and students over anti-transgender messaging this past week.
Red-caped members of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, also known as the American TFP, were standing on the public sidewalk just off the campus holding up a massive banner with an anti-trans message.
The group also attempted to engage students entering the campus handing out tracts with anti-trans propaganda. Word spread quickly and dozens of Georgetown students immediately organized and launched a counterprotest.
According to the student run campus newspaper, The Hoya, Siena Hohne, a Georgetown senior responded to the American TFP protest by putting on her “Homo Saxa” sweatshirt and bringing a speaker to the front gates, where she blared Lady Gaga’s “Born this Way.”
Hohne was joined by around two dozen other Georgetown community members to oppose the protesters from the anti-LGBTQ group which has been listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate and extremist group for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
Hohne, former co-president of GU Pride, said it is important that students joined the counterprotest to stand in solidarity with transgender people, especially given the rise of anti-trans bills being introduced across the country, The Hoya reported.
“The counterprotest is a really essential thing for allies to do to show that we do love trans folks here, that we love kids — that we are not going to let these people get away with spreading lies and hate, just ruining people’s day,” Hohne told The Hoya.
The presence of the American TFP and its hate filled messaging also severely distressed a GU trans student, sophomore Elliott Lloyd who told The Hoya:
“This incident was particularly disturbing just to see how much hate people really have. And as an openly trans student on campus, it definitely did not make me feel safe to go to that protest.”
Lloyd like many of the students in the counterprotest was alerted to the presence of the American TFP via on campus online social media app messaging. Lloyd told the newspaper “it is important to stand in solidarity against transphobia, especially given the rise of anti-transgender legislation being introduced across the country.”
“We want to stand up so that trans students at Georgetown know that we’re welcome and an important part of the community,” Lloyd said.
In response to a request for comment, a Georgetown spokesperson said; “As an institution that values interreligious understanding, inclusion and respect for all persons, we find the viewpoints of this group offensive, degrading and hateful.”
Georgetown was founded in the Jesuit tradition by Bishop John Carroll in 1789 and is the oldest Catholic institution of higher education in the U.S., though the majority of students are not Catholic.
The university could not take action against protesters standing outside campus grounds, according to the university spokesperson.
“While external protestors have the right to stand on the sidewalk outside of the front gates, which is public property, they are not permitted to enter campus,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Hoya. “GUPD officers continuously monitored the situation to ensure protestors remained off campus property.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said that its patrol officers had also been on scene to monitor the situation.
Georgetown’s LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides support for LGBTQ members of the Georgetown community, condemned the TFP protests in an email to The Hoya.
“However, what we witnessed yesterday is a clear example of what many trans people live with on a daily basis, we witnessed the hatred and bigotry that continues to be present in our country,” the LGBTQ Resource Center wrote in the statement. “We want to remind all our trans students that you belong here, you are welcomed, and you are loved.”
During the interview with the Georgetown student newspaper Lloyd said the university should be doing more to support trans students, including providing more gender-neutral bathrooms on campus and changing housing policies.
“I sort of wish that people would also make an everyday commitment to looking at how they can fight against transphobia. And other moments in their life, not just moments like these,” Lloyd said.
Editor’s note: The following video is from the YouTube channel of the American TFP which solely offers that organization’s viewpoint and contains content that is highly offensive to the trans community and their allies. This content may also be removed by the ATFP without prior notification. Viewer discretion is advised:
District of Columbia
Bowser attends opening of renovated Studio Theatre space
New theater named for out theater promoter Victor Shargai
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, local officials, Studio Theatre leadership and members of the Open Studio steering committee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 31 marking the opening of the Victor Shargai Theatre and other improvements at Studio Theatre.
The Open Studio capital project began in 2020 to “create more public gathering spaces, modernize systems and infrastructure, and enhance artistic potential by completely reengineering its flagship theatre space,” according to a statement released by Studio.
Following the $20 million renovation, new features at Studio include the Victor Shargai Theatre, named for the late theater promoter.
“The new Victor Shargai Theatre expands the type of work Studio can produce as well as the ways we can produce it. So often, theater is limited to the confines and fixed elements of a space, but in the Shargai none of these elements exist,” explained Studio Theatre Artistic Director David Muse. “The only limitation to the space is what we can dream up for it.”
Also new to Studio are large wall murals featuring archival photos of past productions, a new lounge as well as a dedicated rehearsal space.
Along with Bowser and Muse, speakers at the ceremony included D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Chair Reggie Van Lee, Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Sandy Spring Bank Joyce Wilker, President and CEO of Events DC Gregory O’Dell, D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg, executive director of Studio Theatre.
Studio Theatre is located at 1501 14th Street NW. For more information on upcoming shows and events, visit studiotheatre.org.
District of Columbia
D.C. Jail agrees to end anti-trans housing policies
Officials settle lawsuit filed by former inmate placed in men’s unit
The D.C. Department of Corrections on March 23 agreed to change its housing policies for transgender people at the D.C. Jail as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of D.C. and the D.C. Public Defender Service on behalf of a transgender woman who last year was forced against her will to live in the men’s section of the jail.
The class action lawsuit charged that D.C. Jail and Department of Corrections officials violated transgender woman Sunday Hinton’s constitutional rights of equal protection and violated the D.C. Human Rights Act’s ban on gender identity discrimination by placing her in the men’s housing facility for more than two weeks in May 2021.
“Under the settlement, DOC will implement new safeguards to ensure that transgender people will be housed in accordance with their gender identity upon intake and will limit the time they may be held in isolating ‘protective custody’ status absent the person’s request or specific safety concerns,” according to a statement released by the ACLU.
“Additionally, DOC will end its practice of shackling all ‘protective custody’ residents, including transgender people, while they are being transferred or moved within the jail,” the ACLU statement says. It says the DOC also agreed to report to the Public Defender Service for four months about the status of the implementation of its new policies.
“No one should face what I had to face in the D.C. Jail,” Hinton said in the ACLU statement. “DOC put my safety and mental health at risk, and I’m glad that other trans people at the Jail will be treated with more dignity,” she said.
Court records show that Hinton spent about four weeks at the D.C. Jail in the spring of 2021 after a judge ordered her to be detained while awaiting trial based on a charge of unarmed burglary with intent to steal $20. The charge has since been dismissed.
The settlement of Hinton’s lawsuit comes nine months after the DOC in June 2021 transferred Hinton from the men’s to the women’s housing unit and dropped its policy of automatically placing transgender inmates in the housing section of the jail in accordance with their biological sex or “anatomy.” Those changes came one month after the lawsuit was filed.
But the ACLU announced at the time that it would keep the lawsuit going on Hinton’s behalf because DOC and Jail officials continued to require transgender people entering the jail as new inmates to be placed in an isolation unit in “protective custody” during their intake period, which could take two weeks or longer.
The ACLU noted that DOC officials also continued to subject all inmates in the isolation unit, including trans inmates, to be placed in shackles while they moved them from one place to another within the Jail.
“Both the D.C. Jail’s practice of assigning transgender people to housing based on anatomy rather than gender identity and its decision to place trans residents in unnecessary full-body shackles in protective custody were discriminatory and profoundly harmful,” said Scott Michelman, Legal Director of the ACLU of D.C. “It shouldn’t take a lawsuit to gain recognition of transgender peoples’ basic humanity and dignity, but we’re pleased the Department of Corrections has agreed to change its unlawful polices,” he said.
“Sunday Hinton’s courageous fight against discrimination has led to important changes not only for transgender individuals but for all protective custody jail residents, who until now were subjected to the degrading and unjustified practice of full-body shackling,” said Rachel Cicurel, a staff attorney with the Public Defender Service. “Ms. Hinton’s case has exposed several kinds of inhumane treatment by DOC,” she said.
Spokespersons for the Department of Corrections and and the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Office of the D.C. The Attorney General, which represented the DOC in its defense against the lawsuit, said the AG’s office would have no comment on the matter of the lawsuit settlement.
The seven-page settlement agreement, which was filed in D.C. Superior Court on March 23, states, among other things, that, “Defendant denies all allegations of wrongdoing and any liability to plaintiff.”
It adds, “This Settlement does not and shall not be deemed to constitute an admission by Defendant as to the validity or accuracy of any of the allegations, assertions, or claims made by Plaintiff.”
District of Columbia
Buttigieg attends opening of As You Are bar
Soft opening of Capitol Hill LGBTQ space while owners await final city approvals
Gay U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband were among several dozen people who turned out on Tuesday for the surprise opening of As You Are, the Capitol Hill LGBTQ bar and café that faced initial delays in obtaining city permits to open at 500 8th St., S.E.
Lesbian activists and businesswomen Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike, the owners of As You Are, said they decided to delay their planned expansion of a second-floor bathroom, which is needed under city regulations to allow them to have an occupancy capacity of 180 people. Instead, by opening now prior to the completion of the bathroom expansion, they can open with an occupancy capacity of 149.
Earlier this year, McDaniel and Pike told LGBTQ community supporters as well as supportive neighbors that the bathroom renovation was being delayed by what they thought was bureaucratic red tape by the city’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which must approve permits for various aspects of bars, restaurants, and other small businesses.
According to McDaniel, earlier this month a DCRA official told them that design plans for the expanded bathroom that an architect they hired had already prepared would have to be redone by an engineer, which McDaniel said would cost at least $2,000 or more for the hiring of the engineer. That prompted her and Pike to decide to temporarily postpone the bathroom expansion to give them time to generate revenue by opening the bar and café now, McDaniel said.
The two said that without the expanded bathroom they will have to hold off on their plans for a second-floor dance bar with a DJ and live entertainment such as drag shows. They said they expect to complete the bathroom expansion sometime later this year that will enable them to offer dancing and entertainment.
The two women told the Washington Blade concerns over obtaining permits were put aside on Tuesday, March 22, when supporters and others came in on opening day to order a drink or a lunch or dinner from the menu in As You Are’s first floor café.
“It really filled up here last night,” McDaniel said during a Blade visit on Wednesday afternoon. “It was wonderful. It was like a salon of people who sat together and chatted, and many stayed the whole night.”
McDaniel said she and Pike decided not to have an official grand opening ceremony and instead decided to have a less formal soft opening to give their staff a chance to adjust to the operation of the bar, kitchen, and other aspects of the place. She said they put out the word of the opening on social media.
“And it was really just sort of a word of mouth,” said McDaniel, who added that she, Pike, and many of the customers were delighted when Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg showed up.
“They wanted to show their support,” she said. “They live in the neighborhood. And he took a lot of pictures with people, which was nice,” McDaniel said in referring to Pete Buttigieg.
McDaniel and Pike, who are business and life partners, have said As You Are will welcome people of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, and gender identities as well as drinkers and non-drinkers as customers. The two have called As You Are an inclusive space that “welcomes anyone of any walk of life that will support, love, and celebrate the mission of queer culture.”
Under an agreement reached with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission that has jurisdiction over As You Are’s location, the establishment will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays from Noon to 3 a.m. McDaniel and Pike said they decided the bar and café will be closed on Mondays.
Cherry: Moodio 54
Boris Johnson’s LGBTQ rights advisor criticizes advocacy groups over conference cancellation
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner
Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
News6 days ago
Tulsi Gabbard says Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law should have gone further
-
Local6 days ago
Arlington police seek help in finding missing gay man
-
World6 days ago
Six LGBTQ men killed in Medellín since beginning of year
-
News6 days ago
In first, Biden meets with openly gay lawmakers in LGBTQ Equality Caucus
-
Florida6 days ago
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
-
Sports4 days ago
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
-
Obituary4 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
-
Television5 days ago
Grindr’s first series is as shallow as you’d expect