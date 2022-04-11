Opinions
America the humorless
A thin-skinned people offended by jokes and bent on punishing comedians
Two weeks ago, the Blade’s print edition cover date fell on April 1, known to most of us as April Fools’ Day.
In the spirit of the holiday, which History.com says originated in 1582 when France moved from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar and confused some gullible residents, I decided the Blade should join the fun.
The paper has a long history of participating in April Fools’ jokes, once publishing a cover photo of the office shot upside down to make it appear the Blade offices had been ransacked by anti-gay activists.
For this year’s cover, we published an image of Sen. Lindsey Graham, fresh off his melodramatic temper tantrum at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings, with a headline that read, “Yep, I’m gay,” an obvious parody of Ellen DeGeneres’s infamous Time magazine coming out cover.
I thought it was funny. Predictably, many on social media did not.
“There are kids dying and you’re making fun of coming out!” “I demand an apology from the editor!” And “Don’t pick on Sen. Graham, you’re punching down!” were among the reactions.
Not sure how an alternative news outlet “punches down” at a senior U.S. senator.
I should have known better than to attempt a little fun, but such is the state of our thin-skinned society offended by jokes and bent on punishing comedians.
We saw this sad trend play out at the Oscars, when Will Smith — on the precipice of the biggest moment in his career — marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock for a lame joke about his wife. It was stunning for its stupidity, and for its patronizing, patriarchal treatment of Jada Pinkett Smith, hardly a shrinking violet in need of a man’s protection.
Other comedians have since fretted publicly that they will be next — confronted and assaulted by an audience member offended by a joke.
But what’s more concerning than the safety of comics is the state of America’s waning sense of humor. When did we become so easily offended and frightened? Watching the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, it’s difficult to imagine Americans standing up en masse to an invading dictator’s army when we can’t even take a joke without demanding apologies and even protection from such minor offenses.
When Kathy Griffin posed with a fake severed head of Donald Trump — an obvious parody of ISIS videos — she was fired, canceled, and even abandoned by longtime friend and colleague Anderson Cooper. In 2018, the Blade invited Griffin to our table at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, triggering protests and hate mail that we were rewarding a “terrorist.” At that dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a genius keynote, skewering everyone from Trump to the Democratic Party. But it was a joke about abortion that made headlines and offended the masses.
Here’s what she said: “Mike Pence is very anti-choice. He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it till you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there.”
For that joke, the New York Times pondered in a headline whether Wolf had “killed the Correspondents’ Dinner.” Well no, she did her job and told some jokes, just like Dave Chappelle did in his recent Netflix special that resulted in protests and calls for his cancellation.
If you watch that special in its entirety — rather than read select quotes out of context — you learn that Chappelle had a friend who was transgender. He championed her career and even hired her to open his show. At the end of the special, he delivers a touching tribute to his trans friend, who died by suicide. I don’t know how one could watch that show and come away thinking Chappelle is transphobic.
It wasn’t the first time Chappelle found himself on the wrong side of the LGBTQ community. In 2017, he told some trans jokes that offended activists. When the Blade reached out to him for an interview, he said he would talk to us only if the reporter sat through his entire show and then interviewed him immediately after back stage. We accepted his invitation. During that interview, he denied being transphobic and assailed North Carolina’s HB2, which banned trans people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity.
“You could say whatever you want about someone’s lifestyle, but denying them access to a restroom is a denial of their humanity,” Chappelle told the Blade.
There is plenty to be offended about in our modern world, from the Ukraine crisis to the legislative attacks on trans people across the United States, that we should learn to take a joke, laugh at ourselves, and focus on what’s important. If you go through life looking to be offended, you’ll never be disappointed.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
D.C.’s the gayest city of them all
But could you ever move to a red state?
I guess you can call this another part of my forever series on how much I loathe Republicans. And now, with Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis having signed the wicked “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, I guess I just have some more to say on the matter.
But it looks like everyone, everywhere has more to say on the matter. It’s also got me thinking. Florida. Nice enough, sure. I love Key West. I’ve had fun in Fort Lauderdale. I’ve even been to Gay Days at Disney, but that was a while ago. And sure I’ll go back to vacation, barring any further anti-gay laws I suppose. But could I ever move to a red state? You know, pack everything up and relocate? I don’t know.
There was a graph circulating on social media this week from the Williams Institute, a UCLA public policy think tank specializing in sexuality and gender. The graph showed social acceptance of LGB people (note this graph did not include the T) by state, including D.C. Bringing up the bottom, well below the national average, were your bastions of rightwing thought and deserts of dentistry West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. You could probably guess the top tier, too — Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts. But sitting far ahead of even those was our little D.C. We were, like, way ahead. We’re the gayest city out there. Granted, being a sort of city-state without any benefits of an actual state (column for another time), we sit alone in many ways. And if you plucked out New York City, San Francisco, and even New Orleans or Houston, the race for the top spot in the graph of gay might be a bit tighter.
So, in short, why live anywhere else? If not D.C. or New York, why would you bother with a state like Florida? Granted, politics aren’t forever, and they do have some low taxes. But lord, right now, they just don’t even want to talk about you, there in Florida and other similarly hot places. Even Texas and their closet-case of a Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is promising similar legislation in the Lone Star State. So, could you ever really live there? And if you ask me these rightwing fever dreams don’t show signs of breaking anytime soon.
On this topic, Eric Adams, the newish, bold and brash mayor of New York openly pleaded with gays and lesbians to leave Florida. The mayor’s office has even purchased digital billboard ads in Florida markets encouraging folks move and “come to the city where you can say whatever you want,” that in direct reference to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He added at a news conference that this “political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable.” He went on to say that, “we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida: ‘We want you here in New York.’”
We’ve long been a political football. Some of us, maybe even including me, thought that after marriage equality and enough cousins coming to gay weddings, this would have subsided somewhat. And in some way it has.
But the fringe right will always find new bows and ribbons to wrap us all up in some new version of threatening. Remember, that graph I described above did not include the “T” in LGBT. They seem to be the target at present. But as I sit at my desk and finish up this column, in comfortable Adams Morgan, where I’m a mere 1,000 feet from three gay bars, I wonder if I have it too good. But I also wonder, if you’re tired of being kicked around, why not land somewhere else and have it too good for once.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Opinions
DC Web Fest celebrates 10 years
The 10th Annual DC Web Fest will return to last year’s, highly praised, 8-bit, video-game style virtual world!
I’m Otessa Ghadar, the Director/Founder of DC Web Fest and also a digital pioneer, having made one of the earliest and longest running web series, “Orange Juice in Bishop’s Garden”. DC Web Fest is now in its 10th year and has grown into a truly global phenomenon, representing the best in digital media in all forms (web series, VR, podcast, shorts, etc…). During the pandemic, we transitioned to entirely digital programming, workflow, and beyond. We kept going even when Disney and the NBA shut down.
The pandemic has taught me to appreciate the location agnosticism of our new normal. I’ve also developed a visceral reaction to the word “unprecedented”, from which I could use a break. In seriousness though, we’ve been through trauma and lost loved ones, so I hope for healing. I hope we can continue the inclusion/possibilities from this destination-non-specific time, and pair this with greener practices for our online (and IRL) habits. Our internet usage has implications for the climate and CO2 emissions — so I hope for healing for all of us and for the planet.
We are pleased to introduce you to our official selection, whose work we will feature at the festival. We interviewed them about what they learned from creating during the pandemic and here is what they had to say:
Question: What have you learned from creating in a pandemic?
Sassy Mohen (Writer, Director, Producer, and Editor of How to Hack Birth Control [web series])
- My main takeaway is learning how much of the pre-production and post-production process we don’t need to do in person. The pandemic has forced all of us to look at what is most important to us personally and how we value ourselves and those around us.
Kerry Drumm (Writer and Director of Incoming: Words of War [web series])
- Filming during a pandemic made us realize how much we could achieve with very little! Creating content during the pandemic was a bumpy journey, but we felt a great sense of collaboration.
Gustavo Arruda Lins (Director, Writer, Editor of Recife is an egg [web series]
- Our challenge was to make it without pushing the story to a pandemic subject. In “Recife is an egg”, if there’s any line related to pandemic issues, we tried to make it so it would help the narrative to flow, without getting too much attention.
Donald Harris (Producer, Press X To Start [podcast])
- The pandemic has taught us a lot about ourselves. It required us to do research and think outside the box. The pandemic pushed us to grow as creatives, by forcing us to be creative, flexible, and adapt to change. Check out our content at PressX2Start.com
Morgan Ermter (Writer, Director, Editor of Abracadavers [web series])
- Creating during a pandemic has given our team an extra layer of resilience. The idea that someone could test positive and stall the entire production was nerve wracking but also we kept really tightly knit and open during filming, so we were more connected with the material on screen.
Tserruya Nili (Creator, Producer [One Woman])
- I had produced One Woman before the pandemic and started distributing it a week before. I’ve stretched the distribution efforts to more than a year, so I might have actually gained many viewers, but I did lose the fun part of having to celebrate some live screenings here and abroad.
For more information on DC Web Fest visit dcwebfest.org.
Opinions
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
Let’s refocus on what matters and try to do something about it
We are spending inordinate amounts of time focused on Will Smith and his outrageous behavior at the Oscars. I guess we do it because it’s easy and takes our minds off really important things like Ukraine, attacks on the LGBTQ community, and the violence occurring in our neighborhoods.
It is easier to focus on Smith than the problems around educating our children, homelessness, or the uptick in mental health issues in our society; maybe that is also Smith’s problem.
I am as guilty of this as anyone else. Since the incident occurred it has generated endless conversation in my morning coffee group. We all agree Smith was wrong but that hasn’t stopped the conversation. After all, aren’t we all just sitting on pins and needles wondering what the Academy will do about Smith at their board meeting on April 18?
I joke, but in fact we often escape the real issues facing the world by focusing on the easy ones. How many have had a recent conversation about the children of Ukraine who are suffering from cancer and had their medical care cut short? We have seen St. Jude’s bring some to the United States, but that is just a drop in the bucket considering the need.
How many discussions have occurred about the elderly in Ukraine who suffered through the Nazis when they were children and now, when their lives should be easy and safe, are suffering again?
Then there’s the politics in our own country and what the mid-term elections could mean for our democracy. I am amazed every time I read a poll on President Biden and see people blame him for the cost of gas more than they do Putin and the war. There’s a disconnect given how our economy is doing with unemployment at an all-time low at 3.6% and new jobs are being created by the millions. Inflation is, of course, the focus and people are blaming it all on Joe Biden. They easily forget much of it can be blamed on the pandemic and how Trump handled that, but that is too long ago to remember. In our 24-hour news cycles everything is about today with little memory of what happened over 24 hours ago — except for Will Smith.
When things like the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection go on for months, they tend to lose any impact on people’s thinking. Those who do think about it wonder if Donald Trump will ever be held to account for any of the illegal things he has done. Republicans have Fox News, which brainwashes so much of the population and left-leaning Democrats have MSNBC. I have given up watching all cable news, which has become entertainment. I have gone back to getting my news from ABC World News with David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and the PBS NewsHour. Then I read the Washington Post and New York Times to round out my news gathering. I feel comfortable I am getting a mostly honest report of what is happening in the world each day.
Contrary to many Europeans, most Americans feel confident the war will never reach us. We watch the war in Ukraine on TV, iPad, or cell phone. The United States is more energy self-sufficient than most European countries that still rely on Russia for their oil and gas. Our gas prices, while high, are nowhere near what Europeans are paying. When President Biden talks about protecting every inch of NATO soil, he is really talking about European soil, knowing another world war will likely be fought ‘over there’ and not here in the United States.
Knowing this, Americans can still be comfortable talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock over our coffee in the morning. When I write this we are wondering if there will be an incident at Sunday’s Grammy Awards that will move us away from Smith and the Oscars. By the time you read this we will know if Kanye jumped back on stage, like he did when he interrupted Taylor Swift, or if someone else created a scene and took over the headlines. There is a saying in the public relations community: “It doesn’t matter what they write about you as long as they spell your name right.”
Maybe soon we can all refocus on what is really important and try to do something about it; the world would be better for it.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
