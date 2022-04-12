Opinions
‘Politics’ and ‘politician’ have become dirty words
We need to respect each other and treat each other with dignity
When you study the field of politics, it is represented as “the set of activities that are associated with making decisions in groups, or other forms of power relations among individuals, such as the distribution of resources or status.” An accepted definition of a politician is “a person who is professionally involved in politics, especially as a holder of or a candidate for an elected office.”
Politics, if done well and honestly, should not be thought of as dirty and neither should the politician who practices politics. One can be an activist and practice politics without being a politician. But I find it amusing when a candidate running for office says they are not a politician. They may not have been one before they announced their candidacy, but once they have, they are a politician. I believe the majority of politicians in office, or running for office, are doing it for the right reasons.
It is because the term politician has become a dirty word that people are running for office declaring they are not really politicians. An example is the new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The headline in the New York Times is “Alvin Bragg Says He’s Not a Politician, Is That the Root of His Trouble?” In fairness Bragg says he shouldn’t act like a politician, which indicates he thinks being a politician is a bad thing.
Bragg, who ran in a primary and then in a general election and now holds office, is by any definition a politician and there is nothing wrong with that. Decisions he makes will be both political in nature and have political ramifications. Whether it is to prosecute, or not prosecute, Donald Trump; or whether his office will cease to seek jail and prison time for all but the most serious crimes, those are in many ways political decisions. They can be political even if based on the facts as he sees them at the time. The reality is on what appeared to be his initial views on both of these issues, he is now vacillating based on the political winds he is facing. He is entitled to change his mind, as can any politician, as long as they don’t give up their principles.
I keep hearing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland say he will decide what to do about Trump and his acolytes involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection without regard to any politics. Anyone who actually believes that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn you can buy.
We often only hear about sleazy politics or sleazy politicians. They make for great click-bait journalism. But in reality, they are in the minority.
Just consider the politics of fighting for equal justice and economic equality, and the politicians fighting to make them both a reality. We have moved far from what the framers of our constitution wrote to make our country more equal for all. That was accomplished through war in one case, but it was also done through politics and by politicians. Do we have a long way to go? Of course. But we must take heart when we hear Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, now the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, talk about her family and saying, “My family went from segregation to the Supreme Court in one generation.” That, of course is a tribute to her family, but also to politics and politicians.
There have been many times I disagreed with the politics of some groups and the politicians who seem to represent them. But I must accept some people have legitimate views, in their own eyes, different from mine. While I nearly always disagree with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) it must be recognized they not only voted for Judge Jackson but made strong and resonating statements in support of her.
So it will be important, if we are to move our country back on the track many want to see it on, not to ascribe a negative implication to all politics and politicians we disagree with. We will never agree with all that is done in the name of politics or by every politician. However, we must accept decent people can disagree and the other side is not always being sleazy. We need to learn to respect each other and try to treat each other with dignity.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Dispatch from Kyiv
Intersex activist remains in Ukrainian capital with mother
War came to our house suddenly and severely. It was brought by a cruel and ruthless aggressor: Russia.
More than 10 million Ukrainians were forced to seek refuge around the world, where it is much safer today. My elderly mother and I stayed in Kyiv because she needs daily help and support, and she can’t move far from home because of her poor health.
It is not easy for an intersex person to live in Ukraine, even in peacetime, but in times of war it is even tougher. Moreover, without the appropriate ID (passport) that corresponds with my gender and appearance, it is nearly impossible for me to leave the country.
More than 10 years have passed since I began my struggle to get a correct document, but today the lack of one creates for me a real danger. During the occupation of Bucha and Irpin and other cities we lost touch with some our intersex colleagues. We do not know what happened to them, and for me it’s very scary because as it turned out I live just 10 km from the frontlines.
I am well-known to the Russians because of my activism, and as it turned out they are not tolerant of Ukrainians. I know that they are even more cruel towards people like me. They also slaughter LGBTIQ people; torturing them before killing them.
Julia Pustovit is the head of Egalite Intersex Ukraine, the first intersex rights organization in Ukraine. Pustovit lives in Kyiv, Ukraine, with her mother.
Opinions
America the humorless
A thin-skinned people offended by jokes and bent on punishing comedians
Two weeks ago, the Blade’s print edition cover date fell on April 1, known to most of us as April Fools’ Day.
In the spirit of the holiday, which History.com says originated in 1582 when France moved from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar and confused some gullible residents, I decided the Blade should join the fun.
The paper has a long history of participating in April Fools’ jokes, once publishing a cover photo of the office shot upside down to make it appear the Blade offices had been ransacked by anti-gay activists.
For this year’s cover, we published an image of Sen. Lindsey Graham, fresh off his melodramatic temper tantrum at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings, with a headline that read, “Yep, I’m gay,” an obvious parody of Ellen DeGeneres’s infamous Time magazine coming out cover.
I thought it was funny. Predictably, many on social media did not.
“There are kids dying and you’re making fun of coming out!” “I demand an apology from the editor!” And “Don’t pick on Sen. Graham, you’re punching down!” were among the reactions.
Not sure how an alternative news outlet “punches down” at a senior U.S. senator.
I should have known better than to attempt a little fun, but such is the state of our thin-skinned society offended by jokes and bent on punishing comedians.
We saw this sad trend play out at the Oscars, when Will Smith — on the precipice of the biggest moment in his career — marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock for a lame joke about his wife. It was stunning for its stupidity, and for its patronizing, patriarchal treatment of Jada Pinkett Smith, hardly a shrinking violet in need of a man’s protection.
Other comedians have since fretted publicly that they will be next — confronted and assaulted by an audience member offended by a joke.
But what’s more concerning than the safety of comics is the state of America’s waning sense of humor. When did we become so easily offended and frightened? Watching the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, it’s difficult to imagine Americans standing up en masse to an invading dictator’s army when we can’t even take a joke without demanding apologies and even protection from such minor offenses.
When Kathy Griffin posed with a fake severed head of Donald Trump — an obvious parody of ISIS videos — she was fired, canceled, and even abandoned by longtime friend and colleague Anderson Cooper. In 2018, the Blade invited Griffin to our table at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, triggering protests and hate mail that we were rewarding a “terrorist.” At that dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a genius keynote, skewering everyone from Trump to the Democratic Party. But it was a joke about abortion that made headlines and offended the masses.
Here’s what she said: “Mike Pence is very anti-choice. He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it till you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there.”
For that joke, the New York Times pondered in a headline whether Wolf had “killed the Correspondents’ Dinner.” Well no, she did her job and told some jokes, just like Dave Chappelle did in his recent Netflix special that resulted in protests and calls for his cancellation.
If you watch that special in its entirety — rather than read select quotes out of context — you learn that Chappelle had a friend who was transgender. He championed her career and even hired her to open his show. At the end of the special, he delivers a touching tribute to his trans friend, who died by suicide. I don’t know how one could watch that show and come away thinking Chappelle is transphobic.
It wasn’t the first time Chappelle found himself on the wrong side of the LGBTQ community. In 2017, he told some trans jokes that offended activists. When the Blade reached out to him for an interview, he said he would talk to us only if the reporter sat through his entire show and then interviewed him immediately after back stage. We accepted his invitation. During that interview, he denied being transphobic and assailed North Carolina’s HB2, which banned trans people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity.
“You could say whatever you want about someone’s lifestyle, but denying them access to a restroom is a denial of their humanity,” Chappelle told the Blade.
There is plenty to be offended about in our modern world, from the Ukraine crisis to the legislative attacks on trans people across the United States, that we should learn to take a joke, laugh at ourselves, and focus on what’s important. If you go through life looking to be offended, you’ll never be disappointed.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
D.C.’s the gayest city of them all
But could you ever move to a red state?
I guess you can call this another part of my forever series on how much I loathe Republicans. And now, with Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis having signed the wicked “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, I guess I just have some more to say on the matter.
But it looks like everyone, everywhere has more to say on the matter. It’s also got me thinking. Florida. Nice enough, sure. I love Key West. I’ve had fun in Fort Lauderdale. I’ve even been to Gay Days at Disney, but that was a while ago. And sure I’ll go back to vacation, barring any further anti-gay laws I suppose. But could I ever move to a red state? You know, pack everything up and relocate? I don’t know.
There was a graph circulating on social media this week from the Williams Institute, a UCLA public policy think tank specializing in sexuality and gender. The graph showed social acceptance of LGB people (note this graph did not include the T) by state, including D.C. Bringing up the bottom, well below the national average, were your bastions of rightwing thought and deserts of dentistry West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. You could probably guess the top tier, too — Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts. But sitting far ahead of even those was our little D.C. We were, like, way ahead. We’re the gayest city out there. Granted, being a sort of city-state without any benefits of an actual state (column for another time), we sit alone in many ways. And if you plucked out New York City, San Francisco, and even New Orleans or Houston, the race for the top spot in the graph of gay might be a bit tighter.
So, in short, why live anywhere else? If not D.C. or New York, why would you bother with a state like Florida? Granted, politics aren’t forever, and they do have some low taxes. But lord, right now, they just don’t even want to talk about you, there in Florida and other similarly hot places. Even Texas and their closet-case of a Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is promising similar legislation in the Lone Star State. So, could you ever really live there? And if you ask me these rightwing fever dreams don’t show signs of breaking anytime soon.
On this topic, Eric Adams, the newish, bold and brash mayor of New York openly pleaded with gays and lesbians to leave Florida. The mayor’s office has even purchased digital billboard ads in Florida markets encouraging folks move and “come to the city where you can say whatever you want,” that in direct reference to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He added at a news conference that this “political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable.” He went on to say that, “we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida: ‘We want you here in New York.’”
We’ve long been a political football. Some of us, maybe even including me, thought that after marriage equality and enough cousins coming to gay weddings, this would have subsided somewhat. And in some way it has.
But the fringe right will always find new bows and ribbons to wrap us all up in some new version of threatening. Remember, that graph I described above did not include the “T” in LGBT. They seem to be the target at present. But as I sit at my desk and finish up this column, in comfortable Adams Morgan, where I’m a mere 1,000 feet from three gay bars, I wonder if I have it too good. But I also wonder, if you’re tired of being kicked around, why not land somewhere else and have it too good for once.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Comings & Goings
State Department releases 2021 human rights report
TikTok suspends Human Rights Campaign ‘Gay’ comment
‘Politics’ and ‘politician’ have become dirty words
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Two South Africa men sentenced to life in prison for raping lesbian
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Obituary6 days ago
Longtime LGBTQ+ journalist & editor Thomas Senzee dies at 54
-
Sports6 days ago
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
-
Virginia1 day ago
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
-
New York6 days ago
Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar set ablaze in arson attack
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
-
Opinions5 days ago
Will Smith and the Oscars — not really important
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Georgetown students protest anti-trans group
-
World6 days ago
Former Chile presidential candidate named head of global anti-LGBTQ group