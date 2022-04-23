Photos
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball
Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar
The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball REMIX Tournament and Afterparty
Red Bottoms emerge victorious
Stonewall Kickball held a mid-season REMIX Tournament at West Potomac Park on Saturday, April 16. The Red Bottoms edged out Fuschia Nostalgia 6-4 for the win. Players and friends held an afterparty at Uproar following the championship game.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Chasity’s Birthday Bash
‘RuPaul’ alum Mrs. Kasha Davis was the special guest at 50/50 Taphouse’s Drag Bingo
Drag performer Chasity Vain celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, April 15 at 50/50 Taphouse in Winchester, Va. with a Drag Bingo show featuring Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights, Open State Ivanna Rights, Alexis Shontel, Ava Rage and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
