Galleries
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display
Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door.
Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”
“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”
Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.
Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14.
“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.
Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore.
Galleries
Have to pee? Check out new John Waters Restrooms
BMA introduces gender-neutral facilities
The Baltimore Museum of Art unveiled its latest addition on Wednesday: the John Waters Restrooms, named for the iconic filmmaker who is a trustee of the museum.
There were plenty of snickers and jokes about who would be the No. 1 and No. 2 patrons of the new facilities, but beneath the potty humor was an important message about access to the most fundamental spaces in society.
Joining Waters at a BMA event Wednesday to officially dedicate the gender-neutral restrooms was Elizabeth Coffey, a transgender actress and longtime friend and collaborator of Waters’. Coffey noted the importance of access to public spaces to the trans community. Preceding her at the lectern was Christopher Bedford, the Dorothy Wagner Wallis director of the BMA, who noted that adding the gender-neutral restrooms was the right thing to do.
After brief remarks, Coffey and Waters led a group of museum supporters and reporters downstairs to see the new space and Coffey cheekily took the inaugural trip into one of four private stalls. The stalls and adjoining communal washroom were designed by Quinn Evans Architects and feature white tile with bright red tile in the stalls. The idea for naming the restrooms came from Waters when he bequeathed his fine art collection to the BMA, according to a museum statement.
The John Waters Restrooms will open to the public on Sunday, Dec. 12, in conjunction with the adjacent Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff Center for the Study of Prints, Drawings and Photographs and Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies. Waters is about to embark on a national tour of spoken-word performances.
Galleries
BMA exhibit traces friendship between Matisse and Etta Cone
Baltimore collector helped build world’s preeminent repository of French master’s work
The Baltimore Museum of Art is the world’s most important repository of French modern master Henri Matisse’s work and this fall, a new exhibition will explore the friendship between the artist and Etta Cone, the Baltimore collector who befriended Matisse in 1906.
The two maintained a close 43-year friendship, during which time Matisse traveled to Baltimore and created works with Etta and the BMA in mind. Etta and her sister Claribel ultimately collected about 700 of Matisse’s works, according to the BMA, including Blue Nude (1907), The Yellow Dress (1929-31), and Large Reclining Nude (1935).
This new exhibit, “A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore” will trace their friendship through letters they exchanged and includes more than 160 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, and illustrated books.
“For years, scholars have debated the purchases made by both Cone sisters, with much more credit given to the important acquisitions of major paintings by older sister Claribel,” the BMA said in a statement. “‘Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore’ will for the first time fully recognize Etta’s achievements as a collector and acknowledge her role in building the majority of the sisters’ Matisse collection, particularly the sculpture, drawings, and prints.”
“Etta Cone and Matisse shared a love of gesture and the female form, expressed not only through her collection of his major paintings, but through an early and sustained interest in his print making and drawing practices. The exhibition begins with work on paper and ends there as well,” said Leslie Cozzi, BMA associate curator of prints, drawings, and photographs.
The exhibition will feature a large selection of drawings, including masterpieces that are rarely on view due to light exposure restrictions, the BMA announced.
“Etta Cone’s dedication to art, and to Matisse’s work in particular, has had a profound impact on the BMA and the focused and studied ways in which the museum continues to develop its collection. The forthcoming exhibition captures the exciting possibilities that can be achieved when artists, collectors, and public institutions join in a shared vision and commitment. We are delighted to present visitors with the incredible story of Etta Cone and the significant works of art that she brought to our museum, and to have this exhibition serve as a prelude to the presentations, programs, and publications that we’ll be able to create through our soon to be opened Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies,” said Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director.
The Marder Center, which is scheduled to open in December, will present the breadth of the BMA’s Matisse holdings, while supporting the development of new scholarly publications that advance discussions on the trajectory of modern art, according to a statement.
“A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore” opens Oct. 3 and will be on view until Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets are available through artbma.org. Prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for groups of 7 or more, $5 for students with ID, and $5 for youth ages 7-18. BMA Members, children ages 6 and under, and student groups are admitted free. For more information, call 443-573-1701.
Galleries
A slow return to normal for area museums
National Gallery remains closed, but others have reopened
The Smithsonian Museums remain closed and the National Gallery of Art recently announced it would not open in time to commemorate its 80th anniversary. But the good news is that with COVID restrictions slowly lifting, some area museums are looking at reopening events while others have already opened their doors .
Below is a smattering of area museums that have reopened. Be sure to check with each museum directly before making plans.
• The National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly reopened on July 24.
• The Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Renwick Gallery, The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian reopened back in September.
• The National Gallery of Art’s sculpture garden reopened last month.
• Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens reopened last week.
• The National Museum of Women in the Arts has also reopened.
• The International Spy Museum reopened in January.
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
John Waters to launch book tour in D.C. on May 2
Man charged in D.C. trans murder case sentenced to seven years
Defensor de derechos humanos salvadoreño recibe amenazas de muerte
Top 10 events this week for LGBTQ DC
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
Remembering Wendy Rieger
Netflix scores queer triumph with ‘Heartstopper’
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics3 days ago
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
-
Florida4 days ago
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
-
Virginia6 days ago
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
-
Michigan5 days ago
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
-
Opinions4 days ago
Remembering Wendy Rieger
-
Television4 days ago
Netflix scores queer triumph with ‘Heartstopper’
-
Pennsylvania5 days ago
Two LGBTQ candidates competing for state house seat in Philadelphia’s ‘gayborhood’
-
Africa7 days ago
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality