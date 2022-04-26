Texas
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
The company’s actions comes as the battles in the cultural war over LGBTQ+ rights heats up in other places like Florida
HOUSTON – Texas-based American multinational oil and gas corporation, ExxonMobil, had executed plans to ban display of what the petroleum industry giant referred to as ‘position flags,’ the ‘Rainbow Pride Flag’ and the Black Lives Matter flag, outside of company offices during the month of June, which is designated as LGBTQ+ Pride month.
The plans were set in a new flag protocol according to the policy first reported by Bloomberg News.
“The updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to diminish our commitment to diversity and support for employee resource groups,” Tracey Gunnlaugsson, ExxonMobil vice president of human resources, said in a statement.
“We’re committed to keeping an open, honest, and inclusive workplace for all of our employees, and we’re saddened that any employee would think otherwise,” Gunnlaugsson added.
In response, members of ExxonMobil’s PRIDE employee resource group which numbers around 3,000, are refusing to represent the company at the city’s June 25 Pride celebration, according to an employee group email also seen by Bloomberg. ExxonMobil’s employee resource group has existed since 2008. The company’s worldwide workforce is about 63,000.
“Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown at our facilities” last year, Exxon’s Pride employee group in Houston said in an email Thursday, according to Bloomberg. “PRIDE was informed the justification was centered on the need for the corporation to maintain ‘neutrality.’”
“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the group said, according to Bloomberg.
“These types of visible actions are even more impactful for many of our LGBTQ+ colleagues who aren’t out at work and may not feel comfortable participating in PRIDE events,” the group added.
The Houston Chronicle noted that ExxonMobil has made significant strides to improve diversity and extend employee benefits over the last decade, but some workers perceive the row over the rainbow flag as a major setback for LGBTQ employees and their allies.
The oil giant was slower than many corporations to provide equal coverage, but added gay marriage benefits in 2014, restored protective-employment language in 2015 and added transgender coverage in 2016.
Still, the Chronicle says, some Exxon employees believe the company’s leadership should be taking a stronger position on LGBTQ rights.
“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the workers’ group said in the email.
“Flying a Pride flag is one small way many corporations choose to visibly show their care, inclusion and support for LGBTQ+ employees,” the ExxonMobil LGBTQ+ group said. “These types of visible actions are even more impactful for many of our LGBTQ+ colleagues who aren’t out at work and may not feel comfortable participating in PRIDE events.”
The company’s actions comes as the battles in the cultural war over LGBTQ+ rights heats up including the recent feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies and The Walt Disney Company over its opposition to Florida’s recently passed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.
Texas
Texas Attorney General attacks Austin school district’s ‘Pride Week’ calls it illegal
Paxton further denigrated Texas LGBTQ+ community members and their allies labeling them “deceptive sexual propagandists and predators”
The Texas Republican Attorney General sent a letter to the Austin Independent School District, (ASISD), in the state’s capital city on Tuesday informing the district’s superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde, that ASISD’s Pride Week was “breaking state law.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in his letter that by hosting pride week, the district “has, at best undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent. Or, worse [the] district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of [students] that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop.”
Paxton added [the Austin ISD’s curriculum and lesson plans] “deal head-on with sexual orientation and gender identity—topics that unmistakably constitute ‘human sexuality instruction’ governed by state law.”
Austin ISD posted to its website that it would be hosting Pride Week from March 21-March 25 as “a time to highlight the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment” to align “with the National LGBT Health Awareness Week.”
Paxton sent out a tweet in respect to his letter saying:” Today, I sent a letter to @AustinISD for their curriculum and lesson plans that constitute “human sexuality instruction” governed by state law. The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge.”
Today, I sent a letter to @AustinISD for their curriculum and lesson plans that constitute “human sexuality instruction” governed by state law.— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 22, 2022
The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge. pic.twitter.com/pVZ4Sj8GMF
ASISD superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde, tweeted back: “I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks.”
The district’s spokesman Jason Stanford told The Washington Post the celebration will continue as planned. “We’re going to react to this by doubling down on making sure our kids feel safe and celebrating Pride,” Stanford said.
I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks. https://t.co/fNGiaoNM3q— Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde (@AustinISDsupt) March 23, 2022
The letter to the ASISD is the latest in Paxton’s attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. In February Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies Tuesday to investigate reports of gender-affirming care on minors, following an official opinion from Paxton that called the treatment a form of “child abuse” under Texas law.
Last week, Paxton intentionally misgendered U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, causing Twitter to flag the tweet as “hateful conduct,” although Twitter left the tweet up with a cautionary note.
In a follow-up tweet regarding the ASISD letter, Paxton further denigrated Texas LGBTQ+ community members and their allies labeling them ” deceptive sexual propagandists and predators:”
“Liberal school districts are aggressively pushing LGBTQ+ views on Texas Kids! All behind parents’ backs! This is immoral and illegal. I will work with and for parents to hold deceptive sexual propagandists and predators accountable.”
Liberal school districts are aggressively pushing LGBTQ+ views on Texas Kids! All behind parents’ backs! This is immoral and illegal.— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 23, 2022
I will work with and for parents to hold deceptive sexual propagandists and predators accountable. See my letter to @AustinISD ⬇️ https://t.co/WswUrVw0XT
National
Texas Appeals Court reinstates injunction blocking investigations into parents of transgender kids
“We conclude that reinstating the temporary injunction is necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties”
The Texas Court of Appeals for the state’s third circuit reinstated the temporary injunction Monday, as issued by the Travis County, Texas district court on March 11, 2022, which bars the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigations of parents and families of Transgender youth.
Travis County Texas District Court Judge, Amy Clark Meachum, ordered a preliminary statewide injunction March 11 and had granted a temporary restraining order to block the DFPS from investigating the plaintiffs of a lawsuit brought by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU of Texas), and the ACLU.
The Court of Appeals wrote in its ruling Monday, “Having reviewed the record, we conclude that reinstating the temporary injunction is necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties.”
The plaintiffs sought this emergency relief after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive stating that providing gender-affirming care is a form of child abuse and DFPS announced they would follow the governor’s directive. The lawsuit names Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters, and DFPS as defendants.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an employee of DFPS with a transgender child, her husband, and their transgender teen. According to the complaint, this family has had an investigator already arrive at their home. The family has filed the lawsuit anonymously.
Friday Meachum ruled there was a “substantial likelihood” that the plaintiffs challenging the law would succeed as the case plays out, ruling Abbott’s order is “beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional” and the plaintiffs would be harmed if it was allowed to remain in effect, journalist Alison Durkee reported for Forbes magazine.
The Court of Appeals, by granting an emergency motion filed by lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lambda Legal that sought to keep in place a ruling by a lower court that temporarily blocked the investigations, means now that actions by the appeals court will determine whether probes of parents of trans children can or cannot take place before the case goes to trial in July.
A Texas Appeals Court has reinstated the injunction in DFPS cases based on investigating parents solely for providing gender affirming care to their transgender kids.https://t.co/HRfGJbXeM9 pic.twitter.com/uvy9WSD09p— Equality Texas (@EqualityTexas) March 22, 2022
National
Texas judge halts abuse inquiries into parents of transgender children
“Judge Meachum’s ruling that the policy is likely unconstitutional & may not be enforced brings welcome relief to the parents & children”
Travis County Texas District Court Judge, Amy Clark Meachum, ordered a preliminary statewide injunction Friday to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigations of parents and families of Transgender youth.
Judge Meachum had granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to block the DFPS from investigating the plaintiffs of a lawsuit brought by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU of Texas), and the ACLU.
The court’s ruling stops the DFPS from investigating the parents named in the lawsuit because they are working with medical professionals to provide their adolescent child with medically necessary treatment.
The plaintiffs sought this emergency relief after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive stating that providing gender-affirming care is a form of child abuse and DFPS announced they would follow the governor’s directive. The lawsuit names Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters, and DFPS as defendants.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an employee of DFPS with a transgender child, her husband, and their transgender teen. According to the complaint, this family has had an investigator already arrive at their home. The family has filed the lawsuit anonymously.
Friday Meachum ruled there was a “substantial likelihood” that the plaintiffs challenging the law would succeed as the case plays out, ruling Abbott’s order is “beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional” and the plaintiffs would be harmed if it was allowed to remain in effect, journalist Alison Durkee reported for Forbes magazine.
“Judge Meachum’s ruling from the bench that the Texas policy is likely unconstitutional and may not be enforced brings a welcome measure of relief to the parents and children whose lives have been thrown into cruel upheaval by this bizarre directive. The state is almost certain to seek an immediate appeal, but Judge Meachum’s carefully reasoned opinion and detailed, thorough findings will be difficult to reverse. This is a great day for families in Texas,” Shannon Minter, the Legal Director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, (NCLR) told the Blade in a phone call immediately after the ruling was made public.
The directive, which Abbott issued to DFPS in February, calls for “prompt and thorough investigation[s] ” into parents of children who have received gender-affirming treatment, after state Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a legal opinion equating the treatment to “child abuse.”
Dr. Megan Mooney, a licensed psychologist who is considered a mandatory reporter under Texas law and cannot comply with the governor’s directive without harming her clients and violating her ethical obligations, is also a plaintiff in the suit.
“The Trevor Project is relieved that the District Court of Travis County did the right thing and recognized the unlawfulness of the governor’s politically-motivated directive,” said Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy & Government Affairs for The Trevor Project. “While we hope Texas families can rest easier tonight, this fight is not over. No loving parent or ethical doctor should live in fear of doing the right thing by the transgender or nonbinary youth they care for. We will keep fighting with a broad coalition of partners in Texas until the day these investigations are terminated for good, and every young person, no matter their gender identity, knows they are safe, supported, and loved just the way they are.”
“This is a critical victory and important first step in stopping these egregious and illegal actions from Texas officials. We are relieved for our plaintiffs and ready to keep fighting to stop the governor, commissioner, and DFPS from inflicting further harm on trans people and their families and communities across Texas,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project. “Transgender youth in Texas should be able to access lifesaving, medically necessary care with the support of their families and doctors. Attempts to cut off transgender adolescents from care will not make them any less trans but it will make them less likely to grow up at all.”
LGBTQ activist in El Salvador receives death threats
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
Documentan abuso contra solicitantes de asilo LGBTQ bajo custodia del Servicio de Aduanas
Critical race theory banned by those who failed critical thinking
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
Brett Parson waives right to attend arraignment after not guilty plea
Top South Korea court overturns conviction of gay servicemembers
Event celebrates 50 years since iconic speech that changed LGBTQ history
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics4 days ago
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
-
Florida5 days ago
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
-
Michigan6 days ago
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
-
Opinions5 days ago
Remembering Wendy Rieger
-
Television5 days ago
Netflix scores queer triumph with ‘Heartstopper’
-
Pennsylvania6 days ago
Two LGBTQ candidates competing for state house seat in Philadelphia’s ‘gayborhood’
-
National6 days ago
Court orders fed’l prison to provide immediate transgender surgery for inmate
-
Local4 days ago
Brett Parson waives right to attend arraignment after not guilty plea