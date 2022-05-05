Theater
Out actor embraces role in audacious, healing production
‘There’s Always the Hudson’ confronts painful wounds head on
‘There’s Always the Hudson’
May 9-June 5
641 D St., N.W.
$29-$64
Woollymammoth.net
Healing can be messy, says out actor Justin Weaks. And in “There’s Always the Hudson,” playwright/actor Paola Lázaro’s audacious and unapologetically healing new work, actors can’t cower and audiences are compelled to experience a little discomfort along with the entertainment.
Lázaro and Weaks play best friends Lola and T (short for Toussaint) who met in a sexual abuse survivors support group three years previously. At some point, the pair made a pact that if things failed to improve, they’d kill themselves. When Lola says today’s the day to die, they agree to first settle scores with some of those who’ve hurt them. The night is about them taking New York City by storm and confronting their wounds head-on.
T is Black, gay, a Haitian immigrant, and a survivor of sexual abuse and trauma – identities that can heavily stigmatize in our culture. Throughout the course of the play, the audience watches as T increasingly find his voice.
Weaks, 31, says, “Lola and T have a lot to say and world has told them they’re not interested in hearing from people like them. But this is the night they say the shit that needs to be said.”
And without hesitation, he adds, “Playing T is one of greatest honors of my career, a dream come true.”
The piece is different from anything else he’s done, and for the playwright and star to agree to take this ride with him, he feels, is extraordinary: “You’ve never seen people talk like this on stage, I promise. It’s radical.”
A lean and mean intermission-less 80 minutes, the play covers some heavy terrain but it’s also “funny as hell – and might leave you with a little bit of whiplash,” he says. Its director, Jess McLeod, whom Weaks charmingly describes as “a fiery general with an enormous heart, the perfect person for the job,” keeps the five-person cast on task.
While Weaks has been a part of new works in the past, this time feels unique. It wasn’t until a little over a month ago that T, a character conceived by the playwright four years ago, was rewritten as gay.
“The play worked with T straight, but now that he’s gay it’s hitting on so many cylinders,” he says. “I’m not sure that change could have happened if someone else was in the role. I like to think my presence in the process maybe informed that in some way and deepened the work.”
In November 2021, Weaks left D.C. for New York. “It was time, and ‘There’s Always the Hudson’ is the perfect punctuation mark for the end of my time in Washington.”
Just three weeks after coming to D.C. from North Carolina in 2016, the gifted actor was diagnosed with HIV: “I didn’t know anybody yet. Didn’t have community yet. I had come to work, for a year, maybe two. Never foresaw being embraced by the community in the way that I’ve been.
“I understand what it feels like to have an identity that is stigmatized. Part of why I feel connected to T., through playing him, I get to feel. By stepping into his journey, I get to heal a lot of stuff.”
During Weaks’ time in the DMV, he earned multiple Helen Hayes Award nods winning in 2017 for his supporting turn in Theater Alliance’s “Word Becomes Flesh.” Other performances of note, among many, include “BLKS” and “Gloria” (Woolly Mammoth) “G of the Ocean” (Round House) “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” (Theater Alliance) and “Curve of Departure” and “Pipeline.” (Studio).
“There’s Always the Hudson” was two weeks into rehearsal in March 2020 when production was shut down due to COVID. Everyone involved felt then it was an important and affecting work, and they still feel that way, he says. Now the original cast and creative team have reconvened to deliver on the play’s promise.
“It’s a thrill to create a role that will forever be a part of the American theater canon. When I graduated from college 10 years ago there were no parts like T. I’m excited that he’ll be inhabited by many actors after me, but I’ll always feel protective of Toussaint.”
Theater
Playwright pays tribute to gay grandfather in new Round House show
‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’ marks Gould’s first return to D.C. since 2017
‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’
April 28 & 30
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, Md. 20814
Roundhousetheatre.org
Morgan Gould is an enthusiastic LGBTQ ally and it’s reflected in her work.
With “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” the New York-based playwright pays tribute to her gay grandfather. Billed as a developmental reading in Round House Theatre’s National Capital New Play Festival, the piece marks Gould’s first professional return D.C. since 2017 when Studio Theatre presented “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart,” her daring dive into the often-complex relationships of plus-sized women and their gay male best friends.
Gould says, “A woman who is fat and has five gay men in her favorites on her iPhone is an ally and that’s me.” She adds that a continuation of gay themes in her plays makes perfect sense — “That’s my thing. It’s what I know about.”
Prior to the reading, Gould, who is also directing, will have a week to rehearse with an “embarrassingly good cast” comprised of local talent Floyd King, Nancy Robinette, Kimberly Gilbert, and Annie Fang. The two readings (April 28 and 30) will be separated by an extra day of rehearsal when Gould will most likely make some changes to the script.
In addition to five readings, the new play festival features two fully staged world premieres through May 8: Tim J. Lord’s “We declare you a terrorist…” and Charly Evon Simpson’s “it’s not a trip it’s a journey.”
WASHINGTON BLADE: Hey, Morgan. What’s new?
MORGAN GOULD: I still have many gay friends. Two guys call me about 14 times a day. That’s not new, but COVID has turned me into a Facetime gal versus a hang out with friends in the living room kind of gal.
And since theater hasn’t been a thing, really, I’ve spent most of the pandemic working on TV stuff. I wrote on the adaptation of “A League of Their Own” starring Abby Jacobson who’s also head writer. It’s coming out in July on Amazon. I haven’t seen it yet, so hopefully it’s good. Like the film but with different characters, and retains the same feminist vibe.
BLADE: So, when did you write “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving”?
GOULD: I wrote the first draft before the pandemic. This was the last thing I brought into class as a playwrighting fellow at Juilliard before graduating in 2019. I’d written intense personal stuff, and a lot about being fat. Why not give myself a fun breath of fresh air? My gay grandfather was probably the funniest person I’ve ever known. Still, this play becomes intense. I can’t help it.
BLADE: Tell us about your gay grandfather.
GOULD: His name was Joey. He died at 90-something in 2008. He and his partner Bob were very over-the-top gay men who never said they were gay. He always introduced Bob as his nephew. Bob designed shoes and my grandfather designed wedding dresses. They had a little dog. They weren’t straight.
My grandfather was performatively snobby. When dementia put him in a nursing home his catty sense of humor took a crazy turn. He could be off the wall inappropriate. As teenagers, my sister and I thought it was hilarious. My mother, of course, was mortified.
BLADE: Is your new play about that?
GOULD: It’s based on my grandfather’s relationship to a woman who was his nurse’s aide in the nursing home, as well as the ways women take care of men. There are three generations of women in the play who all in some fashion have a relation to caretaking for men.
It takes place late night at a Dunkin’ Donuts. A crazy snowstorm forces the old man and the nurse’s aide to pull over and ride out the blizzard surrounded by donuts. The night manager is an older woman. I’m from Massachusetts and worked at Dunkin’ Donuts when I was young. It seems there was one on almost every corner.
BLADE: Have you been to D.C. since your play at Studio?
GOULD: It’s my first time back to work on one of my projects. I’ve been to see my boyfriend Mike Daisey’s shows. He’s a monologist who has performed at Woolly Mammoth and more recently Arena. D.C. is great. I like the restaurants, especially Le Diplomate and weirdly the little dim sum place near Studio.
BLADE: What do you expect from Round House’s new play festival?
GOULD: Ultimately, I hope to walk out with a script that says this is ready for production and hopefully some theater will do it. That’s the dream.
There’s a lot out of my control. But yeah, I think people will like it. It’s a hopeful play with a dark night of the soul.
BLADE: Anything else?
GOULD: What is the runtime you ask? 75 minutes, babe. No intermission.
Theater
‘Grace’ explores the importance of food and family
Ford’s musical an upbeat look at African-American culinary traditions
‘Grace’
Through May 14
Ford’s Theatre
511 10th St., N.W.
$22 -$81
Fords.org
The older you get the more dead people you know. So says Miss Minnie, the blunt but sage sister of the deceased in the new musical “Grace,” now premiering at Ford’s Theatre.
With music and lyrics by D.C.’s Nolan Williams, Jr. and a book co-written by Williams and Nikkole Salter, it’s an upbeat exploration of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
For the Mintons, death has come for Gran’Me, the matriarch who has held the reins of the family’s century old restaurant for the last 40 years. With her passing, the landmark Minton’s Place goes to granddaughter Ruthie (Nova Y. Payton). But with ownership comes a host of problems, specifically keeping financially afloat in an evolving neighborhood where corner stores are replaced by doggy spas and soulless developers are on the rise.
Payton’s Ruthie is a revelation. Seamlessly and subtly, she exudes a truthful blend of preoccupation, strength, and unsuccessfully concealed worry. And nightly, Payton deservedly receives a mid-show standing ovation for “Again,” a powerfully sung pledge to muster the grit to endure.
The action unfolds on a fall day in the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard. A flashily turned-out Miss Minnie (Virginia Ann Woodruff) along with Gran’Me’s adult grandchildren have come to prepare for the memorial. No two are alike – for instance, Paul (David Hughey), who has a Ph.D. and lives far from home and rarely visits, is interested in the cultural significance of the restaurant while local D.J. and social media maven Joshua (Rayshun LaMarr) is eager to remember his grandmother in his own way – but ultimately food, memories, and a respect for family bring the disparate cousins together.
Nimbly staged by Robert Barry Fleming, the 90-minute without intermission production moves at an enjoyably brisk pace. In addition to Payton, the cast boasts seven other talented actors, all with marvelous voices and able to effectively play both the light and poignant moments.
Williams’s impressive score played by an eight-person pit orchestra uses the wide-ranging sounds of jazz, R&B, soul, Broadway, and spirituals to explore life and culture. Both his music and the production design make nods to Black history.
The Minton family is part of a glorious Black culinary past that goes back many generations, and that is so briefly explained in “Bogle, Augustin, Prosser, Dorsey, Jones & Minton.” That quick musical reference to the family’s history, and the show’s oddly abrupt ending are weaker bits in a mostly strong piece.
Scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West’s verisimilar set makes splendid use of Ford’s stage – an uncluttered grouping of outdoor tables and chairs backed by a looming urban mural featuring the headliners of the early restaurant biz.
For the Mintons food is comfort, livelihood, and fun. As Haley, Arica Jackson shows off her comedic chops as the cousin who rightly feels overlooked, and without a doubt, enjoys to eat. Jackson ardently sings “The Gospel Bird (This Chicken Died),” a rousing tribute to the feathered friend who died that she might live.
Other melodies in praise of the family’s relationship with food include “Good Lawd, Let’s Eat,” “Black Eyed Peas,” and “Three Okra Seeds.”
Whereas Haley loves Gran’Me’s cooking, her nemesis cousin EJ (Jarran Muse) isn’t that into it. Raised in an affluent suburb by parents with highly aspirational goals, he rarely frequented Minton’s Place. At the memorial, when asked to run to the store to pick up some turkey necks to cook with greens, he’s totally baffled. Still, EJ’s memories of his grandmother, her food, and the old neighborhood are fond ones.
Siblings low-key Lawrence (Solomon Parker III) and self-described Afro-boho chic Jacqui (Raquel Jennings) regularly butt heads due to very different ideas about community organizing. She’s willing to use any means necessary, corporate or otherwise, to promote change, while he remains truer to the longtime residents.
But, increasingly, it seems rifts are healed by Miss Minnie. Though forgetful and not ready to fill the formidable shoes of her dead sister, Minnie extends the importance of food and family.
Theater
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Musical explores history of African-American culinary tradition
‘Grace’
Through May 14
Ford’s Theatre
511 10th St., N.W.
$22 -$81
Fords.org
Robert Barry Fleming is a big believer in collaboration. “One of my strengths as a director/choreographer is to have everyone work together rather than as silos,” he says. “Seeing the piece blossom into something bigger than what any of us could have done alone is a real joy.”
And for Fleming, helming the world premiere production of “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre has proved no different. Created by Nolan Williams, Jr., and co-librettist Nikkole Salter, the musical explores the history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
“The production has been a living, breathing thing,” he says. “Everyone involved gave their most to the actualization of this project. And ultimately, I’m deeply in love with the story. It’s true and filled with grace, empathy and love and willingness to look at difficulty without fear.”
Now based in his native Kentucky, Fleming, 58, is artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, but he’s no stranger to the D.C. scene. Past professional experiences include an exciting, formative stretch as director of programming at Arena Stage where he worked with esteemed playwrights Katori Hall and Karen Zacarías, helped bring alive “Dear Evan Hansen,” and learned about leadership from mentors including Arena’s artistic director Molly Smith.
Fleming recently shared some insights into what makes him tick artistically.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Were traditional African-American foods a big part of your upbringing?
ROBERT BARRY FLEMING: Yes and no. When we visited my mother’s family in D.C., we had macaroni and cheese, homemade pumpkin pie and coconut cake, all the food traditions that are resonant in “Grace.” But my mother didn’t cook the same as her mother. It was more like “here’s a Swanson TV dinner because I’m a PhD at the University of Kentucky and I need to be at a board meeting.”
It’s a nontraditional narrative. I know what it like to enjoy great ham as well the mixed vegetables in a frozen dinner.
BLADE: Is that unusual?
FLEMING: Black culture has been framed as one monolithic thing. In “Grace” there’s great diversity of experience with the characters and that’s part of the conflict and part of the beauty of what it means for them to come together.
It’s easy to talk about the polarization of the left and right or white and Black people. But what’s not often discussed is that dominant culture mores inform every system and relationship and that includes our own families of origin. These mores are sometimes embedded in historically marginalized communities in such deep and insidious ways that we’re often not aware.
And for queer people, heteronormativity can make us suspicious of other gay people.
BLADE: Can you share about your queer identity?
FLEMING: Sometimes it’s hard to separate early trauma from queer identity. For me, before healing and wellness happened, some early molestation was conflated with what it means to be queer. That’s why I’m so grateful to the arts, just the magical “as if” with therapeutic intervention, created the ability to have a radical perspective about the world and my place in it that needed imagination to get closer to the truth.
Being introduced the arts early is powerful. My mom was an arts lover and she had us at the Chinese opera, dance concerts, and puppet shows when we were young children. Those experiences informed how I understood the world.
BLADE: When did you really get into theater?
FLEMING: I come from a dance background intertwined with my period of life when I was a gymnast. I first formally studied dance at college but I’d been choreographing gymnastic routines since I was 12. My first acting job was at six years old at Kentucky State University where I played Travis in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun. Living in that space at just six, I was getting it viscerally. That kind of experience allows you know in your core how to make a text come to life.
BLADE: Would you say the arts rescue you in some way?
FLEMING: Without question. When I think about the potentially self-destructive behaviors that were part of my internal oppression, I think how very lucky I was not have ended up a casualty. Through the arts and therapy, I’m privileged to have a different understanding of who I am in the world and to help others tell their stories.
Now I’m able to say, “Hey, if I survived that and ended up something of a light or facilitator who’s willing to be a radical fighter for justice, then that’s my life’s duty for whatever time I have left.”
Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary
Out actor embraces role in audacious, healing production
Supreme Court: What we know is bad enough. What should we do?
2022 ILGA World Conference takes place in Calif.
Student turns Blade into art
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
University of Maryland students march for LGBTQ rights on ‘Maryland Day’
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions2 days ago
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Obituary2 days ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Pennsylvania3 days ago
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
-
Canada7 days ago
Canada lifts gay blood donor ban
-
South America6 days ago
First transgender congresswoman in Chile details legislative agenda
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
-
Kansas7 days ago
Kansas House fails to override Gov.’s veto of anti-Trans youth sports bill