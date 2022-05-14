Photos
PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween
Desiree Dik hosts spooky drag show on Friday 13
Desiree Dik hosted the “Halfway to Halloween” spooky drag show on Friday, May 13 at Red Bear Brewing Co. Featured performers included Baphomette, Sirene Noir, Ty Dupp and Aave Blue.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween
DNCE to headline Pride concert
How do Federal Reserve decisions impact mortgage rates?
An unlikely revolution is happening at Christian universities
Tori Amos spins magic at Sunday night D.C.-area concert
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
Here’s why abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue
10 LGBTQ events this week
Tennessee bans collegiate Trans athletes
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
-
Virginia5 days ago
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
-
National3 days ago
Here’s why abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
National5 days ago
Tennessee bans collegiate Trans athletes
-
Virginia7 days ago
Investigation continues for murder of 17-year-old trans woman in Hampton, Va.