PHOTOS: Miss Gay DC America
Tatiyanna Voche’ crowned pageant winner at As You Are
The Miss Gay DC America pageant returned this year at As You Are on Saturday. Tatiyanna Voche’ was crowned Miss Gay DC America 2022 and is qualified to compete in the Miss Gay America 2023 competition in January.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: ‘Once Upon a Time . . .’ Spring Affair
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 14. Miss Richfield 1981 served as the guest host. Honorees included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Metro Weekly and Robert Boaz (posthumous).
This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time . . .”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween
Desiree Dik hosts spooky drag show on Friday 13
Desiree Dik hosted the “Halfway to Halloween” spooky drag show on Friday, May 13 at Red Bear Brewing Co. Featured performers included Baphomette, Sirene Noir, Ty Dupp and Aave Blue.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Attorney, LGBTQ activist and author Urvashi Vaid dies
Federal court blocks part of Ala. trans medical treatment law
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
Here’s why abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue
Bowser, gay D.C. Council candidates trail opponents in GLAA ratings
A failed commitment to promote LGBTQ-inclusive education in Puerto Rico
