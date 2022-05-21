Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s 2022
Brooklyn Heights wins the coveted crown
The Miss Freddie’s drag pageant returned in-person this year to Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 20. Six contestants vied for the crown, but the “Pandemic Queen,” Tatiyanna Voche’ (Miss Freddie’s 2020 and 2021) passed on her crown to Brooklyn Heights of Baltimore, Md. following talent, beachwear, “Met Gala-inspired looks,” and on-stage question categories of competition. Chasity Vain and Deja Diamond Jemaceye placed second and third respectively.
Patti Lovelace was crowned Miss Freddie’s Emeritus as voted upon unanimously by the former Miss Freddies.
“First Lady of Freddie’s” and the Washington Blade’s Best of Gay D.C. “Best Drag Queen” of 2015 Destiny B. Childs served as emcee alongside former Miss Freddie’s Monet Dupree.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Taste of Point
‘Spring Garden Party’ fundraiser for LGBTQ youth scholarships
The Point Foundation held “Taste of Point: Spring Garden Party” at the rooftop of Room & Board on Thursday, May 19.
Point Foundation scholar Warren Small of Howard University, currently working as an intern for Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), spoke to attendees about his experiences in the Point scholarship and mentorship program. Local restaurants and bars Amparo, Barkada, Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen, Hank’s Oyster Bar, Republic Restoratives, Please Bring Chips, Qui Qui, Drink Prosper, Chufly, Serenata and Ten Eyck Brewing provided gourmet food and craft cocktails. Drag performer Kitti Chanel Fairfield and DJ Tezrah provided entertainment.
Activist, businesswoman and Point Foundation booster Sharon Brackett was honored posthumously in a ceremony at the event.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay DC America
Tatiyanna Voche’ crowned pageant winner at As You Are
The Miss Gay DC America pageant returned this year at As You Are on Saturday. Tatiyanna Voche’ was crowned Miss Gay DC America 2022 and is qualified to compete in the Miss Gay America 2023 competition in January.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Once Upon a Time . . .’ Spring Affair
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 14. Miss Richfield 1981 served as the guest host. Honorees included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Metro Weekly and Robert Boaz (posthumous).
This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time . . .”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
