Latin America
U.S. announces more funding to fight HIV/AIDS in Latin America
Jill Biden made announcement on Saturday in Panama
First lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the U.S. will provide an additional $80.9 million to the fight against HIV/AIDS in Latin America.
Biden during a visit to Casa Hogar el Buen Samaritano, a shelter for people with HIV/AIDS in Panama City, said the State Department will earmark an additional $80.9 million for President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief-funded work in Latin America. A Panamanian activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke said LGBTQ people were among those who met with the first lady during her visit.
Pope Francis visited the shelter in 2019.
“I’m glad we have the opportunity to talk about how the United States and Panama can work together to combat HIV,” said the first lady.
Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson, noted Panama will receive $12.2 million of the $80.9 million in PEPFAR funding.
“This funding, pending Congressional notification, will support expanded HIV/AIDS services and treatment,” said LaRosa.
UNAIDS statistics indicate an estimated 31,000 Panamanians were living with HIV/AIDS in 2020. The first lady’s office notes the country in 2020 had the highest number of “newly notificated cases of HIV/AIDS” in Central America.
The first lady visited Panama as part of a trip that included stops in Ecuador and Costa Rica.
The Summit of the Americas will take place next month in Los Angeles. The U.S. Agency for International Development and PEPFAR in April announced they delivered more than 18 million doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS.
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch
U.S. announces more funding to fight HIV/AIDS in Latin America
Republican Pa. governor nominee opposes LGBTQ rights
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s 2022
Diputado salvadoreño habla públicamente su homosexualidad
Brian Sims, four other LGBTQ candidates lose races in Pa.
Rehoboth Beach summer 2022: ‘Let’s choose joy!’
“Don’t Say Gay” student leader says school stopping run for student leadership
Karine Jean-Pierre on her firsts: ‘I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman’
GLAA has lost its way and should close
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Pennsylvania4 days ago
Brian Sims, four other LGBTQ candidates lose races in Pa.
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Two gay candidates disqualified from D.C. primary ballot
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Rehoboth Beach summer 2022: ‘Let’s choose joy!’
-
Florida3 days ago
“Don’t Say Gay” student leader says school stopping run for student leadership
-
News4 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre on her firsts: ‘I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman’
-
Opinions4 days ago
GLAA has lost its way and should close
-
Europe6 days ago
Poland LGBTQ ‘Free Zones’ tossed, UK ranking drops, Pussy Riot singer escapes
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Pannell resigns in protest from Ward 8 Council member’s LGBT Commission