10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Ben de la Creme “Ready to be Committed”

Monday, May 23

7 p.m.

9:30 Club

815 V Street, N.W.

$45

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Ben de la Creme performs “Ready to be Committed” at the 9:30 Club Monday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve.

Mystery Reveal Party

Wednesday, May 25

9 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Meet the mystery guest at a mystery reveal party hosted by Jaxknife on Wednesday. Mystery drink specials include $3 shots and $7 beer/shot combos.

Black, Gay and Thriving

Thursday, May 26

5:30 p.m.

ANC 5D Community Meeting Room

371 Morse Street, N.E.

Gay Professional Men of Color (GPMC) holds a networking event on Thursday at the beginning of Black Pride Weekend in D.C.

LGBTQ+ Evening Out in Del Ray

Thursday, May 26

7-10 p.m.

Bar No. 9 Lounge at the Evening Star

2000 Mt Vernon Avenue

Alexandria, Va.

Join a free gathering and make some new friends at the Bar No. 9 Lounge (upstairs) in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Va. on Thursday.

Trans Agenda

Thursday, May 26

9 p.m.

JR.’s

1519 17th Street, N.W.

A show featuring all trans performers at JR.’s includes host MasVusi, Silver Ware, Chata Uchis and St. Patrick Star.

RuPaul’s Drag Race British Invasion Tour

Friday, May 27

8 p.m.

Warner Theatre

513 13th Street, N.W.

$45-$153

See the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. as the British Invasion Tour makes its Washington, D.C. stop at the Warner Theatre on Friday.

GLOW/CRAZY

Friday, May 27

9 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

no cover

Enjoy a Kicks & Giggles dance party at the Green Lantern complete with DJs and glow paint. From 9 to 10 p.m., if you’re wearing body paint on your chest or back, you drink for free!

Anything But Clothes Party

Saturday, May 28

9 p.m.

The Lodge

21614 National Pike

Boonsboro, Md.

$5 cover before 10 p.m. / $8 cover after 10 p.m.

Join Capital DJ Chase for the “Anything But Clothes Party” at The Lodge on Saturday. There will be a most creative outfit (not clothes) contest at midnight.

Black Pride Brunch & Babes

Sunday, May 29

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Karma Night Club

2221 Adams Place, N.E.

$60

Celebrate Black Pride with the Capitol Ballroom Council at a ballroom performance with a catered brunch buffet and bottomless memosas- Sunday, May 29, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Black Pride Brunch & Babes at Karma Night Club.

Flashy Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday, May 29

10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$30 advance / $40 door

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Sunday night into the wee hours of the morning at Flash. Music by DJ Twin, DJ Sean Morris and DJ Lemz.

